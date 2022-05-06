May is another blockbuster TV content month for Netflix. They have many new shows premiering, but it’s the return of possibly their biggest original TV show ever that is most highly anticipated: Stranger Things. Since that’s not coming back until the end of the month, there are a bunch of other options to capture your viewing attention. Whether you’re in the mood for a docu-series, comedy, or crime-thrillers, Netflix has a little something for everyone. Here are seven options for your serialized viewing pleasure available in May.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Image via Netflix

Available: May 4th

Directed By: Kief Davidson

The story of Three Mile Island haunts the dreams of Pennsylvanians (such as yours truly), but what really happened that day back in 1979? At a nuclear generating plant in the middle of Pennsylvania, just south of the state capital, Harrisburg, there is a small island in the middle of Lake Frederic. In late March, mistakes were made, and technical malfunctions caused the worst nuclear accident in American history. Due to radiation leaks, there was a mass evacuation in the surrounding areas. Four decades later, this documentary series will explore this series of events that led to a massive overhaul in nuclear safety protocols in the industry for decades to come.

The Pentaverate

Image via Netflix

Available: May 5th

Created By: Mike Myers

Cast: Mike Myers, Jeremy Irons, Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Jennifer Saunders, and Debi Mazar.

Back in 1993, Mike Myers delighted the dark comedy world with his film, So I Married an Axe Murderer. In the film, Mike portrays Charlie as well as Charlie’s father, Stuart. Stuart, a native of Scotland, loved his conspiracy theories. His most infamous one was that of The Pentaverate, five powerful people who secretly run the world. Those five included The Queen, The Vatican, The Gettys, The Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders. Whether these characters will be included in the show has yet to be disclosed. In this new series, Myers again will be playing many characters as he tends to do in his projects. The main character is Ken Scarborough, a Canadian journalist who uncovers the conspiracy and sets out on a mission to prove it.

Wild Babies

Available: May 5th

Created By: Stephen Dunleavy and Charlotte Crosse

Cast: Helena Bonham-Carter

There’s nothing like a show about animal babies to take your mind off the heaviness of the real world. Helena Bonham-Carter narrates this nature-doc series about wild animal babies. Some animals featured will include penguins, dolphins, elephants, sea otters, orangutans, wild dogs, and grizzly bears, just to name a few. In total, the series will follow 17 different animal species across 16 countries. An overdose of cuteness may be the perfect escape from the real world.

Clark

Available: May 5th

Created By: Jonas Åkerlund

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Alicia Agneson, Vilhelm Blomgren, Sandra Ilar, Hanna Björn, and Kolbjörn Skarsgård.

Bill Skarsgård stars in this Swedish series. It is the story of Clark Olofsson, the man who inspired the phrase “Stockholm Syndrome.” The series itself is fictional but is based on actual events. Clark is an infamous career criminal in Sweden who manages to convince everyone around him that he’s a wonderful guy. This limited series will tell Olofsson’s story over the better part of four decades and from the trailer, it looks to be quite the adventure. Anything with any member of the Skarsgård family has proven to be wildly entertaining.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Image via Netflix

Available: May 13th

Created By: David E. Kelley

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Christopher Gorham, and Reggie Lee.

The new series from stalwart David E. Kelley is an adaptation of a famous character, Mickey Haller, created by Michael Connelly. Connelly introduced Haller in his 2005 novel of the same name, which was made into a 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey. The character of Mickey is also the half-brother of another famous creation of Connelly’s, Detective Hieronymus Bosch. This series is based on the 2008 novel The Brass Verdict which continues the story of Haller. He got his titular nickname from working out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car. The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Haller who will take on a new case defending a Hollywood mogul accused of killing his wife and her lover.

Somebody Feed Phil - Season 5

Image via Netflix

Available: May 25th

Created By/Cast: Phil Rosenthal

Fans have eagerly been awaiting new episodes of this show since October 2020. Finally, they’re back with all-new episodes of Phil Rosenthal traveling to faraway destinations to try food that you’ve probably never heard of. They don’t exactly reveal a lot of information about the list of destinations Phil will be traveling to in the new season, where would the fun be in that? But in the past seasons, he has been to such places as Bangkok, Tel Aviv, Copenhagen, Marrakesh, Seoul, Rio de Janeiro, and Singapore. The fifth season will consist of ten episodes, the most thus far, so be sure to tune in to see where Phil lands next. Phil did confirm that he filmed enough episodes for a Season 6 even though Netflix has not formally announced plans for one. Phil is best known for creating and executive producing the hit show, Everybody Loves Raymond.

Stranger Things - Volume 4 Part 1

Image via Netflix

Available: May 27th

Created By: The Duffer Brothers

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman

In what may be the most anticipated return yet, Stranger Things is finally returning. It has been nearly three years since we have seen new episodes of one of Netflix’s biggest shows. In Hawkins, Indiana, things are stranger than ever. When we last left our gang, Chief Hopper had vanished mysteriously while his (informally) adopted daughter, Eleven/Jane was left to pick up the pieces. Along with Joyce and her sons Will and Jonathan, Jane has moved away from Hawkins for a chance at a somewhat normal life. But we all know that’s never going to happen. Now, the kids are a few years older, and it sure seems from the trailer that there’s going to be another supernatural crisis that will reunite our favorite group. Meanwhile, a very alive Hopper (somewhere in Siberia?) is determined to get back to them. Whatever the Duffer Brothers have in store, it is certain to be another mega-hit and will leave us waiting anxiously for Part Two which will drop in July. Besides the series regulars, there are a bunch of new characters that includes 80s legend, Robert Englund.

What's New on Netflix in May 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jennifer McHugh (56 Articles Published) Jennifer McHugh is a Los Angeles-based writer and has been a huge TV/Movies fan since childhood in Northeast Pennsylvania. She is a Broadway fanatic and a long-suffering NY Mets fan. She also loves YouTube Cooking videos, her cat, Herbie, and True Crime podcasts. She understands this is unoriginal. More From Jennifer McHugh

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe