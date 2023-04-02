As the new season begins to set in, most of us are looking for new stories to explore and new shows to watch. There is, no doubt, an endless list of new series and shows hitting streaming and other platforms, but Netflix remains a popular source for binging, even though it has more competition than ever before. Netflix has a constant flow of new shows for subscribers to enjoy. From dramas to period pieces to comedies, Netflix will have something for you. As is tradition, we are back with our favorite list of series about to arrive on the streamer this April. What’s in store this month on Netflix? Quite a lot, actually. From a couple of fan favorites returning with their new seasons, a bunch of foreign language titles, and two new, much-awaited series are all coming to keep you binging through April. If you missed last month's releases, check out that list here.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into all the best shows coming to Netflix in April 2023. Here are our best picks.

Read more about what's streaming on Netflix:

Transatlantic (Series Premiere)

Image via Netflix

Available: April 7 | Created By: Anna Winger, Daniel Hendler

Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Corey Michael Smith, Corey Stoll, Grégory Montel, Lucas Englander, Ralph Amoussou

A period drama set during WWII always finds a fan following. And if you are a fan of that genre, add Transatlantic to your watchlist before it arrives this spring. A much-awaited title, this limited series is based on Julie Orringer’s 2019 novel, The Flight Portfolio, and are inspired by real events that happened in Marseille in the 1940s. The plot of the Netflix series takes after the novel and narrates the story of an American journalist, Varian Fry, who goes to Nazi-occupied France and tries to arrange safe passage to America for several artists and writers who find themselves stuck in a volatile and explosive socio-cultural landscape in Europe. Transatlantic comes from the creator of Unorthodox, Anna Winger, and is a debut project under her deal with Netflix, which means we could be seeing more of her books/stories translated into films and/or series. The upcoming Netflix original features an ensemble cast that includes Gotham actor Corey Michael Smith as Varian Fry and Community actor Gillian Jacobs as Mary Jayne Gold, an heiress who helps Varian, among others.

Watch on Netflix

Firefly Lane (Season 2, Part 2)

Image via Netflix

Available: April 27 | Created By: Maggie Friedman

Cast: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, India de Beaufort

When Firefly Lane was released in 2021, it garnered a lot of positive responses. It was well-received among fans of Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, who play the protagonists, and those who love a heartwarming story of friendship. And now, this much-loved series is coming to an end this April with its second and final season. The second season will be released in December 2022 with nine episodes, and this April, the season is set to end with the last seven episodes. So, if you have been eagerly waiting since the cliffhanger episode of the first part of season 2, that wait is finally over! For those who aren’t aware of this drama series, Firefly Lane is based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. The book was also well-received by critics and became a bestseller. The show’s plot, as in the original novel, follows two best friends, Tully and Kate, and their friendship and bond over three decades, as they go through the journey of life and the ups and downs they face, and other aspects of personal lives.

Watch on Netflix

Beef (Series Premiere)

Image via Netflix

Available: April 6| Created By: Lee Sung Jin

Cast: Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Young Mazino, David Choe, Andrew Santino, Ashley Park, Patti Yasutake

Raise your hand if you have seen the latest trailer of this all-new comedy-drama and wish that you never ever have to experience a road rage incident like that. And yet, it happens every day, everywhere. The series features Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe) as Amy, a high-flying entrepreneur, and Steven Yeun (Okja) as Danny, a contractor. Amy and Danny are strangers to each other and end up in a road rage incident. The crux of the show lies in what happens after the incident, as each of them gets consumed with revenge, fury, and ego and unleashes chaos into the other’s life. Beef looks like a fun and very refreshing idea for a series. It starts off on a simple premise but delves into something bigger and more significant issues like power dynamics between different classes, among other psychological factors.

Watch on Netflix

Florida Man (Series Premiere)

Image via Netflix

Available: April 13 | Created By: Donald Todd

Cast: Édgar Ramírez, Anthony LaPaglia, Abbey Lee, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen

Sleepy Hollow and This is Us producer Donald Todd creates this crime comedy-drama, starring Edgar Ramirez as the protagonist, Mike Valentine. Mike is a disgraced ex-cop struggling with his past, and in debt to the local gang, when he is forced to return to his hometown in Florida to search for a mobster’s missing girlfriend. What looks like an in-and-out gig, spirals into something shadier and deadlier, as he gets involved in a wild chase for treasure, while uncovering long-buried family secrets. Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Miguel Arteta executive produce the series with Todd. As revealed in the promos, Florida Man will feature a dark comedy tone with a lot of shocking and unexpected plot twists.

Watch on Netflix

The Nurse (Series Premiere)

Image via Netflix

Available: April 27 | Created By: Kasper Barfoed

Cast: Josephine Park, Fanny Bernth, Amalie Lindegård, Peter Zandersen, Dick Kaysø

Based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Danish author Kristian Corfixen, The Nurse comes from the same producer and creator team as The Chestnut Man. The crime drama recounts the real-life story of Danish nurse Christina Aistrup Hansen who was convicted of attempted manslaughter of four patients at the Nykøbing Falster Hospital. Christina is the star of the hospital, where everyone loves her and admires her efficiency. When Pernille joins her first-time nursing job, Cristina befriends the newbie nurse and charms her with her personality. But as Pernille gets to know her new mentor and coworker, she realizes that there’s more to the charismatic nurse than what meets the eye, and she decides to dig more into her behavior. The Netflix original Danish series is a dramatized version of the horrific events that took place in 2015 and features Baby Fever actor Josephine Park as Nurse Hansen.

Watch on Netflix

Obsession (Series Premiere)

Image via Netflix

Available: April 13 | Created By: Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa

Cast: Richard Armitage, Charlie Murphy, Indira Varma, Rish Shah, Sonera Angel, Pippa Bennett-Warner

This new British erotic thriller series is like Fatal Attraction with a much more sinister and more obsessive tone. Based on Josephine Hart’s 1991 novel Damage, the plot of Obsession is described as “A respected London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever.” The Hobbit film series star, Richard Armitage, features William who gets pulled down the rabbit hole of boundless fixation when he falls for his soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Anna, played by Peaky Blinders’ star Charlie Murphy. Anna is also trying to maintain both relationships, but as is inevitable, the truth will come out and hurt everyone involved. Formerly known as Damage, after the original novel, this Netflix original miniseries is directed by Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa and written by Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm and Benji Walters. Hart’s novel was previously adapted into a 1992 film of the same name, starring Jeremy Irons and Juliette Binoche.

Watch on Netflix

Sweet Tooth (Season 2)

Image via Netflix

Available: April 27 | Created By: Jim Mickle

Cast: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Will Forte

After a nearly two-year hiatus, and the first season ending on a major cliffhanger, the highly acclaimed and popular fantasy drama series is back with an all-new second season. Based on Jeff Lemire’s DC comic book of the same name, Sweet Tooth follows a dystopian society where a viral pandemic (not COVID) called The Great Crumble has wiped out most of the world’s population, and the new babies are being born with a strange mutation that makes them part-human and part animal. The series focuses on a half-human, half-deer boy, Gus, who lives in a remote location with a grumpy man named Tommy who protects him and serves as a father figure. In the second season, Gus and his other hybrid friends will set out on an adventure to find out the origins of The Great Crumble. Despite being set in a post-apocalyptic era, Sweet Tooth is as cute as it can get, with little kids who almost look like little animals, and is sure to warm your hearts. The series is created and executive produced by In the Shadow of the Moon director Jim Mickle, alongside Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran.

Watch on Netflix