Need to take a break from Christmas movies and not sure what to watch on Netflix this month? We've got you covered. As usual, Netflix has a whole lot of new shows streaming in December 2020, from its ever-growing arsenal of originals to some slept-on network shows making their way to streaming for the first time, and even the all-time comfort-watch that is Jeopardy! And heck, if you really want to stick with the holiday vibe, but you've already watched all your seasonal favorites, you can dig into the making of two holiday movie classics with The Holiday Movies That Made Us.

Here's a comprehensive list of every new movie and TV show new to Netflix in December, but if you're looking for some guidance, check out our curated list of the best new shows and original series below.

1. The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Image via New Line Cinema

Available: December 1

An offshoot of the series The Movies That Made Us (which is itself an offshoot of the series The Games That Made Us), the new two-episode series The Holiday Movies That Made Us takes us behind-the-scenes of two beloved modern Christmas classics; Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas. If you’ve seen those other shows, you’ll be familiar with the format, which features interviews with the creators behind the beloved titles. Those interviews are intercut with film clips and reaction shots, sometimes to a frustrating degree, but all the same, they do a good job bringing the strange stories of creative development to life, usually with some juicy little anecdotes from the folks who were there. If you’re a fan of either film, it’s pretty fascinating to see the highs and lows of how they were created, including how Elf was almost sabotaged by a studio cut, the alternate ending pitch that inspired Tim Burton to kick a hole in the wall, and an enlight behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Nightmare Before Christmas that will, hopefully, finally make people realize we need to be putting a lot more respect on Henry Selick’s name.

2. Big Mouth: Season 4

Image via Netflix

Available: December 4

As the theme song promises, the incredibly crass tweeners of Big Mouth are continuing to go through changes, with Season 4 picking up right where Season 3 left off. After some ill-advised kissing has led to a brutal split between one-time best friends Nick (Nick Kroll) and Andrew (John Mulaney), a whole new assortment of emotions are coming for them, not to mention a wonderful assortment of new guest stars. Joining the cast this season are Seth Rogen, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine, and Anna Konkle — with Ayo Edebiri inheriting the role of Missy (previously played by Jenny Slate) by season's end. As always, the wildly graphic discussions of sex and biology come coupled with some genuinely heartfelt storytelling about what it's really like growing up these days. No matter how much the characters of Big Mouth might change, that fact remains forever the same. - Liz Shannon Miller

3. Selena: The Series

Image via Netflix

Available: December 4

Selena Quintanilla is a legend. The late pop star transcended traditional boundaries – language, age, genre – to become an international celebrity. Her tragic death at the hands of a fan cemented her to that iconic status reserved only for the very famous who die devastatingly young. And the 1997 film starring Jennifer Lopez only expanded and secured that cultural legacy. But she’s not just a legacy or a poster on your wall that reminds you to dare to dream; she was a human, and a phenomenal one at that, and Netflix’s new series promises to explore the origins and lifetime of the woman beyond her indelible cultural imprint. While there’s not much to learn here that fans haven’t seen before, and I do wish it made more room to explore the internal life of Selena herself, the first six episodes of Selena: The Series (billed as the first of two installments) is a charming family drama anchored in the love of music.

4. Song Exploder: Volume 2

Image via Netflix

Available: December 15

Inspired by the podcast of the same name, Netflix’s Song Exploder is a fascinating, inspiring docuseries about the creative process behind some of the catchiest, most beloved songs in the world. The new season rolls out four all-new episodes, featuring Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails, and Natalia Lafourcade; each breaking down the behind-the-scenes journey to one of their chart-topping hit songs. If you love music, or even if you’re just curious how the heck pop stars write those hit songs, Song Exploder is an endlessly insightful and educational look at the many minds, moments, and spontaneous bursts of inspiration that go into the making of good music.

5. Jeopardy!

Image via Sony Pictures Television

Available: December 18

While we collectively mourn the loss of Alex Trebek, we can also celebrate all the joy he brought to us for so many years with multiple Jeopardy! episode runs arriving on Netflix in December. That includes Jeopardy! Champion Run V, Jeopardy! Champion Run VI, Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament, Jeopardy! College Championship, and Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. It’s always fun to play along with the trivia, but if you want a reminder of why Trebek was one of the legends of his field, check out what Daniel Radcliffe had to say about the host on his recent (and outrageously endearing) episode of Hot Ones, and then go watch Trebek host the heck out of these championship runs to see all that passion in action.

6. Bridgerton

Image via Netflix

Available: December 25

Seduction! Snobbery! Scandal! If you want a glamorous, modernized update on the painstaking courtships and politicking of high society that’s also horny-as-heck, mark your calendars for Bridgerton. From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, inspired by the bestselling historical romance novels by Julia Quinn, the series follows the Bridgerton family as they seek to wed well and climb the social ranks while a mysterious figure known as Lady Whistledown is XOXO Gossip Girl-ing all their most private drama in her society papers. With glittering spectacle and candy-colored costuming, Bridgerton promises to be the binge-worthy, lusty, super-soapy drama of the season.

7 . Dare Me

Image via Rafy/USA Network

Available: December 29

One of the most recent “canceled-too-soon” titles to leave it small but dedicated fanbase grieving after a one-and-done debut, Dare Me is poise to find new life with Netflix audiences when it hits the streamer this month. “There’s something dangerous about the boredom of teenage girls,” the narration warns, teasing some dark and foreboding crime that’s about to unfold, but the series’ primary focus is on the star cheerleaders in a small midwestern town, from their melodramatic dynamics to the punishing pursuit of perfection in their sport. Moody, atmospheric, and dramatic as hell, the USA Network original might have fared better as a binge-watched streamer, to begin with, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself sucked into the pulpy 10-episode run, only to wind up one of the heartbroken when you realize it’s already over.

8. Best Leftovers Ever!

Image via Netflix

Available: December 30

If you like reality cooking competitions and also want to improve your home chef game, Netflix has the perfect new show to ring in the New Year. Imagine Chopped! but instead of random-ass ingredients, the contestants are given random-ass leftovers to re-prepare as a whole new dish. These types of cooking shows are always an impressive display of creativity, but there’s something extra tangible and practical about making the ingredients leftovers. After all, I probably (hopefully) will never have to figure out how to make a meal out of turkey ice cream cake, mashed potato candy, and green bean ice pops (yes, that’s a real challenge), but I sure would love to learn how to give all that pad thai takeout a second life.

9. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 4

Image via Netflix

Available: December 31

You can always count on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to do the most, and the fourth and final season looks to be no different. And how could it be, what with the tangle of dangling threads and world-changing developments left in the aftermath of the Season 3 finale. Now, we’ve got two Sabrinas; one ruling as Queen of Hell, while the other maintains her “normal” life in Greendale. And aside from the inevitable cosmic mess that’s probably going to cause, there’s all that pesky Lovecraftian terror Faustus is conjuring, not to mention, the general soapy struggles of hormonal teenagers, witches or not.

