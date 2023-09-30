Hulu subscribers beware, you're in for a scare, and it's not just because a beloved children's horror franchise is returning this month just in time for Halloween.

As October 2023 creeps over the horizon, Hulu is fleshing out its collection of shows with both new and classic content, many of them being more than a little spooky. Tis the season for such content, after all, as every streaming service around is fleshing out its collection of scary content before Halloween is upon us. Hulu already has everything covered on the movie front, with selections including last year's Hellraiser remake and the upcoming Appendage. While most of Hulu's television offering is horror-themed this month, there is still a decent variety for those of all interests. To find out what you can expect from the streaming service this month, here are the seven best shows on Hulu for October 2023.

Ash vs Evil Dead (Complete Series)

Available: October 1 | Creators: Ivan Raimi, Sam Raimi, and Tom Spezialy

Starring: Bruce Campbell, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, and Lucy Lawless

We're kicking things off with a show that is a modern classic that is based on one of horror's most iconic film franchises. Ash vs Evil Dead functions as a direct sequel to the hugely influential Evil Dead trilogy, once again sharing the deadite hunting exploits of everyone's favorite one-handed S-Mart employee, Ash Williams (played as always by Bruce Campbell). The fan-favorite sequel series sees an older but not necessarily wiser Ash accidentally awaken the Kandarian Demon within the Necronomicon. Now, Ash and a new group of companions will need to put this evil scourge back in its place once again in this gorey and gripping horror-comedy.

All three seasons of Ash vs Evil Dead will be available to stream on Hulu starting Sunday, October 1.

Stephen King's Rose Red (Complete Series)

Available: October 1 | Creator: Stephen King

Starring: Nancy Travis, Matt Keeslar, Kimberly J. Brown, David Dukes, Judith Ivey, Melanie Lynskey, Matt Ross, Julian Sands, Kevin Tighe, Julia Campbell, and Emily Deschanel

Another classic fan-favorite series from one of the biggest names in horror, Stephen King's Rose Red is coming to Hulu on the same day as Ash vs Evil Dead. Another Stephen King story that centers around psychics, the series follows college professor Joyce Reardon (Nancy Travis) as she investigates a mysterious house that appears to be a magnet for death. It doesn't take long for Joyce and her group of psychic companions to realize that there is much more to this house than meets the eye.

The complete limited series of Stephen King's Rose Red will be available to stream on Hulu starting Sunday, October 1.

The Simpsons (Season 35 Premiere)

Available: October 2 (Premieres October 1 on Fox) | Creator: James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and Sam Simon

Starring: Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Julie Kavner, and Yeardley Smith

This October, Fox's many hit animated sitcoms are returning once again, including the 14th Season of Bob's Burgers 22nd Season of Family Guy. However, we're going to call special attention to the 35th Season of the longest-running animated show of all time, The Simpsons. That's mainly due to the show's annual Tree House of Horror Halloween Specials (which is premiering in November this year for...some reason). For the 35th season in a row, fans will get to see Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) and his family get up to more wacky adventures in Springfield.

The Simpsons Season 35 premieres on Fox on Sunday, October 1, and will then be available to stream on Hulu the following day on Monday, October 2. New episodes of The Simpsons Season 34 will premiere every following Sunday on Fox and every following Monday on Hulu.

Undead Unluck (Series Premiere)

Available: October 6 | Creator: Yoshifumi Tozuka

Starring: Kahara Moe and Yûichi Nakamura

Those looking for their next morbid anime obsession should definitely check out the all-new series Undead Unluck. The upcoming series, based on the manga from Yoshifumi Tozuka, follows the story of Fuuko Izumo (Kahara Moe) - a young woman who has an unfortunate superpower that randomly kills people around her. Just when she thinks she'll never find any friends in the world, she meets Andy (Yûichi Nakamura) - a suicidal man who possesses complete and total immortality.

Undead Unluck premieres on Hulu on Friday, October 6.

Goosebumps (5-episode Series Premiere)

Available: October 13 | Creators: Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller; based on the book series by R.L. Stine

Starring: Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Isa Briones, Rob Huebel, Miles McKenna, Zack Morris, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price

In a rare occurrence for the streaming platforms, the upcoming Goosebumps reboot will be premiering on both Hulu and Disney+ (perhaps an early sign of the already-announced merger between the two platforms). Unlike the anthology formatted series from the 1990s, this new televised version of Goosebumps will combine several terrifying tales from R.L. Stine's book series to tell a consistent narrative. As a group of teenagers tries to fight off all sorts of mysterious monsters, they'll run into plenty of familiar faces, such as Slappy the Living Dummy.

The first five episodes of Goosebumps will be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, October 13. One of the remaining five episodes will premiere every following Friday.

American Horror Stories (Four-Episode Huluween Event)

Available: October 26 | Creators: Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy

Not to be confused with its sister series American Horror Story, the anthology formatted American Horror Stories will be arriving with its third season shortly after the premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1. Details surrounding the upcoming four-episode Huluween event have been scarce, as they are being kept a surprise for Hulu subscribers just in time for Halloween.

American Horror Stories' Huluween Event will be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday, October 26.

Shoresy (Complete Season 2)

Available: October 27 | Creator: Jared Keeso

Starring: Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Blair Lamora, Keilani Elizabeth Rose, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Jonathan-Ismaël Diaby, Terry Ryan, Ryan McDonell, and Max Bouffard

The Letterkenny spin-off returns with Shoresy Season 2. Once again, fans will get to see the titular hockey goon Shoresy (Jared Keeso) get into all sorts of comedic trouble as he continues his journey to become the greatest hockey player of all time.

The complete second season of Shoresy will be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, October 27.

