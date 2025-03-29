Netflix is finally closing the chapter on some of its beloved shows. Since its premiere in 2018, You has both captured and terrified the hearts of audiences thanks to the charismatic Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). Alas, his time on the streaming platform ends with the show’s fifth and final season. The same goes for How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), which is closing the chapter of its story with its fourth season. But it’s not all goodbyes on Netflix. With mainstays Love on the Spectrum and Black Mirror launching new seasons, fans are in for some familiar favorites. Without further ado, here are the seven best new shows on Netflix in April 2025.

‘Love on the Spectrum’ (Season 3)

Created by: Karina Holden, Cian O'Clery

Sparks are about to fly in Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum. Celebrating individuals who are on the autism spectrum, these hopeful romantics learn to ride the wild rollercoaster that is relationships. In addition to familiar faces, Season 3 also features new participants from all corners of the country — some of them experiencing the ups and downs of modern love for the first time. They won’t be alone. To ensure their dating journeys run smoothly, neurodiversity expert and author Jennifer Cook is here to help keep things positive and enjoyable. In a fast-paced world, looking for the one may take some time. But at the end of the day, all the time and effort will be worth it.