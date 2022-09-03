Fall is finally arriving. For those of us who are big fans of football, pumpkin spice, and changing leaves, it is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also a great time of the year to cuddle up on the couch to Netflix and Chill. In the month of September, Netflix has a bunch of new series for you to choose from if you need something a little longer than a movie to dive into. There are so many new shows set to premiere or return that it was pretty difficult to narrow it down to just seven recommendations, but here they are.

Buy My House (Season 1)

Image via Netflix

Available: September 2

Produced By: Critical Content

Cast: Nina Parker, Glenn Kelman, Pamela Liebman, Brandon Copeland, Danisha Wrighster

Picture a combination of Shark Tank and Selling Sunset as four real estate tycoons are presented with homes that they are going to outbid each other to buy. This show foregoes realtors and deals directly with the buyers to try and give them the best deal for their house. It's a perfect combination of people who enjoy HGTV but are also more interested in the business side of realty as two CEOs, Glenn Kelman and Pamela Liebman, NFL Linebacker and Ivy League Grad, Brandon Copeland, and Real estate investor, Danisha Wrighster will hear pitches from homeowners for one of these four to buy their home.

Image via Netflix

Available: September 2

Created By: Daria Polatin | Episode Count: 8 | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Emily Deschanel, Stacey Farber, Alisha Newton, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson

Based on the book of the same name by Daria Polatin, Emily Deschanel stars as Dr. Suzanne Mathis, who encounters an escapee from a dangerous cult and inexplicably decides to take her in to live with her own family. But as the title suggests, this girl is nothing but trouble. In an exciting new thriller, Madeleine Arthur stars as Mae, the creepy escapee who is going to create some serious strife for Mathis’ family. If you are fascinated by cults and the effects they have on their members, this may be just the show for you. The trailer looks nice and creepy and absolutely titillating.

Available: September 2

Created By: David Turko | Episode Count: 10 | Genre: Crime Comedy

Cast: Emilija Baranac, Jennifer Tong, Richard Harmon, Eric Bempong, Matreya Scarrwener

When two teens find they have a penchant for creating realistic-looking fake IDs, they stumble into a life of crime. Getting involved with the seedy side of their hometown, the girls quickly find they are in over their heads in this new comedy action thriller from Netflix. Richard Harmon stars as Tryst, the local shady character that Zoe (Emilija Baranac) and Rebecca (Jennifer Tong) find themselves dealing with as they navigate their new roles as outlaws.

Available: September 8

Created By: Dennis Heaton & Shelley Eriksen | Episode Count: 10 | Genre: Sci-Fi

Cast: Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, Rhys Nicholson

If it's science fiction you're looking for, then this new series arriving in September may be just what you need. Billed as a “coming of rage story,” The Imperfects looks to show what happens when a scientist takes experimentation a little too far. After realizing they’ve had adverse effects from gene therapy, test subjects Abbi (Rhianna Jagpal), Juan (Iñaki Godoy), and Tilda (Morgan Taylor Campbell) set out to find Dr. Sarkov (Rhys Nicholson). The effects have turned them into literal monsters, and they need a cure, stat! The first season has 10 episodes and will drop on September 8.

Image via Netflix

Available: September 9

Created By: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg | Episode Count: 10 | Genre: Martial Arts Drama

Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan

The Karate Kid reboot/sequel series we never knew we needed has turned into a genuine juggernaut of a hit. What started as a crazy idea on YouTube is now entering Season 5 on Netflix. The series looks at the lives of Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) 30+ years after their big karate blowout. Daniel is now a successful car salesman, but Johnny's life hasn't taken quite as successful a path. The one thing they still share is their love for karate. And in encountering common enemies over the last few seasons, the two have had to put aside their differences and work together if only for the sake of their kids. The best part of the series is that it never takes itself too seriously. There’s a little something for everybody. There’s a lot of drama with Daniel and Johnny’s students and children for the young crowd and plenty of drama for the older audience who tuned in for nostalgia. It results in a highly entertaining show that never seems to disappoint.

Heartbreak High (Season 1)

Available: September 14

Created By: Hannah Carroll Chapman, Ben Gannon, Michael Jenkins | Episode Count: 8 | Genre: YA Drama

Cast: Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall

The original Heartbreak High ran from 1994 to 1996 and again from 1997 to 1999. The show was a huge hit in Australia in this YA drama set in, you guessed it, high school. The Netflix reboot will be launching on September 14, much to the excitement of many long-time fans. From the trailer, it looks like the angst will derive from Amerie (Ayesha Madon), who has suddenly become ostracized at her high school and will have to figure out where she fits in now.

Image via Netflix

Available: September 22

Created By: Michael Russell Gunn, Dana Ledoux Miller | Episode Count: 6 | Genre: True Story Drama

Cast: Papangkorn Rerkchalermpo, Thaneth Warakulnukroh, Supakorn Kitsuwon, Bloom Varin, Urassaya Sperbund

It was a news story that was as unbelievable as it was dramatic. When a soccer team and their coach got trapped inside a cave after a flash flood in Thailand, it led to a dramatic rescue that has to be seen to be believed. The footage of the daring rescue, in which the kids were brought through the water one by one, left people around the world feeling stunned. And with this new series taking a dramatic view of the real-life events, I have a feeling this show isn’t for the faint of heart or the claustrophobic. And knowing that it really happened will give you nightmares for a long time.

