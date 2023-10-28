Following the streaming platform's annual celebration of "Huluween," Hulu still has plenty of television content in store for November 2023. After a hugely successful third season of Only Murders in the Building, as well as other hit content like horror-related content like American Horror Stories and the shocking must-see documentary Monster Inside, Hulu as a platform still continues to put out quality content. Whether you're a fan of original dramas, true-crime documentaries, and more, there's something for everyone on the Emmy-winning site.

To find out what Hulu subscribers have to look forward to in the upcoming mother, here are seven of the best new shows coming to Hulu in November 2023.

'Black Cake' (Three-Episode Series Premiere)

Image via Hulu

Available: November 1 | Creator: Marissa Jo Cerar Starring: Chipo Chung, Stephanie Jacob, Rupert Evans, Ashley Thomas, Rebecca Calder, Adrienne Warren, Cara Horgan, and Mia Isaac Starting things off for November is the Oprah Winfrey-produced Hulu Original series Black Cake, which will begin the month with a three-episode premiere exclusively on the Hulu platform. Based on the acclaimed novel from Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a dramatic mystery film centering on the unsolved disappearance of a recently wed bride named Covey (Mia Isaac). Years after Covey's disappearance, a woman connected to her named Eleanor (Chipo Chung) passes away from cancer. How Eleanor is connected to Covey's disappearance is a mystery that Eleanor's children are left to discover for themselves. The first three episodes of Black Cake will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, November 1. One of the five remaining episodes will premiere every following Wednesday. Watch on Hulu read more

'To Catch a Smuggler' (Complete Season 6)

Image via National Geographic

Available: November 6 National Geographic's acclaimed docuseries To Catch a Smuggler will be returning for Season 6. Once again, documentary fans will be able to catch a glimpse into the daily lives of Department of Homeland Security employees as they search for contraband in the airports of the United States. Where there are smuggled goods, there is also a smuggler, many of whom the agents of the DHS have been tasked with exposing and stopping. The complete sixth season of To Catch a Smuggler will be available to stream on Hulu starting Monday, November 6. Watch on Hulu read more

'Drive with Swizz Beatz' (Complete Docuseries)

Image via Johnny Nunez | Wireimage

Available: November 16 Host: Swizz Beatz In addition to being a Grammy-winning musician Kasseem Daoud Dean (better known by his stage name of Swizz Beatz) is also a well-known motor enthusiast. Beatz hopes to share his love for classic cars with his all-new docuseries, Drive with Swizz Beatz. Here, Swizz Beats will travel across the country to discover vintage cars and the diverse individuals who drive them. This cross-country adventure may not just reveal some impressive automobiles, but may also showcase the incredible and rich cultures that they are a part of. The complete first season of Drive with Swizz Beatz will be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday, November 16. read more

'Fargo' (Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere)

Image via FX

Available: November 22 (Premieres November 21 on FX) | Creator: Noah Hawley Starring: Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, David Rysdahl, Lamoren Morris, Richa Moorjani, Sam Spruell, Sienna King, David Foley, Jon Hamm, and Lukas Gage Noah Hawley's Emmy-winning anthology series set in the world of Joel and Ethan Coen's Oscar-winning film returns once again with Fargo Season 5. The legendary dark comedy has told a gripping new story every season, with each one detailing absurd criminal acts within the American Midwest. This season is set to follow the exploits of one Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (Juno Temple) - a seemingly normal young homemaker who is hiding a dark and mysterious past that eventually comes back to haunt her. The first two episodes of Fargo Season 5 will premiere on FX on Tuesday, November 21, with the episode coming to Hulu one day later on Wednesday, September 22nd. After the premiere, the remaining eight episodes will premiere every following Tuesday on FX and every subsequent Wednesday on Hulu. Watch on Hulu read more

'Faraway Downs' (Complete Limited Series)

Image via 20th Century Studios

'The Artful Dodger' (Complete Season 1)

Image via Disney+

Available: November 29 | Creator: James McNamara, David Maher, and David Taylor Starring: Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, and Maia Michell Speaking of Australia, that also happens to be the place where our next new series, The Artful Dodger, takes place. A unique spin-off following the character of the same name from Charles Dickens's prolific novel Oliver Twist, this new series shows the complex titular character (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) in an entirely new light. Now living the average life of a humble surgeon, the Dodger can't help but escape his past as a fraudster, even meeting other characters from the Oliver Twist story, such as Fagin (David Thewlis). The complete first season of The Artful Dodger will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, November 29. Watch on Hulu read more

'Wild Crime' (Complete Season 3)

Image via Hulu