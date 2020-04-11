The 7 Best New Shows on Netflix in April 2020

Need a new binge? If the sudden blast of Quibi content isn’t keeping you occupied (they are ten minutes or less, after all,) Netflix has a whole boat load of new shows this month to keep you occupied during quarantine and social distancing. And fortunately, it’s a pretty good bunch of options when it comes to new TV shows on Netflix this month, whether you’re looking to finally binge one of the best comedy shows of the 21st Century, or just tune in to the latest easy-watching Netflix originals. And to make picking through all the new titles a breeze, we’ve put together a handy rundown of the best new shows and original series arriving on Netflix in April.

As usual, the streamer is giving their subscribers plenty of the favorite to choose from. In the realm of animation and sci-fi there’s the mind-bending new series The Midnight Gospel, co-created by the creator of Adventure Time. If you’re a true crime addict, set your sights on The Innocence Files, which promises to tell some infuriating, affirming, and vital stories about the people who have suffered from wrongful convictions and the organizations helping them find justice. If you need something a little lighter given the whole, you know, everything happening everywhere… well, there’s some of that too. Kenya Barris as a new comedy on the way with #blackAF, there’s an extra horny dating competition called Too Hot to Handle on the way, and even more options in the list below.

Check out all the details below and if you’re looking for more, here’s a full rundown of every new movie and TV show on Netflix in April