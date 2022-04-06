There is so much good stuff coming to Netflix in April it was difficult to narrow it down to only seven picks. There are a variety of new international shows to choose from, there are reality shows, docu-series, and even a few game shows. In essence, there is a little something for everyone. Despite how tough the choices were, here are seven (okay, eight) of the best available this April.

The Last Bus (April 1st)

Image via Netflix

A group of teenagers are invited to watch the launch of Genie Orbs, a new class of robots. When the Orbs start decimating humanity around them, the eccentric group has to hop on a bus and find they may just be the planet’s last hope. Their only strategy is to find the tech billionaire/creator of the Orbs, Dalton Monkhouse (Robert Sheehan), and pray he can help them figure out what to do. This new series created by Paul Nefacy premieres on the first day of the month and promises to be action-packed fun for families of all ages.

Hard Cell (April 12th)

Image via Netflix

Catherine Tate has been a famed British comedian for over 30 years and yet many still know her best from her role as Donna Noble from Doctor Who. In Hard Cell, Tate is starring as Tate in a mockumentary about prison life. Tate will play a number of characters in this dark comedy about the British penal system as the inmates rehearse a musical over a period of six weeks. The series looks to be funny, but also poignant in all the right places.

Anatomy of a Scandal (April 15th)

Image via Netflix

Continuing in the long tradition of courtroom dramas, Anatomy of a Scandal is written by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson. This limited series is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan. This new show will star Michelle Dockery as a member of the QC (Queen’s Counsel) who begins looking into some accusations against a popular politician, James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend). The story looks to delve into class privilege, politics, and consent. The series also stars Sienna Miller as Whitehouse’s wife and all six episodes will be directed by S.J. Clarkson.

Russian Doll Season 2 (April 20th)

Image via Netflix

Three years later, Russian Doll is finally coming back for a second season. Natasha Lyonne stars as Nadia who is stuck in a time loop where she dies at the end of every day. She finds solace in Alan (Charlie Barnett) who is also stuck in a time loop and repeatedly experiencing his own death. Even though the first season seemed to wrap up satisfyingly, Season 2 promises that there will be even more complex topics and complicated philosophical questions. The series was created by Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler and was nominated for four Emmy Awards in its first season.

Heartstopper (April 22nd)

Image via Netflix

One of the most anticipated new shows of the month comes in the form of a young adult LGBTQ coming-of-age romance. Heartstopper is based on a graphic novel by Alice Oseman of the same name. The story features Charlie (Joe Locke) who falls head over heels for Nick (Kit Conner) the second he meets him. Charlie and Nick are going to have a lot of things to work through, but at the end of the day, they are going to have to figure out what’s best for them. It’s certain to be tense, it’s certain to be awkward, and it’s certain to be addicting.

Grace and Frankie Season 7 Part 2 (April 29th)

Image via Netflix

Sadly, it is time for the swan song of Grace and Frankie. This is the seventh and final season of this sweet comedy about two women in their late 70s who find that their husbands have not only been in love for decades, but they have decided to end their marriages and marry each other. As their already close families have to deal with the new dynamic, Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin), as the matriarchs, attempt to navigate single life in this late stage of their life. Martin Sheen as Robert and Sam Waterston as Sol star as Grace and Frankie’s ex-husbands. June Diane Raphael and Brooklyn Decker star as Grace and Robert’s daughters who couldn’t be more polar opposite if they tried. And Ethan Embry and Baron Vaughn star as the sons of Frankie and Sol. The four kids along with the four adults make a fantastic ensemble cast filled with heart and comedy. It will be sad to see this show go.

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 (April 29th)

Image via Netflix

Our time with the Byrd family is finally coming to an end. After an explosive Part 1 to the final season that dropped in March, the last seven episodes will arrive on April 29th. When we left off, Darlene (Lisa Emery) and poor young Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) had been executed by Javi Elizondro (Alfonso Herrera). And Ruth (Julia Garner) lost her damn mind. Filled with rage, she confronted Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) to find out who the killer was. But it was their son, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) who revealed to Ruth exactly who pulled the trigger. This may not be a hot take, but this doesn’t seem like it’s going to end well for anyone and Garner basically secured her third Emmy in the last ten minutes of the episode. Another show that will be sad to see leave us after only four short seasons, but it is going out on top and it's hard to be mad at that.

Honorable Mention: Our Great National Parks (April 13th)

Image via Netflix

If you’re in the mood for some non-fiction and some beautiful scenery, this is the series for you. A new docu-series narrated by none other than Barack Obama will show you just how much beauty there is across the globe in the National Parks. Some parks included will be from the US, Chile, Kenya, and Indonesia, Five one-hour episodes watching and learning about nature is just the relaxation the doctor ordered.

