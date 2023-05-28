Hulu is putting out plenty of great content this June, which may be one of the last months for the service as we know it. This is because Hulu's owner, The Walt Disney Company, announced that Hulu would merge with Disney+ by the end of 2023. Though details are slim about the new combined service, Disney has already begun purging content from both Hulu and Disney+ to prepare for the great combination. Still, for the time being, Hulu is still alive and well, featuring plenty of drama, comedy, and more for subscribers to enjoy.

June, in particular, is primed and ready to be one of the streamer's most significant months in 2023, featuring both anticipated new content and the return of fan-favorite shows. To see what's on the menu for this next month on Hulu, read below for the seven best new shows on Hulu for June 2023.

Searching for Soul Food (Complete Season 1)

Available: June 2 | Host: Alisa Reynolds

Love Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi? Then you certainly need to check out an all-new culinary docuseries called Searching for Soul Food. Hosted by celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds, Searching for Soul Food aims to travel the world in search of food that's history is just as rich and nourishing as its taste. Peru, Jamaica, South Africa, Italy, and Los Angeles are just some of the unique and inspiring locales that Reynolds invites you to explore with her once June starts.

The complete first season of Searching for Soul Food premieres on Hulu on Friday, June 2.

Crime Scene Kitchen (Season 2 Premiere)

Available: June 6 (Premieres June 5 on Fox) | Host: Joel McHale

A cooking competition with a murder-mystery twist, Crime Scene Kitchen returns to Hulu and Fox for its second season, hosted once again hosted by Animal Control star Joel McHale along with judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp. The show sees about a dozen eager bakers compete for a cash prize to see who is the best at creating a particular beloved desert. The catch is that the contestants are never told what that desert is and must use clues laid out across their kitchens and workstations to find out what delicacy was made there so that they can replicate it.

The first episode of Crime Scene Kitchen Season 2 will premiere on Fox on Monday, June 5, with the episode coming to Hulu one day later on Tuesday, June 6. The remaining eight episodes of the series will release weekly, arriving every following Monday on Fox and every following Tuesday on Hulu.

Cruel Summer (Season 2 Premiere)

Available: June 6 (Premieres June 5 on Freeform) | Creator: Bert V. Royal

Starring: Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, and Griffin Gluck

Freeform's hit mystery series Cruel Summer returns (when else?) this Summer. Watching Season 1 of Cruel Summer is not required as the show is now being billed as an anthology series, focusing on an entirely different set of teenagers in the Summer of 1999. Season 2 of the show will chronicle the friendship of Megan (Sadie Stanley) and Isabella (Lexi Underwood) - a seemingly innocent relationship that turns into something far more complex when teenagers in their community begin to go missing.

The first two episodes of Cruel Summer Season 2 will premiere on Freeform on Monday, June 5, with the episodes coming to Hulu one day later on Tuesday, June 6. After the premiere, the remaining episodes of the series will premiere every following Monday on Freeform and every following Tuesday on Hulu.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 16 Premiere)

Available: June 9 (Premieres June 8 on FX) | Creators: Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton

Starring: Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito

Yup, you read that right. FX's long-running comedy series It's Always Funny in Philadelphia will be starting its sixteenth season this June. The Gang of Paddy's Pub, consisting of Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito), are back again to deliver more hysterical high jinks, while also proving for the sixteenth year in a row that they are all hilariously awful people.

The first two episodes of It's Always Funny in Philadelphia Season 16 will premiere on FX on Thursday, June 8, with the episodes coming to Hulu one day later on Friday, June 9. The rest of the episodes will premiere every following Thursday on FX and every following Friday on Hulu.

The Full Monty (Complete Season 1)

Available: June 14 | Creator: Simon Beaufoy

Starring: Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Tom Wilkinson

1997's The Full Monty is an all-time cult classic, telling the surprisingly heartfelt story of a group of blokes who get the wild idea of putting on a strip show to make ends meet. Now, over 25 years later, their story continues in a new sequel series of the same name. Gaz (Robert Carlyle), Dave (Mark Addy), Gerald (Tom Wilkinson), Horse (Paul Barber), Lomper (Steve Huison), and more are set to return for a wacky adventure as they navigate Great Britain and mend the bonds between their friends and family members.

The complete first season of The Full Monty will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, June 14.

The Wonder Years (Season 2 Premiere)

Available: June 15 (Premieres June 14 on ABC) | Creator: Saladin K. Patterson

Starring: Saycon Sengbloh, Elisha Williams, Dulé Hill, Laura Kariuki, and Don Cheadle

ABC struck gold with their hit reboot of The Wonder Years in 2021. Season 2 has been in development for quite some time, even garnering a bit of controversy following the firing of producer and original The Wonder Years star Fred Savage due to inappropriate conduct. That hasn't stopped the series from continuing production, and come this June, we'll be able to hear Dean Willaims (Don Cheadle) relive his early childhood once again.

The first two episodes of The Wonder Years Season 2 will premiere on ABC on Wednesday, June 14, with the episodes coming to Hulu one day later on Thursday, June 15. Also on a weekly schedule, the remaining episodes will premiere every following Wednesday on ABC and every following Thursday on Hulu.

The Bear (Complete Season 2)

Available: June 22 | Creator: Christopher Storer

Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri

Though it won't be available on their cable channel, FX is still delivering quality content exclusively on Hulu. That's especially true for the highly anticipated Season 2 premiere of The Bear, the smash hit culinary dramedy that functioned as a breakout hit for Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, and more. The show will continue to follow the exploits of Chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he and his fellow chefs work to revitalize their humble Chicago sandwich shop after its former owner, Carmy's brother, committed suicide.

The complete second season of The Bear will be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday, June 22.

