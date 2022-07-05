Netflix has a whole slew of new content ready for your July viewing pleasure. There are so many to choose from, it's hard to decide what to watch. Whether it’s a brand-new show or a returning favorite, Netflix will always have you covered. From the highly anticipated release of the final episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things to the much-loved Virgin River, returning favorites are always comforting. But there is also a lot of new content ranging from the folklore of D.B. Cooper to new series derived from Kung Fu Panda and Resident Evil to a new romantic comedy from Darren Star. Needless to say, there is a little something for everyone. Here are seven of our favorites that we think you should check out this July.

Image via Netflix

Available: July 1

Created By: The Duffer Brothers

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo

After a stunning seven episodes in the first part, the last two mega episodes of Season 4 of Stranger Things have finally dropped. Left with some major cliffhangers, fans have been clamoring to see just how this season is going to resolve. Everyone’s lives are at risk and The Duffer Brothers have never strayed away from killing characters we adore. Not only are the kids battling Vecna/Henry Creel, but there’s also an angry mob of townspeople who are out for their heads. Nancy (Natalia Dyer) is stuck in the Upside-Down and poor El (Millie Bobby Brown) is still in the middle of nowhere trying to get her powers back to again save the day. Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and new pal, Argyle (Eduardo Franco) are on their way, but they are also being pursued by government agents. And let’s not forget that Joyce (Winona Ryder), Hopper (David Harbour), and Murray (Brett Gelman) are still stuck in Russia. Sure they rescued Hopper from the prison, but they still have to get home. It's doubtful they haven't the slightest idea what their kids are up to much less what's going down in Hawkins, but it is sure to be an exciting conclusion.

Image via Netflix

Available: July 8

Created By: Erin Ehrlich & Lauren Iungerich

Cast: Lana Condor, Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle, Zoe Colletti, Tenzing Norgay Trainor

It’s the strangest thing when you’re a nobody in high school and one day you wake up, and you’re dead. Even weirder? Now you’re the most popular girl around. Lana Condor stars as Erika who finally has a chance to be something in high school as well as close the loop on some underlying issues before she ascends to another plane. This limited series will have 8 episodes with a fresh ghostly take on high school angst.

Image via Netflix

Available: July 13

Directed By: Marina Zenovich

There have been many retellings of the story of D.B. Cooper, and we still have no answers as to what happened. Back in 1971, the horrifying tale begins when a man identifying himself as Dan Cooper got onto a plane and informed the flight attendant he had a bomb. With his suitcase full of $200,000, he opened an aircraft door and parachuted off the plane never to be heard from again. 51 years later, this limited series will once again explore all the lore and the evidence (or lack thereof) as to whatever happened to this mysterious stranger who has become a folk legend over the decades. People have claimed to be him, know him, or have found him over the years, and even if the case seems unsolvable, we will always tune in for more.

Image via Netflix

Available: July 14

Created By: Ethan Reiff & Cyrus Voris

Cast: Jack Black, James Hong, Della Saba, Rita Ora, Chris Geere

The adventures of Po (Jack Black) continue as the hit franchise extends its reach to a series. The series will take Po on a new adventure as he and a new friend known as the Wandering Blade (Rita Ora) try to stop some villainous weasels in this new animated series. The series began back in 2008 and has spawned sequels and spinoffs to its successful franchise over the last 15 years. James Hong will also revive his famous role as Ping in the films.

Image via Netflix

Available: July 14

Developed By: Andrew Dabb

Cast: Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Núñez, Mpho Osei Tutu

A new series derived from the juggernaut video game of the same name from one of the producers of Supernatural arrives at Netflix in mid-July. The series will ping pong back and forth in two timelines with 14 years between them, both following twins, Jade (Ella Balinska) and Billie Wesker. (Adeline Rudolph) In the 2022 timeline, they are 14 years old and have moved to New Raccoon City with their father Albert (Lance Reddick) so he can research a deadly new virus. The 2036 timeline will juxtapose the results of said virus. The story is as prescient as ever and will air its first eight-episode season in Mid-July.

Image via Netflix

Available: July 20

Developed By: Sue Tenney

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole

The hit drama Virgin River is back for its anticipated fourth season. Last season we were left with a bunch of cliffhangers that need to be answered immediately. Jack (Martin Henderson), seemingly, is expecting a lot of children; two with Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) and possibly one with Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge). Although we’re not quite sure yet who the father of Mel’s baby is. We also need to find out if Hope (Annette O’Toole) is okay after that car accident. And will we ever find out who shot Jack? There are plenty of questions that need answering, but thankfully the wait is almost over. Virgin River is like a warm, cozy, cup of hot cocoa that helps to tune out the real world even for just a few hours.

Image via Netflix

Available: July 29

Created By: Jeffrey Richman & Darren Star

Cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Emerson Brooks, Colin Hanlon, Marcia Gay Harden, Tisha Campbell

Neil Patrick Harris stars as Michael who finds himself single after his long-term relationship with his boyfriend suddenly ends. And being single in your 40s in 2022 is a little bit different from being single in your late 20s in the early 2000s. Michael has to figure out his life in this new world. Despite his devastation, he’s going to have to jump into dating, and there sure are lots of pros and cons. With Harris’ charm, it’s a sure thing that this will be an adorable new romantic comedy about modern love.