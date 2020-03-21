The Best New TV Shows on Netflix in March 2020

Looking for something new to watch? Goodness knows with the times being what they are, we’ve all suddenly found ourselves with a lot more time for binge-watching amidst the quarantines and social distancing. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of good TV shows to watch on streaming, whether it’s the TV shows you can finally check off you’re to-do list or those comfort shows that offer some peace of mind. But if you’re specifically looking for something new on Netflix, we’ve got you covered with a rundown of the nine best new TV shows and original series arriving on the streamer this month.

And it’s a pretty dang diverse selection in March! Fresh on the heels of Altered Carbon‘s second season, Netflix is delivering a new animated spinoff with Altered Carbon: Resleeved. David Chang returns for another season of his standout food show Ugly Delicious, which is as fascinating as ever with an added emotional element that notches it up to a new level. There are also some can’t-miss animated series, the South Korean zombie show you need to be watching, and the return of Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning drama Ozark.

Check out all the details below and if you’re looking for more, here’s a full rundown of every new movie and TV show on Netflix in March.