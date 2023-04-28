Summer is right around the corner, and Hulu has a rock-solid lineup of shows prepped and ready to premiere in May 2023. There's a little something for everyone this month, with genres including reality competitions, established sitcom comedies, climactic drama seasons, and more practically assuring that Hulu will be on many screens this Summer. To learn more about what the prestigious streaming platform will offer this month, here are the seven best new shows on Hulu in May 2023.

A Small Light (Limited Series Premiere)

Available: May 2 (Premieres May 1 on National Geographic)

Starring: Bel Powley, Ashley Brooke, Billie Boullet, and Andy Nyman

The first surefire hit from Hulu this year actually comes from National Geographic, but it's not one of the traditional documentaries for which the network is so well-known. Instead, it's a limited series that tells the incredible true story of Miep Gies (Bel Powley) as she offered refuge for Anne Frank (Billie Boullet) and her family during Nazi occupation during World War II. Most are familiar with the tragic fate of Anne Frank and her family members, but Gies' act of true heroism still was a valiant effort to protect innocent people from one of the most unspeakably cruel genocides in human history. A Small Light premieres on National Geographic on Monday, May 1, coming to Hulu a day later on Tuesday, May 2. One of the following seven episodes of the series will premiere every following Monday on National Geographic and every following Tuesday on Hulu.

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Complete Season 2)

Available: May 5 | Host: Padma Lakshmi

The acclaimed culinary series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi is the first big Hulu Original to be returning to the platform for its sophomore season. The first season saw the titular host Padma Lakshmi travel around the nation to try some incredible food that originates from around the world, showcasing so much more than just if these meals taste good. Lakshmi also takes a very in-depth look at the history of the food she's eating and the people preparing them, offering an insightful look at what these meals mean to various walks of life from around the world. Season 2 of the series is expected to follow suit, showing off even more incredible food prepared in all parts of the United States.

The complete second season of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi premieres on Hulu on Friday, May 5.

Class of '09 (Series Premiere)

Available: May 10 | Creator: Tom Rob Smith

Starring: Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry

Don't let the title fool you. This is not a happy-go-lucky high school drama series. Coming straight from the studios at FX, Class of '09 follows a group of FBI agents who are reunited when a mutual friend of theirs passes away. It doesn't take long for memories from their time in Quantico to rise, and a web of lies and conspiracy begins to peer through the cracks. The series stars Kate Mara, who has collaborated with FX before on A Teacher, and Brian Tyree Henry, who just recently received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards for his performance in Causeway.

The first two episodes of Class of '09 will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, May 10, with one of the remaining six episodes premiering every following Wednesday.

The Great (Complete Season 3)

Available: May 12 | Creator: Tony McNamara

Starring: Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult

Hulu's award-winning historical satire The Great will return for its third season, and the tension between Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) and Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) is reaching a breaking point. After trying to kill her borderline psychopathic husband in the prior season, the royal family of Russia's empire is going through some unorthodox marriage counseling. However, this will likely do very little to sway the two monarchs from wanting each other dead. While they hurl insults and abuse at each other, both Catherine and Peter are still trying to figure out how they can have complete and total control of 18th Century Russia.

The complete third season of The Great premieres on Hulu on Friday, May 12.

How I Met Your Father (Season 2B Premiere)

Available: May 23 | Creators: Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger

Starring: Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley

After taking a brief hiatus in April, the hit spin-off of How I Met Your Mother returns with the second half of Season 2 of How I Met Your Father. Once again, we'll see Sophie (Hilary Duff) navigate her tumultuous yet energetic life as she hopes one day finds the man of her dreams and settles down to start a family. The new gang will likely continue to delight, but last season fans of both shows were amazed when Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) stopped by for a quick but satisfying cameo.

Season 2B of How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, May 23, with new episodes premiering every following Tuesday.

The Clearing (Series Premiere)

Available: May 24 | Creators: Matt Cameron and Elise McCredie

Starring: Teresa Palmer, Guy Pearce, and Miranda Otto

The Clearing is a no-holds-barred thriller centering on a woman (Teresa Palmer) who is trying to escape her past life in a nefarious cult. This proves much easier said than done, as the cult is determined to indoctrinate its followers and fulfill a horrifying purpose. Guy Pearce and Miranda Otto are also starring in the upcoming series.

The first two episodes of The Clearing will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, May 24, with one of the remaining six episodes set to premiere every following Wednesday.

Mayans M.C. (Final Season Premiere)

Available: May 25 (Premieres May 24 on FX) | Creators: Elgin James and Kurt Sutter

Starring: JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Micahel Irby, Carla Baratta, and Edward James Olmos

Last but certainly not least, Mayans M.C. will return to FX and Hulu for its fifth and final season. A spin-off of FX's monster hit Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. has proven itself as a more than worthy successor to the biker drama, bringing the same level of shocking thrills and masterful storytelling that its sibling series did. Though it's certainly a bittersweet goodbye, it's good to know that the Mayans will be returning for one last ride.

The first two episodes of Mayans M.C. will premiere on FX on Wednesday, May 24, with the episodes coming to Hulu one day later on Thursday, May 25. One of the remaining eight episodes of the series will premiere every following Wednesday on FX and every following Thursday on Hulu.

