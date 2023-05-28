The collection of shows and series on Netflix for June is indeed spectacular! And when we say you have never seen a lineup of shows like this, it’s not necessarily a pun on what’s coming this month. With so many brand-new titles and new seasons of popular series returning to the streamer, June 2023 is surely going to be packed with a lot of excitement and entertainment. From fan-favorite comedies to long-awaited sci-fi series, crime thrillers, and more, June is going to be a month of binging. Almost all the upcoming additions to the streamer’s library seem worth watching, but it can be challenging to catch everything. So, here are our favorite, must-watch picks of shows that you can indulge in this month.

Manifest (Season 4, Part 2)

Available: June 2 | Created By: Jeff Rake

Cast: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise

The long-awaited, final part of the final season of this supernatural drama thriller series is here to put an end to all your curiosity and questions. Premiered in 2018 on NBC, Manifest was revived for one last season on Netflix in 2022, split into two parts of ten episodes each. The first part was released in November 2022 and now the second part coming this June will see the remaining passengers of the ill-fated Flight 828 address their Callings as they near their Death Date, set for June 2, 2024. If you like supernatural thrillers but have never seen Manifest, you can get updated on all the previous seasons, currently streaming on Netflix. Created by Jeff Rake of Boston Legal fame, the series follows the story of the passengers and crew onboard Montego Air Flight 828, which mysteriously disappears, and when it reappears and lands, the people on board realize that they had skipped five years, and are faced with a whole new reality of themselves and their world. The series has generally positive reviews for the gripping storyline and cast performance, and was nominated at the 2019 Saturn Awards.

Arnold (Complete Miniseries)

Available: June 7 | Created By: Lesley Chilcott

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger

He could be Hercules, Conan, a cyborg, or the most adorable dad, but there’s so much more to the screen image of the Terminator star. The three-part Netflix original documentary sees Arnold Schwarzenegger in his most candid, no-filter self, where he takes you on the journey of his life, starting with his origins as a young bodybuilder from Austria, to fulfilling the ultimate American dream. Defined by the streamer as “a Three-Part Look at the Man Behind the Muscles”, Arnold takes an intimate look at the former Mr. Universe, former governor, and one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. The series comes right after the release of his latest action comedy, Fubar, and features never-before-seen stories, footage, and interviews of the actor and his family, friends, colleagues, co-stars, and rivals. Arnold looks set to be a deep exploration of the highs and lows of his personal and professional lives, spanning five decades.

Never Have I Ever (Season 4)

Available: June 8 | Created By: Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison

Yet another most-awaited final season of a hit teen comedy series is coming this June. First released in April 2020, Never Have I Ever is created by Mindy Kaling of The Office fame and Lang Fisher, writer of 30 Rock, and is said to be inspired by Kaling’s childhood experiences. The coming-of-age comedy series follows Devi, an Indian-American high school student who navigates love, friendship, and family while dealing with the trauma of her father’s sudden death. The final chapter of the Netflix original series will explore Devi’s experience as a high-school senior, graduating and moving on to the next steps of her life, while she gets romantic with a new character. Never Have I Ever has been popular among both fans and critics, with high audience ratings, especially for Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s portrayal of Devi.

Human Resources (Season 2)

Available: June 9 | Created By: Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett

Cast: Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Maya Rudolph, Nick Kroll

If you were expecting more to come from this Big Mouth spin-off series, then you might be disappointed to know that Human Resources is all set to end with its upcoming second season. Originally released in March 2022, this adult animated sitcom is essentially a workplace comedy revolving around the monsters from the parent show, and their daily lives. Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, the Shame Wizard, Lovebugs, Logic Rock, and similar other creatures are assigned to humans as representatives of their feelings and help them get through different stages and aspects of life. The second and final season of Human Resources will take a closer look at how these creatures juggle their responsibilities of handling their human “clients” while also navigating their own feelings. Characterized by its distinctive humor quotient and featuring entertainment’s A-listers as guest casts, the series has been widely successful among fans of Big Mouth. The final season of Human Resources is set to feature special guest stars like Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy, and Sam Richardson.

Bloodhounds (Season 1)

Available: June 9 | Created By: Kim Joo-hwan

Cast: Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, and Huh Joon-ho

Among various returning shows, here’s a fresh, new Korean series that might appeal to action-thriller fans. Bloodhounds follows two friends and boxers, Kim and Hong, who team up with a generous moneylender, to bring down a notorious loan shark who preys on the needy and desperate. As the three friends set foot in the ruthless world of private finances, in pursuit of money and justice, they face unexpected enemies. The series comes from South Korean filmmaker Kim Joo-hwan, who is best known for previously writing and directing the films Midnight Runners and The Divine Fury. Woo Do-hwan (The Divine Fury) and Lee Sang-yi (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) star as Kim and Hong respectively.

The Witcher (Season 3, Volume 1)

Available: June 29 | Created By: Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich

Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey

If you are a fan of The Witcher and want to see Henry Cavill’s Geralt one last time, then the show’s upcoming third season might be your last chance. Starting with the next season, Liam Hemsworth is set to portray the character, but the good news is that Season 3 will be released in two parts so that buys you a little more time. The fantasy drama series is based on the eponymous book series by Andrzej Sapkowski and created by Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich, a television writer-producer best known for Daredevil and The Umbrella Academy, among others. Set in a fictional land called the Continent, The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia, a mutant monster hunter who navigates a world where humans are more evil than beasts as he journeys towards his destiny. Since it premiered in December 2019, the fantasy series has garnered a huge fan following and viewership, with the second season becoming more successful than the first one. The Witcher Season 3’s plot is defined as “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.” The second part is set to arrive in July 2023.

Black Mirror (Season 6)

Available: TBA | Created By: Charlie Booker

Cast: Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin

One of the most anticipated returns of the year, Black Mirror Season 6 looks like it might just outdo all its previous seasons, though we are saying that based only on the star-studded cast line-up and darker plotlines that have been revealed. The Primetime Emmy-winning and BAFTA-nominated British sci-fi anthology series is returning after a four-year hiatus with a new set of stories that will be more dystopian, more disturbing, and have more star power. Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror is said to be inspired by The Twilight Zone. Most of the episodes in the anthology are set in a futuristic world, mostly revolving around technology and its (mostly damaging) effects on the characters. The series premiered in December 2011 and has garnered a huge fan following ever since, earning 24 awards, including nine Emmy Awards.

