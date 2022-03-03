March comes in like a lion and so do Netflix’s new television releases. With more and more original content, the content load can be hard to keep up with. Thankfully, the quality hasn’t suffered. This coming month Netflix has a wide array of choices for everyone in the family. There are some returning favorites, some docu-series, some true crime, and even a spinoff of one of Netflix’s biggest hits. Here are some of the best options to dive into this March.

The Guardians of Justice (Season 1)

Available: March 1st

Created By: Adi Shankar

Cast: Denise Richards, Andy Milonakis, Derek Mears, Hal Ozan, Sharni Vinson, Dallas Page,

In a clever satire of the superhero genre, The Guardians of Justice is a new animated series featuring eight different types of animation. The show stars Diamond Dallas Page as Knight Hawk and Sharni Vinson as The Speed who are called upon to save Earth from nuclear war. The two are thrown into action after 40 years of peace is suddenly disrupted. The show is created by Adi Shankar who also produced Castlevania, Dredd (2012), and The Grey.

Pieces of Her (Season 1)

Image via Netflix

Available: March 4th

Created By: Charlotte Stoudt

Cast: Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, David Wenham, Jessica Barden, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Scipio, Omari Hardwick, Terry O’Quinn

What happens when you’re caught in a deadly shooting at your favorite diner? And how do you reconcile your life when your mom is the one who easily takes down the shooter? It would make you question your own life and if you even know your mother at all. And maybe mom has been keeping a bunch of secrets. Toni Collette stars as Laura, the mother of Andy (Bella Heathcote) in this eight episode thriller based on the 2018 novel by Karin Slaughter.

The Last Kingdom (Season 5)

Image via BBC America

Available: March 9th

Developed By: Stephen Butchard based on The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell

Cast: Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Eliza Butterworth, Eva Birthistle, Mark Rowley, Cavan Clerkin, Arnas Fedaravičius, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Millie Brady, James Northcote, Ewan Mitchell

Stories about Vikings sure are a hot topic these days and Netflix’s The Last Kingdom is no exception. The hit show enters its fifth and final season with its tales from the 9th Century. This last season is sure to be filled with bloody battles as the story of Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon), the Viking-raised, Anglo-Saxon-born King, will come to a close. Even though this is the final season, a follow-up movie has already been announced to bring the audience the closure they deserve. The series began on BBC in 2015 with Season 1 with all subsequent seasons being part of a joint venture with Netflix. The final season will have ten episodes which will all drop on March 9th.

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series)

Image via Netflix

Available: March 9th

Created By: Ryan Murphy

Cast: Andy Warhol

Andy Warhol is one of the most fascinating cultural icons of the 20th Century. He survived an attempt on his life in 1968 and went on to become one of the most recognizable artists of the 70s and 80s. In this limited docu-series, Ryan Murphy tells the story in Warhol’s own words through archival footage and his diaries which were published after his death. Murphy is also recreating Warhol’s own voice using new AI technology. The series will also feature interviews with Warhol’s contemporaries, gaining a full-bodied picture of whom the man was behind the mythology.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Limited Series)

Available: March 16th

Created By: Chris Smith

Cast: Sarma Melngailis, Shane Fox

A new limited series to quench your true crime thirst is Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. Sarma Melngailis was a renowned vegan chef. Out of nowhere, she disappears with Shane Fox, whom she met on Twitter. The two become fugitives and the way they are brought to justice is the makings of a fascinating docu-series. On the heels of the hit documentary The Tinder Swindler, Bad Vegan is yet another gripping story of con artists nearly getting away with everything.

Human Resources (Season 1)

Image via Netflix

Available: March 18th

Created By: Nick Kroll, Andrew Golderg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, and Kelly Galuska

Cast: Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, Bobby Cannavale, Thandiwe Newton, David Thewlis, Jean Smart, Jemaine Clement, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Randall Park, Henry Winkler, Rosie Perez, Maria Bamford, Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Ahmed El-Mawas

A spinoff of the hit show, Big Mouth, this is a comedy about what happens behind the scenes in the headquarters of the hormone monsters. Maury (Nick Kroll) and Connie (Maya Rudolph) have to report to supervisors just like the rest of the world. In this workplace comedy, all kinds of monsters rule emotions such as shame, love, sadness, and depression and Human Resources is where they all come together. With an already star-studded voice cast, Human Resources is also adding the comedy talents of Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, and Henry Winkler. Given the tone of Big Mouth, Human Resources is sure to use shock and awe mixed with cringe and humor all the while getting awkward conversations started.

Bridgerton (Season 2)

Image via Netflix

Available: March 25th

Created By: Chris Van Dusen

Cast: Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker

In the fall of 2020, the world fell in love with the story of the Bridgerton siblings. Bridgerton tells the story of the scandalous goings-on in London society. It doesn’t help (or does it?) that there’s a salacious gossip rag that comes out frequently written by Lady Whistledown (narrated by Julie Andrews) exposing all the secrets of the upper crust. Even with the absence of its breakout star, Rege-Jean Page, Season 2 has been highly anticipated and will be the talk of the town. As one of the biggest shows ever for Netflix originals, Bridgerton has already been renewed for two more seasons.

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Right Now This week's Top 10 plays host to scammers, love not quite at first sight, and a kid-friendly series that will never fade away.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email