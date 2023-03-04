February has come and gone, and much like the season, Netflix’s library also has something new to offer. While the last month gave us a bunch of new shows and movies, some of them also left the streamer, making room for another long list of titles. With new seasons of fan-favorite shows like Shadow and Bone and Sex/Life (as well as fresh new series) about to arrive, March is definitely looking brighter, unlike the weather out there. What’s more? This month, the lineup of foreign-language series is also quite intriguing with new seasons of a hilarious Italian comedy thriller and a dark South Korean revenge story.

From a handful of crime and drama thrillers to fantasies and comedies, Netflix’s March calendar is sure to keep you busy and cozy. Check out these seven best new shows coming to Netflix in March 2023.

Shadow & Bone (Season 2)

Available: March 16 | Created By: Eric Heisserer

Cast: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Ben Barnes

Adding to Netflix's ever-expanding YA content library, here’s another original series that you might like. This young-adult fantasy drama mystery is based on the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo. Shadow and Bone follows the story of a young orphan, Alina Starkov, a cartographer who discovers that she has a special gift that she needs to use to help the universe. The first season of the series takes from the first book of the trilogy, Shadow and Bone, while the second season is said to be adapted from the second book, Siege and Storm. The second season will see Alina and the Darkling, played by Jessie Mei Li and Ben Barnes respectively, continue on their mystical and magical adventures as a war brews between the forces of shadow and light. Since it premiered in April 2021, Shadow and Bone has ranked among the top 10 lists of Netflix shows in the US and worldwide. Suffice it to say, a lot of people are very anxious to see what Season 2 has in store for our heroes.

Sex/Life (Season 2)

Available: March 2 | Created By: Stacy Rukeyser

Cast: Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, Margaret Odette, Li Jun Li

The L-Word star Sarah Shahi headlines this racy series from the house of Netflix, which has been topping the charts since it first premiered in June 2021, despite mixed reviews. As the erotic drama series returns for an all-new season after a long break, get ready to get pulled into the wild, wild world of Billie Connelly. Sex/Life is inspired by BB Easton’s novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, and follows Billie (Sarah Shahi), a suburban wife and mother of two, who is going through a midlife crisis. Despite having everything she could ask for—a home, a career, a great husband, and kids—Billie yearns for her wild-child past, particularly what she had with her ex-boyfriend, Brad (Adam Demos). So, she embarks on what is officially described as “a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane” to relive the past, and that, of course, collides with her present life.

The Night Agent (Series Premiere)

Available: March 23 | Created By: Shawn Ryan

Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, D.B. Woodside, Hong Chau

Looking for a good spy story or political thriller? The Night Agent has you covered. But don’t expect any slick and dapper gentleman spy who can sweep you off your feet. In fact, the titular agent is the least significant employee in the most significant office in the world. Based on Matthew Quirk’s eponymous bestseller, the limited thriller series follows Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), a low-level FBI agent who works the night shift in the basement of the White House. His job is to man the phone for undercover spies, only that the line barely rings, until one night it does, leading Peter onto a trail of events where he discovers a major conspiracy that might reach all the way up to the Oval Office. If you are a fan of spies like Jack Reacher, Jack Ryan, or Jason Bourne, then you are sure to love Peter Sutherland... or at least, that’s the hope.

Unstable (Series Premiere)

Available: March 30 | Created By: Victor Fresco, Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe

Cast: Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Sian Clifford, Emma Ferreira, Fred Armisen

Father-son duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe are father-son duo Ellis and Jackson Dragon. Confused? Allow us to explain. 9-1-1: Lone Star star Rob Lowe is headlining this comedy-drama series featuring his son John Lowe. What better way to lead a family comedy than with actual family, right? In Unstable, Ellis Dragon is a successful entrepreneur and owns a high-end biotech research facility. He is eccentric, almost narcissistic, and very admired by people. But after his wife’s death, Ellis starts spiraling which starts to affect the company. So, to save him from his self-destruction and also the company, his son, Jackson, begins to work for him. But Jackson is quite the opposite of his father, socially shy and always overshadowed by his father’s presence. Both the actors are co-creators of the eight-part comedy series and also serve as executive producers.

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 2)

Available: March 2 | Created By: Salvatore Ficarra, Valentino Picone, Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli

Cast: Salvatore Ficarra, Valentino Picone, Marianna Di Martino, Anna Favella, Leo Gullotta

Co-created by the famous Italian comedy duo Ficarra and Picone, this oddball comedy series is their first television project. They are otherwise recognized for writing and directing several films in the same genre. Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery follows two ill-fated TV technicians and friends, Salvatore and Valentino, who end up at a house that turns out to be a murder scene. From erasing evidence to running away, they figure out various ways to save themselves from becoming murder suspects but only end up getting into deeper trouble, including having encounters with mobsters and dodging cops. The series premiered on Netflix in January 2022 and was well-received among fans. If you are looking for a refreshing comedy style, then Ficarra and Picone’s simple but effective sketches could surely tickle your funny bone.

The Glory (Season 2)

Available: March 10 | Created By: Ahn Gil-ho

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon

Revenge is best served, not just cold, but when your enemy least expects it, as fans have discovered in this Korean drama thriller. If you have already seen the first part of The Glory, then you are definitely wondering what’s coming next. And even if you haven’t, you could catch up on the first part, currently streaming on Netflix, before the second one arrives.

The Glory follows a young woman, Moon (Song Hye-kyo), who survived traumatic bullying and abuse in her high school years, to the point of dropping out of school. Years later, she becomes a primary school teacher at the same school where the son of one of her abusers goes and plans to exact her vengeance. The story is essentially a revenge thriller, where the protagonist waits for the right moment for retribution, even if it means years. Though it might sound like a classic trope, this Korean drama differs in its execution. On its release, The Glory ranked ninth in Netflix’s global TV shows category, with positive reviews from the cast performance.

Invisible City (Season 2)

Available: March 22 | Created By: Carlos Saldanha

Cast: Marco Pigossi, Manuela Dieguez, Alessandra Negrini, Fábio Lago, Jessica Córes

When Invisible City first premiered in March 2021, it instantly became popular among fans, most likely due to the series’ premise which blends Brazilian folklore and myths with modern-day crime and investigation. The plot follows Eric (played by Marco Pigossi, who is also set to join The Boys universe soon), a detective whose investigation into a mysterious death leads him to uncover a hidden world of mythical creatures and magic. Soon, he is torn between his reality and the magical realm, battling between the possibility and impossibility of what he experiences. The supernatural fantasy drama has been appreciated for its gripping storyline and compelling narrative, not to mention stunning visuals and effects, as well as for dealing with themes of loss, grief, and environmentalism.

