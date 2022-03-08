Happy March, TV lovers! To celebrate the spring season, Hulu has blessed us with a variety of new television shows to binge watch, obsess over and love this March. This month the streaming platform is releasing a few highly-anticipated original series’, including Amanda Seyfried’s The Dropout, as well as new and returning shows like the long-awaited Season 3 of Atlanta on FX Network that will be headed to Hulu the following day. There’s so much to choose from, so let’s dig in. Here’s the top seven shows to click to this month.

Better Things Season 5

Available: First two episodes premiere March 1, with the rest airing weekly.

Creator: Pamela Aldon

Starring: Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, Celia Imrie

The fifth season of the single mom dramedy is focusing on “the road ahead” as Pamela Adlon’s Sam tries to focus on herself while also raising her three daughters. In past seasons, critics have praised the show as portraying working motherhood in an essential way that manages to bring its audience to tears whether it be through laughter or emotionality, and this season is no different. Viewers are going to want to say goodbye to the Fox family this season as Sam learns about pronouns, navigates a new role and digs into her family’s roots.

The Dropout

Available: First three episodes on March 3, and the last five airing weekly.

Creator: Elizabeth Meriwether

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton and a host of other impressive guest stars

Yet another series dedicated to a real-life scammer is bound to catch the attention of every true-crime connoisseur this month. This one stars Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, the dynamic and ambitious college dropout who helmed the company Theranos and allegedly created a revolutionary new blood test. Unfortunately, her scientists behind the scenes scrambled as they had difficulty creating the test Holmes claimed to have engineered. The limited series will show Holmes be crowned the youngest self-made billionaire, as well as the aftermath of an article exposing her schemes published in 2015.

Dicktown Season 2

Available: New episodes available to stream weekly starting March 4

Creators and cast: John Hodgman, David Rees

Unsurprisingly, this FX animated comedy is for adults, but the two “boy detectives” (who are actually middle age) are still only solving cases for teenagers. Season 2 of the buddy investigator comedy will likely see the two aimless men continue to solve small mysteries in their North Carolina town and attempt to earn respect from “kids” their own age. With a short run time (two episodes at 15 minute each) Dicktown Season 2 is a low commitment with a hilarious reward.

The Thing About Pam

Available: New episodes available to stream weekly starting March 9

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Judy Greer, Glenn Fleshler, Katy Mixon, Suanne Spoke

Bet you didn’t think another true-crime series was possible, huh? Well, March is apparently going to be a true-crime packed month over at Hulu, especially with The Thing About Pam. This one stars Renée Zellweger as Pam Hupp and is an NBC project that will be available for streaming over at Hulu the following day. The series follows the murder of Betsy Faria, a woman with stage four cancer, and her best friend (and life insurance beneficiary) Pam who may actually be the key to unraveling what happened to her beloved friend, instead of her husband as investigators originally believe. The 2011 case has been covered extensively on Dateline and in podcasts, but this dramatized version is sure to be a hit.

Life & Beth

Available: March 18

Director and Executive Producer: Amy Schumer

Cast: Amy Schumer, Violet Young, Michael Cera, Michael Rapaport, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti

“I’ve had over 30,000 drinks, I don’t really chew my food and I’m, like, barreling towards 40,” Amy Schumer’s Beth explains to her doctor at the start of the Life & Beth trailer. The comedy sees Schumer in the spotlight once again as her wine distributor character navigates a new change in her life and sets out to live her life in a more authentic way. The past meshes with the present to give audiences a fuller picture of Beth, who heads outside her comfort zone and meets Michael Cera’s character, a potential new love interest that could help Beth reach that authentic life she’s been searching for.

The Girl from Plainville

Available: First three episodes on March 29, with the rest airing weekly.

Creators: Liz Hannah, Patrick Macmanus

Cast: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox

Another Hulu original limited series premiers at the end of March for the true-crime fans. Inspired by the case that shocked the nation, The Girl from Plainville tells the story of Michelle Carter, a 17-year-old girl who was later convicted for urging her boyfriend to kill himself in 2014. Elle Fanning does a disturbing rendition of Michelle Carter, who appeared to be a charismatic and kind teenager that was devastated by her missing boyfriend, but secretly knew he was already dead.

Atlanta Season 3

Available: New episodes available to stream weekly starting March 25

Starring: Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz.

Donald Glover’s award-winning comedy has been on hiatus for three years, and it looks like fans are getting a change of scenery — Glover’s Earnest “Earn” Marks and the gang are headed to Europe for a rapper Paper Boi’s tour. The trailer for the new season promises lots of crazy moments across the pond, but the true content of the season is anyone’s guess. It looks like Glover is determined to keep the details of this one locked away ahead of the premiere. Regardless, fans have to drink in every last drop of the absurdity before Season 4, which will be the series’ last.

