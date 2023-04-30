If you thought that the month of April saw some really great new titles on Netflix, then wait till you find out about what’s in store for May! The streaming giant is all set to launch a whole bunch of brand-new shows, including one of the most-anticipated action comedies of this year and a historical fiction series we can't wait to watch. At the same time, a lot of popular shows are returning with new seasons, making it a binge-worthy lineup of titles. That means you can’t miss any of them. So, to make it easier for you, we have shortlisted the seven best.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Full Limited Series)

Available: May 4 | Created By: Shonda Rhimes

Cast: Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Hugh Sachs, Michelle Fairley

The acclaimed creator of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, Shonda Rhimes is back with an all-new limited series that she writes and produces. A spin-off and prequel to the hit historical-fiction series Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story focuses on Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in a fictional account of her life. The six-episode series tells the story of the young queen’s rise to power and prominence in 18th and 19th century England, and how her marriage to King George III resulted in an epic saga of love and social transformation. Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh (Doctor Who) reprise their roles as the titular queen and Lady Danbury, respectively, from the original Bridgerton cast. The limited series is produced by Rhimes’ Shondaland and directed by Tom Verica, with Verica and Rhimes also serving as executive producers.

Documentary Now! (Season 4)

Available: May 9 | Created By: Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Rhys Thomas

Cast: Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Helen Mirren

The hit IFC mockumentary series has reached its fourth season, which was released in October 2022 and first streamed on AMC+. Now, in its second streaming release, Documentary Now! Season 4 is all set to arrive on Netflix this May. Created by SNL alumni Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Rhys Thomas, and Seth Meyers, and co-executive produced by Lorne Michaels, the series is a parody of celebrated documentary films and their respective filmmaking styles. Although all subjects, characters, and other references might appear to be similar to real ones, they are all fictional, with most of the events being exaggerated and dramatized for the ultimate humor that this show delivers. Every season, Helen Mirren opens the series as a typical documentary presenter with Armisen and Hader starring as series regulars, along with other popular actors and filmmakers making appearances in each episode. Across all its seasons so far, Documentary Now! has seen Cate Blanchett, Richard Kind, Kevin Dunn, Michael C. Hall, Tim Robinson, Jack Black, Owen Wilson, Maya Rudolph, Michael Keaton, Natasha Lyonne, and Alexander Skarsgard as guest stars, among many more.

Queen Cleopatra (Season 1)

Available: May 10 | Created By: Tina Gharavi, Victoria Adeola Thomas, Jada Pinkett Smith

Cast: Adele James, John Partridge, Craig Russell, Michael Greco

Jada Pinkett Smith produces this historical documentary series about the legendary Queen Cleopatra. A powerful, daring, and iconic figure of Egyptian civilization, Cleopatra VII Philopator lived in and ruled the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt from 51 to 30 BC as the last pharaoh. During and after her life, Cleopatra’s heritage and life have always been a subject of intrigue, inspiration, and not to mention controversy. As per Netflix, “Though Cleopatra’s life has been the subject of much debate and lore, the new series hopes to reassess this part of her fascinating story — including her love life — in a brand-new way, and also highlight one of Cleopatra’s strongest weapons: her intellect.” Narrated by Pinkett Smith herself, the four-part documentary-drama explores the rise and fall of the queen and the never-seen-before aspects of the Egyptian royal, in a fictionalized retelling. Queen Cleopatra features Casualty star Adele James as the titular queen, John Partridge as Julius Caesar, and Craig Russell as Mark Anthony, among others.

Ultraman (Season 3)

Available: May 11 | Created By: Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki

Voice Cast: Ryouhei Kimura, Koji Ishi, MAO, Kenjirou Tsuda, Kaiji Soze

The Ultraman is a legendary and iconic media franchise that has spawned television shows, manga series, games, and more, since its first appearance in the 1960s. First released in 2017, Netflix’s Ultraman serves as a direct sequel to the iconic 1966 Japanese sci-fi television series of the same name. The story goes back fifty years, to when a giant alien superhero named Ultraman saved the earth from destruction but vanished afterward. The superhero’s human host, Shin Hayata, has no memory of all this. Years later, his son Shinjirou discovers strange powers. Now his newfound abilities and his father's revelation that he was Ultraman puts the young man on the course to becoming a savior and fighting new monsters that threaten Earth. The streaming show focuses on Ultraman and the five heroes, Seven, Ace, Zoffy, Jack, and Taro, who carry on the tradition of the legendary 6 Ultra Brothers. Together, they battle monsters, aliens, and sometimes even allies. The final season will see a new Ultraman facing even more dangerous threats, and the superhero’s struggles to save the world.

Mulligan (Season 1)

Available: May 12 | Created By: Robert Carlock and Sam Means

Cast: Nat Faxon, Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey, Sam Richardson, Dana Carvey

To all the fans of adult-animated shows, here’s something to look forward to. Set to land this May, Mulligan is the all-new creation from the brains behind 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The satirical comedy series is set on a post-apocalyptic Earth. After an alien attack destroys the world, leaving only an oddball group of people, they have no choice but to work together to rebuild society from scratch. Whether they learn from past mistakes or repeat them is what the story focuses on. Matty Mulligan, the titular protagonist, is a working-class common man from Boston who single-handedly saved the world (or whatever was left of it) from an alien invasion. But now that he is a hero and the leader of the new world, Mulligan is probably in way over his head. Mulligan also features an ensemble voice cast including the likes of Nat Faxon, Tina Fey, Chrissy Teigen, Daniel Radcliffe, and Ronny Chieng, among others.

Queer Eye (Season 7)

Available: May 12 | Created By: David Collins

Cast: Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

The Primetime Emmy Award-winning reality series is back with an all-new seventh season! The Netflix edition is a reboot of the original series that aired on Bravo in 2003. Featuring a new Fab Five in newer settings with newer ideas, Netflix’s Queer Eye follows food and wine specialist Antoni Porowski, interior designer Bobby Berk, grooming consultant Jonathan Van Ness, fashion designer Tan France and culture expert Karamo Brown, as they dive into new socio-cultural experiments and relationships with people, and advise them on lifestyle makeovers. Each week, the five experts interact with one “hero” and help them achieve more satisfaction in life. Although the revival series started in and around Atlanta, the later seasons moved around various places in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and even Japan. The series has been critically acclaimed and cited for its powerful representation of the LGBTQ community and people of color. In 2022, the series was also adapted in Germany and Brazil.

FUBAR (Season 1)

Available: May 25 | Created By: Nick Santora

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley

When 1994’s True Lies was being rebooted, fans had somewhere hoped to see the Terminator star returning himself. Although he didn’t, he’s doing one better with this much-awaited action-comedy series coming to Netflix this May, where his character is quite reminiscent of Harry Tasker. It’s hard not to see the parallels between FUBAR and True Lies, with a father-daughter duo taking on spy missions this time around. In his first ever major series role, Arnold Schwarzenegger features as retiring CIA operative Luke and Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro as his daughter Emma, who are both spies but don’t know about each other’s work. When Luke learns that his daughter is also an agent, it throws off their loving relationship and results in chaos and distrust. To make matters worse (or perhaps better?) Luke and Emma are assigned on a mission together where the father and daughter will have to learn more about each other, not just as a family but also who they are as agents. Developed by Scorpion and The Sopranos creator Nick Santora, FUBAR also stars Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Fortune Feimster in various roles.

