The Best New Shows on Netflix in August 2020

This year really is out here already trying to tell us its August, huh? If you’re anything like me, you already binged your way through the second season of The Umbrella Academy (maybe more than once, who’s to say?) and you’re looking for a new series to sink your teeth into this month. Fortunately, the Netflix content machine can’t stop, won’t stop serving up binge-worthy new shows, which is quite the mercy when so many of us suddenly find ourselves at home all the time.

You can find a complete list of what’s new to Netflix this month here, but as usual, it’s a pretty overwhelming wall of text, so we’ve put together our handy monthly guide to some new arrivals you should put on your radar. And as you’d expect, there’s a bit of something for everyone. If you were one of the millions who got hooked on Avatar: The Last Airbender over the summer, you can look forward to the arrival of the sequel series The Legend of Korra in August. Elsewhere in animation, there’s the very much adults-only comedy Hoops. Docuseries fans have plenty to look forward to this month, including the harrowing Immigration Nation and a peek inside the wellness culture industry with (Un)well.

August is also a month of farewells for a few series. Lucifer fans were given a reprieve, and this month’s Season 5 drop will now lead into sixth and (supposedly but yeah, we’ve heard that before) season. However, The Rain, Trinkets, and 3% will all be airing their final episodes this month. Check out the details on all our picks below, and for more, you can find the Best New Movies on Netflix in August here.