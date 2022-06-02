June is going to be very stand-up comedy focused on Netflix. Their Netflix is a Joke festival will result in a ton of new comedy specials being released and there is a little something for everyone depending on what type of comedy you like. However, if comedy isn’t your thing, or if you need a break and a new series to watch, Netflix has you covered. Whether you prefer docu-series, comedies, or a final bow for a popular drama, there are plenty of options to explore for the month of June. Here are 7 of the best options.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Limited Series)

Available: June 8th

Created By: Rachel Dretzin

A limited docu-series looking into the life and times of the prophet Rulon Jeffs and his son, Warren Jeffs. If you’re itching for more storytelling about Mormonism after Under the Banner of Heaven ends, this series will be what you’re looking for. Delving into fundamentalist values of the religion, Rulon established his sect back in the mid-1980s. While Warren is currently in prison serving two consecutive life sentences, this series takes a look at the history of the Jeffs family and it will feature interviews with survivors who finally have a chance to tell their story and what it was like to be trapped inside.

First Kill (Season 1)

Available: June 10th

Created By: Felicia D. Anderson, based on the short story by V.E. Schwab

Cast: Imani Lewis, Sarah Catherine Hook, Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Jonas Dylan Allen, Gracie Dzienny, Dominic Goodman, Dylan McNamara, Roberto Mendez

The next generation of YA vampires has arrived. Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) is all ready to make her first kill. When Calliope (Imani Lewis), the new girl in town arrives, it seems the choice is obvious. But when Calliope turns out to be a hunter and an attractive one at that, Juliette has a much different choice to make. A modern twist on the oldest trope in the book: star-crossed lovers, First Kill looks to be the Gen Z answer to what Twilight brought to Millennials and Buffy the Vampire Slayer brought to Gen X.

Peaky Blinders (Season 6)

Available: June 10th

Created By: Steven Knight

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderon, Finn Cole, Sophie Rundle, Benjamin Zephaniah, Tom Hardy, Natasha O’Keefe, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Packy Lee, Sam Claflin, Amber Anderson

After six seasons, it’s time to say goodbye to the Shelby family and their gang, the Peaky Blinders. After a much too long hiatus, Tommy (Cillian Murphy) and his family are back for one final ride. When we last left Tommy, he was quite literally on the verge of ending it all after the failed assassination of Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin). The Shelbys will have to deal with the rise of fascism, Arthur (Paul Anderson) spiraling out of control more than usual, Michael’s (Finn Cole) quest for vengeance, as well as the real-life death of actress Helen McCrorry who played the matriarch, Aunt Polly. Peaky Blinders wraps up its successful run as fans wait and see who will survive the final chapter of this epic historic Birmingham drama.

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 1)

Available: June 15th

Created By: Ben Falcone

Cast: Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Bibb, Kevin Dunn, Yanic Truesdale, Usman Ally

The comedic power couple of Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy create this new comedy in which God decides to make Clark (Falcone) his messenger to prevent the apocalypse. From the title, we can gather that Clark isn’t the brightest bulb in the box, but with an all-star cast such as this, the new show is sure to provide lots of laughs and wacky situations. The series will also feature Leslie Bibb as Satan and Kevin Dunn as Clark’s father. There will also be a mini Gilmore Girls reunion as Yanic Truesdale, who played the snooty, but lovable, Michel, will also star alongside McCarthy.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)

Available: June 22nd

Created By: Steve Blackman

Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David

Based on the comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy returns for its third season. When a group of super-powered siblings reunites after their adopted father’s death, they are forced to save the world (on more than one occasion) while grieving and digging up wounds of the past. It’s a pretty messed up comedy that also happens to include a talking chimp butler and deep, dark secrets that need to come to light. A critical darling, the popular series has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Man vs. Bee (Season 1)

Available: June 24th

Created By: Rowan Atkinson and Will Davies

Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Jing Lusi, Claudie Blakley, Tom Basden, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Greg McHugh

It sounds like such an odd premise, and yet when you see the name Rowan Atkinson attached to it, it is clear that it will be something that needs to be seen to be believed. Atkinson, a master of physical comedy, will take on his biggest challenge yet as he faces off against, yes, you guessed it, a bee. Prepare for destruction as we are sure this will be a more evenly matched face-off than it has any right to be.

The Upshaws (Season 2)

Available: June 29th

Created By: Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes

Cast: Kim Fields, Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Page Kennedy, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis

The Upshaws is back for Season 2 at the end of June. A working-class family in the middle of Indiana, the Upshaw family owns a garage and figures out ways to make ends meet. The show stars Kim Fields as Regina and her husband Bennie (Mike Epps) in this traditional family sitcom. Wanda Sykes is not only the creator, but also stars as Lucretia, Regina’s older, and somewhat snarky older sister.

Honorable Mention: That's My Time

Since his retirement in 2015, David Letterman has taken up a long-form one-on-one style interview show entitled, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The concept is that the audience shows up with no prior knowledge of whose interview they are about to watch. With Netflix celebrating a month of stand-up comedy with the Netflix is a Joke Festival, Letterman is doing an offshoot of this show, entitled That's My Time featuring various stand-up comedians. There will be two parts on June 7th and June 12th with six episodes each featuring a conversation with the comedian and a 5-minute set. Letterman thrives in long-form interviews and really dives in with each subject with a genuine attempt to see what makes these people tick.

