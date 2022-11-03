Can you believe it’s already November? Where has the time gone? Halloween season may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean Netflix doesn’t have plenty of intriguing options for you to check out. With a handful of shows returning for their final season, Netflix also has a couple of brand-new options to offer whether you’re in the mood for comedy, horror, or just good old-fashioned spooky. And maybe even a little travel show if you need something completely different. There is a little something for everybody in November and here are seven of your best options.

Available: November 3 | Created By: Vanessa Ramos

Cast: Melissa Fumero, Randall Park, J.B. Smoove, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur

Kids, there was a time when there was a Blockbuster video in every town, and it was quite the scene. But when a tiny little company called Netflix came along, the franchise all but disappeared. The stores started to vanish and now there’s only one left in the country. Created by Vanessa Ramos, who is known for writing on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore, and Crashing, Blockbuster is a comedy about what it takes to keep that one last store alive. The show stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero with a great supporting cast including Tyler Alvarez, J.B. Smoove, and Olga Merediz.

Available: November 4 | Created By: Jeff Rake

Cast: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur

Manifest is a trippy story about how some turbulence mid-flight turns out to be a 5-year time jump. When a flight lands in New York from Jamaica, passengers are stunned to learn they’ve been missing and presumed dead for five years. As they are forced to see how their loved ones have thought them dead and moved on with their lives, they all form a deep bond and try and figure out what the heck happened. The show had 3 hit seasons on NBC before Netflix rescued it for one final 2-part season. This first part will feature 10 episodes and Volume 2 will be released at a later date.

Available: November 7 | Created By: Peter Morgan

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki

The Crown returns for its long-awaited fifth season. This time around, it’s Imelda Staunton who takes the crown as the late Queen Elizabeth II. She and Jonathan Pryce will play the Queen and Prince Philip for the show's final two seasons on Netflix. In this penultimate season, the story will jump ahead from where it left off after Charles (Dominic West) and Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) have married. This season will focus more on their tumultuous marriage and divorce in the 1990s. The series is sure to have a more somber cloud over it this time with the recent death of the real-life Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

Available: November 11

Cast: Zac Efron

Season 2 of Down to Earth will take us to Australia. This travel docu-series sees Zac Efron traveling around the world to look at how different countries and cities work on sustainable and green energy practices. The series has received mixed reviews with some reports saying that Efron and his pal Darin Olein were promoting questionable science in some episodes. However, Efron is so charming that he manages to endear himself to locals easily and appears to be genuinely trying to learn, at heart. The series is also an exciting showcase of how other countries handle sustainable energy and food supplies. Efron seems born to be a host of a travel show as he seems open to trying anything and fits comfortably everywhere in the world.

Available: November 17 | Created By: Jantje Friese & Baran bo Odar

Cast: Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musiał

From the creators of the hit show Dark from 2018 comes a new horror mystery set right before the turn of the 20th century. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar's 1899 is set on a ship headed for New York from London. When the ship encounters another ship on the way, that’s when its journey becomes a nightmare. Emily Beecham stars as Maura Franklin, leading this cast of immigrants into a murderous riddle on the high seas. The show is set to feature a number of European immigrants from various nations who will all speak their own languages on this ship headed into a thrilling mystery.

Available: November 17 | Created By: Liz Feldman

Cast: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Diana-Maria Riva

The final season of the hit dark comedy series returns in mid-November. Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) return for one final season as they try to move forward in their tumultuous friendship. After Jen (literally) got away with murder but was given a surprising reprieve from Detective Perez (Diana-Maria Riva), she and Judy reconciled. The two were merrily driving home a new car for Charlie when they were T-Boned in an intersection by a very drunk Ben (James Marsden). They seem to survive the crash, but where do they go from here? There are so many questions that need to be answered in this final season. Jen and Judy are far from perfect, but they make compelling protagonists for this wild ride, and it will be sad to see it come to an end.

Available: November 23 | Created By: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Tim Burton

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Fred Armisen, Christina Ricci

A new interpretation of The Addams Family comes to Netflix in November in the form of the new show Wednesday. This time, it’s from the POV of Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), the teenage daughter of Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán), as she deals with teenage angst at Nevermore Academy. Fred Armisen will star as Fester and even the OG Wednesday, Christina Ricci, will pop in for a guest spot. This inaugural season will have eight episodes, four of which are directed by co-creator Tim Burton.

