Spooky season is upon us, finally, and Netflix has plenty of offerings for everyone. There are some huge names involved with these upcoming series including Guillermo del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, and Bobby Cannavale, just to name a few. There are some new series, some limited series, and a horror anthology that we hope keeps coming back every year. And if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, we’ve got you covered there as well. For some, this is the most wonderful time of the year, so here are seven new series that will get you in the mood.

Available: October 7 | Created By: Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong

Cast: Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Heather Langenkamp

A group of terminally ill teens is sent to a very special hospice facility, but this isn’t any ordinary hospice care. There is a unique supernatural element here, including a nurse played by OG scream queen, Heather Langenkamp. The group meets every night at midnight to tell stories, but together they make a pact that will change all of their futures. The show is based on the novel of the same name from 1994 by Christopher Pike and is sure to provide plenty of screams as the teens tell each other ghost stories that are all too real. It is the perfect way to kick off your October just right.

Available: October 13 | Created By: Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan

Cast: Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, Jennifer Coolidge

Imagine buying your dream house. Imagine being harassed and stalked so badly that it begins to drive you crazy. You don’t have to imagine it. It happened. And this upcoming limited series is going to haunt prospective homeowners for a long time. Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as the new homeowners with an all-star supporting cast for this based-on-real-life creep fest. Don't be fooled by the charm of Jennifer Coolidge as the local realtor. This limited series from Ryan Murphy will turn you into a lifelong renter.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3

Available: October 18 | Created By: John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer

One of the most popular series in the true crime genre is back for another season. It began in 1987 and ran through 2010. Netflix brought it back in 2017 with a whole new slate of mysteries that remain unsolved. It is both infuriating and fascinating to watch. The good news is, the series gets eyes on these cold cases and is able to generate tips to give some sort of hope for these unsolved mysteries. If you’re in the mood for some real-life spookiness, this is the show for you.

Available: October 21 | Created By: Attica Locke and Tembi Locke

Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Judith Scott

Maybe you're not a horror person and that is okay. But Netflix will still have you screaming with emotion with this old-fashioned romance limited series. Zoe Saldaña stars as Amy, a young girl from Texas who moves to Florence to study art and winds up falling madly in love with a young chef, Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea). The story is based on Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name and if you know anything about her story, you may want to have a box of tissues handy.

Available: October 25-28 | Created By: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Tim Blake Nelson, Eric Andre, Rupert Grint

Only Guillermo del Toro could recruit this many big-name stars for an original horror anthology. Del Toro will take on the hosting duties à la Alfred Hitchcock, introducing a brand-new story with which each episode. The series features a wide variety of classic horror genres with an all-star cast and two episodes penned by del Toro himself. Here's hoping that everyone watches it immediately so the ratings go through the roof and Netflix has no choice but to continue this series forever.

Big Mouth Season 6

Available: October 28 | Created By: Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett

Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Maya Rudolph, Ayo Edebiri

Speaking of spooky, is there anything scarier than the nightmare of adolescence? Big Mouth returns for its sixth season and continues the tale of best friends Andrew (John Mulaney) and Nick (Nick Kroll). Together with their pals, they are navigating puberty and hormones in the most blatant way, and we are all here for it. Maya Rudolph has already won two Primetime Emmys for her voice work on the show, and it’s worth it just to tune in to hear her say “Bubble Bath” (Trust me).

The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself Season 1

Available: October 28 | Developed By: Joe Barton

Cast: Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans, Isobel Jesper Jones, Karen Connell

Need a dark YA comedy? This new series premieres just a few days before Halloween. It stars Jay Lycurgo as Nathan, who is the bastard son of the world’s most dangerous witch, Marcus (David Gyasi). To make matters more complicated, his mother is a witch from a rival coven. Torn between the two camps, Nathan finds himself in some real trouble as he has to go on a journey of survival, just to reach his 17th birthday. The battle of the two covens may end up being the death of him and everyone else he cares about. The series is based on the book Half Bad by Sally Green.

Honorable Mention: Derry Girls Season 3

Available: October 7 | Created By: Lisa McGee

Cast: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn

Not a Netflix original but the long-awaited Season 3 of the hit show Derry Girls finally drops on Netflix in October, and it was well worth the wait. For those awaiting some closure for our favorite Catholics from Northern Ireland, this season will hit you in the feels in all the right places. This final season wraps up their stories with perfection with the girls finally finding themselves face to face with the Troubles that have been the backdrop of the entire series. We'll miss these characters, we'll miss this show, and most of all, we'll miss this soundtrack.

