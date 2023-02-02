It’s hard to believe that the first month of the year is already over! And with Netflix’s latest announcements of their upcoming releases, it can feel like a lot is happening in so little time. So, why not make the most of it this February? With some popular shows like You and Outer Banks returning to the streamer with their new seasons and anticipated shows like Freeridge launching, Netflix has put together a well-rounded list of content that you can binge on in February. If that’s not enough, then you can also check out their newly added library of foreign language shows and series.

From tension-filled dramas and shocking docuseries to thrilling mysteries, and comedies, there’s something for everyone, from every corner of the world on offer this month. To help you with your favorite pick/s, here are our best seven new shows you can watch on Netflix in February 2023. Happy binging!

Freeridge (Season 1)

Available: February 2 | Created By: Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, Jamie Dooner, and Jamie Uyeshiro

Cast: Bryana Salaz, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ciara Riley Wilson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor

This series is great news for fans of On My Block who have been missing the teen comedy since the series ended in 2021. One of the most awaited Netflix series of the year, Freeridge serves as a spin-off to On My Block and also follows a group of teenagers, living in Freeridge and navigating their adolescent experiences and other problems of daily life. But this Netflix original focuses more on supernatural aspects. The plot is set around siblings, Gloria and Ines, and their friends Demi and Cameron, who accidentally unleash a curse that brings misfortune to their lives. So, unlike the parent show, Freeridge will introduce some elements of fantasy and magic, making it more apt for the current YA audience.

Class (Season 1)

Image via Netflix

Available: February 3 | Created By: Ashim Ahluwalia

Cast: Gurfateh Pirzada, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Ayesha Kanga, Zeyn Shaw, Chayan Chopra

This Indian drama thriller series follows three new students who enroll at the most elite international school in Delhi. The starkly different background of these new students starts to shake the dynamics among the existing students. As things start to change around them, the kids bring out each other’s dark secrets that lead to murder and mayhem. Class is an official Indian adaptation of the hit Spanish series Elite, which also revolves around a bunch of students in a fictional elite high school and their tumultuous relationships with each other. The series became extremely popular among the audience and is currently greenlighted for a seventh season on the streamer. While the premise of Elite and Class are quite the same, a lot of the story elements for the Indian series have been adapted to suit the regional culture and the audience.

You (Season 4)

Image via Netflix

Available: February 9 | Created By: Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble

Cast: Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper

After a hiatus, the fan-favorite psychological thriller series returns this February with an all-new Season 4. Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novels, You and Hidden Bodies, this hit series follows the life of Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager in New York. His obsession with his lover turns him into a stalker and serial killer and leads to dangerous outcomes. By the end of the third season, Joe is living a whole new life in a new place but with the same compulsive behavior. The fourth season will see him in London, chasing his latest object of obsession. You Season 4 is split into two parts, with the first part releasing in February and the second part, exactly a month later, in March 2023. Having started as a Lifetime series, You ran on the network for only the first season and then moved to Netflix as the streamer’s original show.

Red Rose (Season 1)

Image via Variety

Available: February 15 | Created By: Michael and Paul Clarkson

Cast: Amelia Clarkson, Isis Hainsworth, Natalie Gavin, Ashna Rabheru, Ellis Howard

Red Rose comes from the producer of the hit teenage comedy-drama series Sex Education and also tackles adolescent issues and their online lives. But this British drama focuses more on the horror and terror of technology, quite like Black Mirror, and revolves around a plot where a group of school kids is obsessed with their smartphones. But it only gets horrifying when all of their phones get taken over by an app that exploits the kids to meet its demands. As danger looms over the students, they discover an emerging friendship among the group. The eight-episode limited series released in August 2022 in the U.K. and will be streaming on Netflix for the first time internationally starting this February.

Aggretsuko (Season 5)

Available: February 16 | Created By: Sanrio

Cast: Kaolip, Rarecho, Souta Arai, Rina Inoue, Shingo Kato

Losing your mind over a frustrating job? Maybe Aggretsuko can give you some inspiration on how to cope. The Japanese anime series follows a 25-year-old anthropomorphic red panda named Retsuko who works in a trading firm. Frustrated with her thankless job and trying to navigate daily life as a young adult in 21st-century Japan, Retsuko learns to vent by hitting a karaoke bar and belting out death metal after work. However, her social anxiety coupled with her naïveté often gets her into trouble while dealing with her issues. The new season is the fifth and final of the Netflix original series and will focus on how Retsuko gets involved with the Japanese government, while her trusted co-worker and friend, Haida quits his job and gets evicted from his parents' apartment. The final season will also have them meet a talented artist. Also known by the original Japanese name, Aggressive Retsuko, this animated comedy series is based on the eponymous character created by Sanrio who first appeared in animated shorts, and was later adapted as an original anime series by Netflix in 2018.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

Image via Netflix

Available: February 22 | Created By: Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst

Cast: Miley Altman, Connor Cook, Anthony Cook, Morgan Doughty

Based on the real-life murders of the Murdaugh family of South Carolina, Murdaugh Murders is a true-crime documentary series that features first-hand accounts of friends, acquaintances, and everyone close to the family during the tragic events. The Murdaughs were known to be one of South Carolina’s most influential families until a string of murders and mysterious events shook the tight-knit community of Low Country and brought out the family’s dark secrets. In 2022, Paul Murdaugh and his mother Maggie were found dead by the patriarch, Alex Murdaugh. Investigations opened up other deaths associated with the family, one of which was of a local teenager, Mallory Beach, who died in a boat crash, which was driven by Paul. Alex Murdaugh is currently under trial for murder and insurance fraud. The three-part docu-series features interviews and conversations with other passengers onboard the boat, including Paul’s girlfriend, and Mallory’s childhood friends and boyfriends.

Outer Banks (Season 3)

Image via Netflix

Available: February 23 | Created By: Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow

The popular action-adventure teen drama returns after a long break with an all-new third season. Set in the eponymous region of North Carolina, Outer Banks is the story of two groups of people: the wealthy seasonal residents called the Kooks, and the local working-class group called the Pogues. The plot of the series focuses on the Pogue kids who are on a mission to find the father of their group’s leader, John B. Along the way, they also find a map that leads to a buried pirate treasure. In Outer Banks Season 3, the Pogues have found and lost the treasure, fled Outer Banks, and are now washed ashore on an island. Having premiered in April 2020, the Netflix original series has been known to tackle significant issues of adolescent life, relationships, drug abuse, romance, money, and the powerlessness of the underprivileged American teenager.

