The month of July is going to see a long list of popular shows on Netflix returning with a brand-new season! But that’s not all, there are also a bunch of new titles that the streamer is adding to its already expansive library. From fan-favorite fantasies and anime to hit dramas and a lot more, Netflix has a lot in store for you to indulge in this summer. With so many options to choose from in the list of new shows, it can be quite a challenge to watch some and leave some. So, we have a handpicked few that you can binge. Read on for our picks of the best new shows you can watch on Netflix this July.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 1)

Available: July 6 | Created By: David E. Kelley

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson

LA’s hotshot lawyer is back with his iconic swagger and snappy blue Lincoln Town Car to unravel another mystery. Mickey Haller’s moral ambiguity might not be his best suit but his ability to crack the most challenging and complex cases is. Created by David E. Kelley of Big Little Lies fame, and developed by The Good Wife’s Ted Humphrey, The Lincoln Lawyer is a Netflix original series released in May 2022 and is based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling eponymous novel series. With his vanity car and a slick attitude, Mickey Haller became a hit when the series first released, with positive reviews for Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s portrayal of the titular lawyer. And now, he is returning with a fresh new case, based on the fourth book in the series, The Fifth Witness. In The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Haller will have to take up a murder case, where one of his clients is accused of killing a socialite. From what we know so far, the upcoming season is also expected to address the loose plot threads from season 1, while introducing new story arcs and fresh characters. The second season of The Lincoln Lawyer is divided into two parts, with the first part releasing in July, followed by the second part releasing in August 2023.

Quarterback (Season 1)

Available: July 12 | Created By: Peyton Manning, Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, Keith Cossrow

Cast: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota

How would you like to see your favorite NFL quarterbacks up, close, and personal? Now you get a chance to do just that in the all-new Netflix docuseries, Quarterback. Developed in a first-of-its-kind partnership with NFL, this network original series is produced by NFL Films, 2 PM Productions, and Omaha Productions, with former quarterback, Peyton Manning serving as one of the executive producers. The eight-episode first season will feature Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota in every single game across their 2022-23 NFL season with all the behind-the-scenes happenings. You also get to see your favorite players in their most candid moments, at home and in the locker rooms, showing how they navigate the ups and downs of their professional and personal lives with the camera following them to the field and beyond.

Survival of the Thickest (Season 1)

Available: July 13 | Created By: Michelle Buteau, Danielle Sanchez Witzel

Cast: Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Christine Horn, Tasha Smith

If you love simple, slice-of-life comedies with the most relatable nextdoor-ish characters, then Survival of the Thickest is the freshest comedy series to look out for. Also, if Michelle Buteau is playing a protagonist, you can be sure that it will crack you up while also warming your heart. Based on personal essays of the same name, Survival of the Thickest is her second Netflix project after The Circle, and she co-writes and stars in the new series. The plot follows Mavis Beaumont, whose recent breakup throws off her life plans. As a newly single, plus-sized black woman, Mavis finds herself rebuilding her life and herself while trying to get a foot into the world of fashion as an aspiring stylist. Survival of the Thickest also stars actor-comedian Tone Bell, Buteau’s First Wives Club co-star Tasha Smith, and Snowfall star Christine Horn, among others.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3)

Available: July 20 | Created By: Sheryl J. Anderson

Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Jamie Lynn Spears, Brandon Quinn

Call your girls and get the afternoon tea ready as we once again return to Serenity! After more than a year since Season 2 aired, the hit heartwarming drama is back with a brand-new third season. Based on Sherryl Woods’s eponymous novel, Sweet Magnolias is a feel-good drama created by Sheryl J. Anderson of Charmed fame. A classic story of female friendship, this Netflix original is reminiscent of Firefly Lane or Gilmore Girls, and explores the lives of three friends, Helen, Maddie, and Dana, as they juggle love, career, and family in the small, cozy Southern town of Serenity. The 10-episode third season of Sweet Magnolias will pick up from where it left us last and deal with the aftermath of the big fight at Sullivan’s, Maddie’s emotional path therefrom, and Helen’s tough call on her love life, while also addressing all the unanswered questions from Season 2. Sheryl J. Anderson returns as showrunner, as do the original cast members reprising their characters, along with a few fresher faces that were introduced in the second season.

Baki Hanma (Season 2 Part 1)

Available: July 26 | Created By: Toshiki Hirano (TMS Entertainment)

Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Akio Otsuka, Hochu Otsuka, Kenji Nojima, Mami Koyama

The Netflix original martial arts anime is coming back with an action-packed and possibly final season, after what felt like a very long wait. A sequel to the popular anime series Baki, created by Keisuke Itagaki, Netflix’s Baki Hanma follows the titular fighter, who trains to gain enhanced fighting skills to defeat his father, Yujiro Hanma, “the strongest fighter in the world”. In his efforts to get there, Baki gets imprisoned in the Arizona State Prison, infamous for its violent and brutal inmates who gather to encounter him. He challenges Biscuit Oliva, the strongest man in America, to a fight, which ends with Baki earning a pardon and his opponent’s blessing to proceed with his goal. But there are more contenders to conquer before the young fighter can face his father in a dramatic duel. In Baki Hanma Season 2, we’ll see him facing a perfectly preserved caveman who fights dinosaurs. The climactic final season will be split into two parts, with the first part arriving in July, and the second part in August.

The Dragon Prince (Season 5)

Available: July 27 | Created By: Aaron Ehasz, Justin Richmond

Cast: Jack DeSena, Paula Burrows, Sasha Rojen, Jason Simpson, Racquel Belmonte

Another animated series returning to Netflix this July is The Dragon Prince Season 5. Created by Aaron Ehasz (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Unchartedvideo game writer Justin Richmond, the Netflix fantasy series follows two human princes, Callum and Ezran, and the elf assassin, Rayla, who fight for peace and to bring an end to the thousand-year-old conflict between the humans and elves of the magical world of Xadia. As the story progresses, Ezran becomes a king while Callum becomes a master of magic and all of them continue their fight, defeating some enemy or the other. By the fourth season, the story sees a new arc, where they have to save their worlds from the wrath of the evil elf Aravos, which is expected to continue in the fifth season as well. Although the series’ premise is war, the plot arcs are well-balanced with subtle humor and romance. Released in 2018, The Dragon Prince has been critically acclaimed for its story, theme, and animation style, winning a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Children's Animated Series.

The Witcher (Season 3, Volume 2)

Available: July 27 | Created By: Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich

Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey

If you are a Henry Cavill fan and never had a chance to see the Superman actor in other roles, The Witcher might be a good option. Although, the upcoming second part of the third season of the series will see him reprising his role of Geralt for the last time, as Liam Hemsworth is set to take his place from Season 4 onward. Based on the eponymous book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is created by Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich of Daredevil fame. The overarching plot of the show follows the mutant monster hunter Geralt, who moves through a world of humans and beasts to arrive at this destiny. In the third season, Geralt strives to safeguard his reunited found family from various threats. The first part of The Witcher Season 3 released in June with five episodes, is based on the book Time of Contempt, and will continue with the story arc in the three-episode second part, as shared in the latest promotional clip featuring Ciri.

