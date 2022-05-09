Kick off the start of the summer with a slate of energizing new options at Hulu.

It’s nearly summertime, and the TV is good. From highly-anticipated miniseries based on a young adult novel to guilty-pleasure reality television, Hulu has a sunny lineup of new shows to add to your list.

Conversations with Friends

Image via Hulu

Available: Complete series May 15

Executive Producers: Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, Andrew Lowe

Cast: Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke

After the critical acclaim from 2020’s Normal People, another Sally Rooney novel following angsty young adults in Ireland is getting the star treatment at Hulu. This one follows inseparable best friends Frances and Bobbi as they meet and become close with married couple Melissa and Nick. Each best friend starts an ill-fated affair with a member of the couple, and forces the young 20-somethings to confront their “own vulnerabilities,” Hulu says. This sees Joe Alwyn in his first leading role, along with a cast of newcomers that are sure to become household names after the complete series drops May 15. Binging awaits!

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 2

Image via DreamWorks

Available: Complete season May 5

Cast: Jeremy Shada, Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Liao

This Hulu original takes the events of the animated hit How To Train Your Dragon 1,300 years in the future to the 21st century, and now it’s back for a second season. A group of “misfit” present-day kids are realizing that dragons aren’t just some legend — they’re real, and they’re certainly still around. This season sees the adventurous gang face a greater threat of danger and yes, even more dragons!

Candy

Image via Hulu

Available: Premieres May 9, with a new episode each day until May 15

Cast: Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, Raúl Esparza

Jessica Biel stars as a 1980s housewife itching to break free of societal norms — until an affair ends in bloody, deadly results. Hulu is adding to its stack of true-crime dramas with this true tale of an ax-wielding wife and how her rage from conformity exploded her world in Texas. Motherhood, the institution of marriage and set roles for women are all examined in this thriller, and shows the frustrations of being put in a box because of out-dated notions of gender. Strap in for a wild ride as a new episode premieres each day after May 9.

Shoresy

Image via Hulu

Available: U.S. premiere May 27

Cast: Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, Terry Ryan

Shoresy (Jared Keeso) will never lose again, the hockey player vows to himself. But this character and his story is actually a spinoff from Canadian sitcom Letterkenny, in which very little about the character Shoresy is actually known. What is known is that Shoresy is a foul-mouthed character who is determined to win despite moving to play for a AAA failing hockey team. Tag along with Shoresy on his hilarious, chirp-filled and ambitious journey — and tell your mother, too.

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13

Available: May 4

Cast: Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Eboni K. Williams

RHONY season 13 ended its run in September of 2021 but in case you missed it (how could you?) or want to relive the drama, the complete season is headed to Hulu. This season featured the departure of some cast members, and the addition of Eboni K. Williams, the first Black New York housewife.

Who Do You Believe?

Available: Premieres May 4

This one is for all those true-crime series skeptics who ask, “Ok, but what’s the other side of the story?” Well, there is in fact two sides to every story, and in this case, viewers are left to determine for themselves whodunit. Who Do You Believe?, another true-crime addition to Hulu’s list, takes crime obsessives through two different perspectives on each crime and case. Each episode will reveal major details uncovered during the investigation, but viewers are still left to answer — who do they believe?

The Deep End

Available: Series Premiere May 19

Directed By: Jon Kasbe

Attempting to appease a potential Gen Z and Millennial audience, Freeform is now trying its hand at docuseries’ to grab the attention of young people. The Deep End’s four-part series examines “controversial spiritual teachers” up-close and personal. The series focuses on the relationship between these teachers and their followers with an unfaltering look at what may happen to those who are desperate to reach this form of spirituality.

