With a new year on hand, it is time for out with the old and in with the new. That applies to TV viewing as well. Viewers are on the hunt in the new year for new and exciting programs available to stream. While platforms like Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Netflix get the most press, other streaming platforms have some of the best content money can buy.

Peacock delivers here. From compelling mysteries like Poker Face to innovative kid's programming like The Makery, Peacock has a new show for you to check out.

'Poker Face'

Poker Face is a 10-week mystery comedy series. Each week features a different case formatted in the inverted detective story style of "howcatchem." This style moves from "who did it" to "how do we catch them" by showing the perpetrator and the crime — think Dragnet or Columbo.

This Peacock original created by Rian Johnson (director of Knives Out and Glass Onion), delivers a fresh, unique cast of characters in every episode that Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) meets on her cross-country road trip. Charlie's uncanny ability to tell when someone is lying and her inability to keep her mouth shut preserves the excitement, humor, and appeal throughout the episodes.

'Paul. T. Goldman'

In 2009, Paul T. Goldman self-published his book, Duplicity: A True Story of Crime and Deceit, revealing the story of his stint with his money-siphoning ex-wife who was involved in a crime ring and how he unraveled the entire plot. After tweeting at Jason Woliner in 2012 (Borat 2) about writing a screenplay, the original docuseries eventually hit Peacock ten years later.

Goldman wrote and stars in this new series which is part documentary, part reenactment, and part reality TV. The comedy series is exceptionally intriguing. It highlights more than the story's plot but provides a profound insight into the relationship between reality and satire, particularly its role in the "true crime" genre.

'Bel-Air' Season 2

Returning to Peacock in February 2023, Wiil, Jazz, and all the other Californians return to Bel Air for another exciting season. Season 1 concluded with questions fans expect answered in the next one: Will (Jabari Banks) going to stay? What was Lisa (Simone Joy) talking about exactly? And Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) is going to come back, right?

While not much is being leaked about the new season, fans are enthusiastic about building and rebuilding relationships between characters, especially with the Banks family, Hilary (Coco Jones), and Jazz (Jordan L. Jones). Season 1 delivered the proper amount of character backstory, so viewers are hoping Season 2 can move deeper into the themes of self-identity and conviction. But no matter what way producers Anthony Sparks, TJ Brady, and Rasheed Newson take the new season, it will undoubtedly be an entertaining, albiet tumultuous ride.

'The Ark'

Dean Devlin created the series The Ark, which premieres on the SYFY network on Feb. 1, and then arrives on Peacock the next day. The Ark is set 100 years after missions to populate other planets have started to sustain the human race. The spacecraft Ark One crew's catastrophic challenges are the setting for the series.

Fans of Stargate and Stargate SG-1 have anxiously been awaiting the release of The Ark. This 12-episode season promises to provide a heart-racing experience for dedicated science fiction fanatics. Plus, as with most Devlin and Jonathan Glassner products, the plot will be important, but the character development will surpass expectations.

'The Traitors'

20 contestants assemble in the Scottish Highlands in a castle to compete for a cash prize of up to $250,000. It sounds like any competition game show, except this one, includes "traitors" who conceive of a strategy to swipe the prize from the other contestants, a cast of over-the-top reality stars, and celebrity host Alan Cumming.

Conceived from the famous Dutch TV show of the same name, The Traitors blends psychology, drama, and comedy to hold the viewers' excitement and keep them invested in each plot twist. Cumming skillfully pits competitors against one another with his wit and spirit only the way he can.

'If We're Being Honest With Laverne Cox'

Season 1 of Peacock brings Laverne Cox and her fresh perspectives. If We're Being Honest features engaging interviews with guests such as Leslie Jones, Whitney Cummings, and Yvonne Orji.

Cox is both the host and the producer of this show. Her vibrant and dynamic personality is not one to shy from tough subjects. One of the highlights of the series so far is her conversation with trans actress and singer Angelica Ross in the third episode of Season 1 is incredibly inspirational.

'Dame Chocolate'

Dame Chocolate is a United States-produced telenovela limited-run series. It describes the story of a girl who flees rural Mexico for an exciting life in Miami. She hopes to live her life working in the chocolate industry.

Dame Chocolate is perfect for satisfying a guilty pleasure. It is a classic romantic soap opera filled with all sappy feelings, sexual dramas, and melodramatic twists that viewers could ever crave. Génesis Rodríguez as Rosita Amado and Héctor Suárez as her grandfather Juan Amado (known as "The Chocolate King") are the icing on this chocolate cake.

'America's Got Talent: All Stars'

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel return to judge an all-star season of America's Got Talent on Peacock, joined by comedy star Terry Crews. This season will surely be a brutal contest featuring an assortment of winners, fan favorites, and finalists from prior seasons.

With 60 acts fromAmerica's Got Talent seasons and 10 acts vying each week, fans will get to see some of their favorites ignite the stage again. In addition to classic voting, one judge can use a Golden Buzzer, which pushes one act instantly into the finals.

'The Makery'

A blend of live-action and CGI, The Makery is a show that teaches children to create things while nurturing them to be creative and imaginative. The episodes are 15 minutes and themed around constructing, baking, and creating.

A show that will help strengthen Peacock's children's programming, The Makery is a co-production with the Comcast owned UK Network Sky Kids, and marks the second collaboration between the two since the show Take Note. Until now, Peacock has not embarked much into original children's programming besides a few DreamWorks Animation shows, so there is a lot to be expected from The Makery.

'Quantum Leap'

Returning with new episodes of the reboot for the 1989 Quantum Leap, Ben Song (Raymond Lee) has renewed the program. He hopes to understand the Quantum Leap machine and program better.

With the show's first Season 1, fans get to welcome all the incredible performances that this series delivers. Lee's performance becomes amplified by his co-star Caitlin Bassett who plays Addison Augustine. The reboot is also worthwhile because of the effective callbacks to the original series, with Ernie Hudson reprising his role as Herbert "Magic" Williams.

