August is another big month for Netflix TV shows. There are some marquee Netflix originals we will say hello to, one beloved show we will have to say goodbye to as well as new seasons from other networks finally available to stream. There are plenty of places to get lost whether it’s in a fantasy world, a So-Cal high school, or a tent in the middle of London, Netflix has a bunch of options to take your mind off the real world for a few hours. Here are 7 of your best options coming up in August.

Image Via Netflix

Available: August 5th

Developed By: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg

Based On: The Sandman by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg

Cast: Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Patton Oswalt, Mark Hamill

The Sandman trailer made a big splash at Comic-Con in July and the series landed on Netflix on August 5. After decades of attempts to film an adaptation of the comic by Neil Gaiman, the long-awaited series has arrived. It stars Tom Sturridge as Dream/Morpheus/Sandman who has been wrongfully imprisoned since the early 20th century. As he finally escapes, he goes on quite the journey to regain his powers. This first season (of hopefully many) will focus on the first two volumes of the comic entitled “Preludes and Nocturnes” and “The Doll’s House.”

Image Via The CW

Available: August 7th

Developed By: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa based on Archie Comics

Cast: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Drew Ray Tanner

The penultimate season of the CW’s hit show Riverdale will arrive on Netflix on August 7th a mere week after its finale airs on network TV. Continuing to lean into the insanity, season 6 featured their annual musical episode, this time to the tune of the cult classic American Psycho: The Musical. As Season 5 ended, Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) were left to tend to a literal ticking time bomb, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) discovered she was more like Sabrina Spellman (who may have popped up in Season 6) than she ever imagined, and Alice (Mädchen Amick) may finally have a chance at happiness after all the trauma in her life. One thing you can never accuse Riverdale of being is predictable.

Image via Netflix

Available: August 10th

Developed By: Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite

Cast: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, Griffin Gluck, Aaron Ashmore, Hallea Jones, Brendan Hines

After two popular seasons, Locke & Key will air its final season on August 10th. Based on the graphic horror novel series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, the series premiered on Netflix in 2020. The series stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Lock who relocates her three children Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) to Massachusetts after her husband Rendell (Bill Heck) is murdered. Upon arriving at the house called “Keystone,” the family discovers, that the name of the house isn’t coincidental as it seems as they discover a series of keys that unlocks many adventures for the family. The final season will close out with 8 episodes.

Available: August 12th

Created By: Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Niecy Nash, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Anirudh Pisharody, John McEnroe

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and the gang are back for Season 3 in Never Have I Ever. Narrated by John McEnroe, this coming-of-age comedy from Mindy Kaling tells the tales of Devi navigating high school in southern California as an Indian-American teen. Last season, Devi finally made her decision in her love triangle between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) with Paxton being the winner. But by the looks of it from the trailer, no one is having a harder time believing they're a couple than Devi herself. Filled with laughs and sweet moments, this comedy will stand the test of time on the teen angst meter.

Junior Baking Show (Season 6)

Image via Netflix

Available: August 17th

Created By: Aaron Craze, Sam & Mark, and Harry Hill

Cast: Harry Hill, Liam Charles, Ravneet Gill

If you’re like me, you can’t get enough of British Baking shows. The kid's version of the Great British Bake Off has been airing since 2011. The series seems to drop on Netflix about a year after its debut in the UK. This season aired in 2021, so it’s just over a year and a half old. But the competition is as hearty as ever as Harry Hill returns to host these champion junior bakers. Liam Charles is back as a judge and Ravneet Gill steps in for Prue Leith as they see what these kids can do in the tent. You may be tentative at this description, but it is a guarantee that this show is entertaining and sweet, and you will root for everyone to win.

Image via Netflix

Available: August 19th

Created By: Vanessa Gazy

Cast: Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, Karen Robinson, Rosanny Zayas, Michael O’Neill, Celia Weston, Jonathan Tucker

Michelle Monaghan plays a dual role as twin sisters Leni and Gina. The sisters have made a life out of switching back and forth while sharing lives. A bizarre existence that is thrown into jeopardy when one of the sisters suddenly disappears. This dark thriller gives a whole new layer to the twin swap theme and will deliver it to us in a limited series fashion with 7 episodes in August. The series also features Matt Bomer and Tony winner Ali Stroker.

Image via Netflix

Available: August 24th

Created By: Mohammed Amer and Ramy Youssef

Cast: Mohammed Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Omar Elba, Farah Bsieso, Tobe Nwigwe

A new comedy from comedian Mohammed Amer and Ramy Youssef arrives on Netflix on August 24th. The show is semi-autobiographical as it tells Mo’s story of what it was like to grow up in Texas as a Palestinian family of refugees. Mo is known for his stand-up specials and his role on Youssef's own show.