Wondering what's good on Netflix right now? No doubt, the streaming service is the reigning royalty of the binge-watch, but with so many new shows arriving on Netflix each month, where do you start? Well, if you're looking to save yourself some aimless scrolling time we've got you covered with our picks for the best new shows on Netflix this month.

As usual, Netflix is really covering their bases, and whatever genre you're looking for, you can probably find something to suit your mood. In the realm of animation, Pacific Rim gets its own spinoff series this month. If you like documentaries, The Last Pirate Kingdom is a heck of a fun and easy watch. And if you're more of a cooking show person, March brings two lovely additions with Waffles + Mochi and Nailed It: Double Trouble.

Get the details and debut dates for all the best new series streaming this month below, and if you don't find what you're looking for here, head to the full list of all the new movies and shows on Netflix.

Pacific Rim: The Black

Available: March 4

Developed by: Greg Johnson and Craig Kyle

Voice Cast: Calum Worthy, Gideon Adlon, Erica Lindbeck, Ben Diskin, Victoria Grace, Andy McPhee

The Pacific Rim franchise continues via the animated format on Netflix with the new spinoff series Pacific Rim: The Black, set in an abandoned Australia, ravaged by the Kaiju invasions. Centered on siblings Taylor (Calum Worthy) and Hayley (Gideon Adlon), whose parents never returned from their own fight against the Kaiju, The Black sees the teenagers stumble onto an old training Jaeger and sends them on a mission to find their parents. And of course, fight some big ol’ monsters. It’s not quite as effective as Netflix’s other recent animated franchise spinoff Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous in its character work, but The Black has plenty for fans of the Pacific Rim franchise. For one thing, the animation is gorgeous and the Kaiju battles are a stunning spectacle and worthy successor to the artistry Guillermo Del Toro put into the original film. It also positively doles out world-building, which will thrill some (like me) and probably bore others with the endless embellishments on what we already know. The show’s biggest failing is that it lacks the sense of humor and giddy spirit that makes the original film such a treat, but if you’re a fan of grand monster-mecha battles, Pacific Rim: The Black is undeniably a fun watch that leaves itself plenty of room to grow in future seasons.

The One

Available: March 12

Creator: Howard Overman

Cast: Hannah Ware, Dimitri Leonidas, Stephen Campbell Moore, Wilf Scolding, Diarmaid Murtagh, Lois Chimimba, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Pallavi Sharda, Zoë Tapper, Albano Jeronimo, Gregg Chillin

The One is getting kind of railed on by critics, and I have to say, I can’t see why. The new sci-fi drama makes for an easy and entertaining binge, taking a set-up we've seen a lot lately – a dating service that promises to pair you with your one true soul mate (via DNA test, in this case) – and spinning it into a character-driven murder mystery. Hanna Ware stars as Rebecca, the creator of the match-making technology and CEO of the company that peddles it, who built her fortune on a bedrock of secrets, salesmanship, and perhaps some less legal means. Those questions and the appearance of a dead body put an ambitious detective (Zoë Tapper) on Rebecca’s trail, leading to a thrilling game of cat-and-mouse.

And given the emotional heft sci-fi tech at play, the series wisely laces in plenty of inventive relationship drama, each affair weaving through the murder mystery in unexpected ways. My personal favorite is a doting wife who just cannot stop herself from fucking up her own marriage after she becomes obsessed with worries about what would happen if her husband ever met his “One”. Understandably, some folks might find the way she boulders toward self-destruction frustrating, but I think it’s such an absolutely human reaction to ruin a perfectly good thing just because you’re terrified to lose it. The One doesn’t quite have the existential and dramatic intensity of predecessors like Black Mirror and Soulmates, but fans of either will likely find themselves hooked on another entertaining narrative spun from the fact that we all know humans just cannot be trusted with extraordinary technology.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Available: March 15

Narrator: Derek Jacobi

Cast: James Oliver Wheatley, Sam Callis, Tom Padley, Mia Tomlinson, Evan Milton, Samuel Collings, Miles Yekinni, Jack Waldouck

First thing’s first, if Derek Jacobi is narrating, I’m definitely watching and so should you. The great English actor has exactly the right playful personality and sparkling line delivery to make an ace narrator no matter the topic, but it certainly doesn’t hurt when the topic is something as fascinating as piracy. No, not internet piracy, but the swashbuckling grand stories of yore, which take center stage in Netflix’s new easy-to-watch documentary series The Lost Pirate Kingdom. Centering on familiar mythical figures from the so-called Golden Age of Piracy like Blackbeard and Anne Bonny, the 6-episode docuseries offers a light and entertaining dive into one of history and pop-culture’s most lasting fixations. And make no mistake, this is pop history, balancing expert testimonials with live-action reenactments and putting a premium on entertainment over education. If you’re looking for a deep-dive on the subject, The Lost Pirate Kingdom ain’t it, but if you’re a bit of a novice like myself, there’s plenty to learn about the economic and social pressures behind history’s famous pirates, and even more to keep you hooked on the entertaining, easy-watching way it all unfolds.

Waffles + Mochi

Available: March 16

Creators: Erika Thormahlen and Jeremy Konner

Cast: Michelle Obama, Katie Leclerc, Diona Elise Burnett, Taleia Gilliam, Piotr Michael, Michelle Zamora

An absolutely delightful new educational cooking show for kids, Waffles + Mochi is a joyful, inclusive, genuinely informative celebration of food and nutrition. Hosted by Michelle Obama, the 10-episode series focuses on two puppet BFFs from “The Land of Frozen Food” (freaking adorable little designs, while we’re at it), Waffles and Mochi, who want to become chefs. But first, they have to learn all about food. Whether it’s exploring if tomatoes are vegetables or fruits, the vast variety of potatoes from around the world, or the difference between spices and herbs, Waffles + Mochi is always accessible and, most importantly, fun, which means that it won’t feel like a chore for its intended audience or their parents. And even if you don’t have any kids around, it’s a charming and informative watch for any food enthusiast who wants to learn a bit more about nutrition, food history, and how the way we feed ourselves plays a part in defining our culture.

The Irregulars

Available: March 26

Creator: Tom Bidwell

Cast: Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Royce Pierreson, Clarke Peters, Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Jojo Macari, McKell David, Harrison Osterfield

Netflix offers a new spin on the Sherlock Holmes mythos with The Irregulars. Set in Victorian London, the series follows a group of street kids solving strange macabre crimes, but that pesky Sherlock guy keeps stealing all their credit. That sounds fun, and The Irregulars often is, but it’s also a heavy show laced with grief and veers more towards the paranormal than you might be expecting. It’s a bit of classic teen drama, a bit of murder mystery, and a bit X-Files, which makes it feel both distinct and messy at times, but if you’re a fan of revisionist YA and spooky tales, The Irregulars is a worthy binge that never quite goes where you think an Arthur Conan Doyle-inspired story would.

Nailed It: Double Trouble

Available: March 26

Hosts: Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres

Netflix’s comedic cooking competition returns for its fifth season with a twist! Nailed It: Double Trouble brings back all the abysmal baking, spirited competitors, and hilarious hosting that’s made the show a hit, but this time, it’s teams competing instead of single bakers. Don’t worry, it doesn’t throw off the show’s formula at all, in fact, it only enhances it, giving the hosts and judges more people to riff with and adding a little extra oomph to each episode because now we also get to see how different relationships play into the equation. Some teammates go rogue, some openly refuse to listen to their partner, some work in perfect harmony, but every time, it’s rife for comedy, if not for superior cakes. Nicole Byer is easily one of the best food hosts in the game, and she’s funnier than ever this season. The final episode “Can’t Believe It’s Cake” had me literally crying laughing, and while I’d hate to see the single-competitor format go, I equally hope that they continue to deliver teams seasons in the future. And if you're a fan of Netflix's The Kissing Booth movies, you can also look forward to an episode featuring Joey King, who brings a contagious sense of joy to the table, if not the world's best doughnuts.

