Goodness gracious, Netflix sure does have a lot of content! The streaming giant has seemingly kicked their distribution schedule up into high gear after the pandemic knocked out most of the standard summer entertainment, and July brings one of the busiest months of the year yet! So if you’re looking for a guide to what to watch this month and when you can watch it, we’ve put together a handy list of the best new shows on Netflix in July 2020.

As usual, Netflix is running the gambit with its array of content, from horror to superheroes to gritty dramas and prestige docuseries. In fact, I write this list up once a month and long ago decided I’d cap it at eleven entries for sanity’s sake — this month was the first in a while where it took some serious (and sometimes painful) culling to hit that number. With that in mind, if you want a list of everything that’s new on Netflix in July, you can check that out here. But if you’re looking for a curated selection of the month’s heavy-hitters and highlights, check out our picks below.