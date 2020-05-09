The Best New Shows on Netflix in May 2020

You just really can’t seem to slow Netflix down. New month? Well that means there’s a whole heap of new content for you to watch, whether you’re looking for a binge-watch-worthy show for the whole family, or something a little spicier for after the kids go to bed. Either way, we’ve got you covered with our picks for the 11 best new shows on Netflix in May, from returning favorites to breakout hits in the making.

So what’s on the docket this month? May brings Ryan Murphy‘s latest glamp series, the alt-history Hollywood, the Belgian apocalypse thriller Into the Night, and the Damien Chazzelle produced and co-directed series The Eddy, which is about — you guessed it — jazz. Oh and Steve Carell is re-teaming with his The Office boss Greg Daniels for a new workplace comedy, Space Force. In the realm of returning favorites, there’s Season 2 of the animated adventure The Hollow, Season 2 of the dark and twisty thriller Dead to Me,

Check out what’s ahead for all those and the rest of our picks for what to watch on Netflix this month below, and for more, you can see all the new movies and TV shows on Netflix in May 2020 right here.