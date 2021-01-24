Wondering what to binge-watch but you've already made your way through all the old favorites? Not to worry, we've got you covered with our monthly roundup of the best new shows streaming on Netflix. From the next chapter in the Jurassic World franchise to Martin Scorsese's latest docuseries, here's what to watch if you're looking for a good new show.

In fact, if you're in the mood for a good docuseries, we've got three options for you, from Scorsese's endlessly charming Pretend It's a City to the energetic and light History of Swear Words and the old-school, information-dense Spycraft. If you're more in the mood for some original series, animation fans can look forward to the second installment of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and the addictive French heist drama Lupin that everyone's talking about.

Get the details on all those shows and more below, and head over to our complete list of all the new shows and movies on Netflix in January 2021 here.

Cobra Kai Season 3

Image via Netflix

Available: January 1

Creators: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg

Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove

Of all the nostalgic reboots, remakes, and revivals to launch in recent years, Cobra Kai has been one of the most surprising and deserving breakout hits. Set decades after the original Karate Kid movies, the series follows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) all grown up but still caught in the tangle of their 1980s rivalry with a new generation of martial arts enthusiasts coming up under their tutelage. Coming off the life-changing all-out karate battle at the end of Season 2, the action-packed coming-of-age series sees the kids and adults alike coping with the fallout in another thrilling new season that hits all the right nostalgic notes while (mostly) keeping focus on the more inclusive, expansive original story it's unfolding in the present day.

History of Swear Words

Image via Netflix

Available: January 5

Presented By: Nicolas Cage

By far the flashiest of the docuseries on this month’s “what to watch” list, History of Swear Words is hosted by none other than Nicolas Cage and features a steady stream of familiar faces mixed into the linguists and history experts as they break down the world’s favorite swears. In six 20-minute episodes – titled “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “Bitch”, “D**k”, “P**y”, and “Damn” – History of Swear Words gives a concise and energetic glimpse at the origins and implementations of swearing, the sometimes surprising side effects, and why we just can’t get enough of the words we’re told not to say.

Pretend It’s a City

Image via Netflix

Available: January 8

Director: Martin Scorsese

Featuring: Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz

You know that feeling of a genuinely great conversation? The buzz of rapport and the thrill of camaraderie, Pretend It's a City makes you feel part of a long banter between two old friends - those friends just happen to be the inimitable Fran Lebowitz and Martin Scorsese. Directed by Scorsese, the four-hour limited series is an ode to Lebowitz and her acid wit, her long-running friendship with Scorsese, and the splendid, sordid magnificence of New York itself. I could watch Lebowitz wax poetic about the highs and lows of her home city for ages, and make no mistake, Pretend It's a City will make you yearn painfully for the hustle and bustle of city life that's been so absent during the pandemic, but it's also lively, ferociously clever, and damn endearing reminder of what we have to look forward to rebuilding.

Lupin

Image via Netflix

Available: January 8

Creators: George Kay and François Uzan

Cast: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Vincent Londez

Omar Sy stars in the very slick, very fun French crime drama Lupin. Based on the literary adventures of Arsène Lupin, a gentleman thief created by French author Maurice LeBlanc in the early 20th century, Lupin brings the action into the present day. We follow Senegalese immigrant Assane Diop (Sy), a fan of Lupin’s who grew up reading LeBlanc’s novels and has become something of a suave gentleman thief as an adult. Assane is on a mission to clear the name of his father, who was wrongfully accused of a serious crime and died when Assane was a boy. Over the course of Part 1, which totals five episodes (and yes, Part 2 is already on the way), Lupin takes the Sherlock approach in adapting some of the most famous Arsène Lupin adventures and weaving in Assane’s mission for redemption. This results in a very entertaining and emotionally-affecting drama that will leave you totally hooked. If you’re in the mood for some well-produced crime drama with a certain je ne sais quoi, then Lupin is the show for you. — Allie Gemmill

The Magicians Season 5

Image via Syfy

Available: January 15

Creators: Sera Gamble and John McNamara

Cast: Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran, Trevor Einhorn

If you missed the final season of The Magicians when it aired on Syfy, now’s the time to get caught up with the last chapter of the addictive fantasy series. Following up on that shattering Season 4 finale, the final season sees the gang dealing with their heartbreak and trauma while trying to set the world – newly re-flooded with magic – straight again. Meanwhile, Margo and Elliot are on a mission to right the wrongs done in Fillory, which shot forward hundreds of years during the apocalyptic battle on earth, leaving them in a kingdom they barely recognize. It’s always sad to see one of your favorite shows go, but The Magicians bows out with all the quippy banter, mind-bending stakes, and attention to character that made it so beloved in the first place.

Spycraft

Image via Netflix

Available: January 20

Narrated By: Dylan R Berry

Forget your Bonds and Bournes and impossible missions – If you miss the information-driven, no bells and whistles deep-dives into niche topics we used to get on History Channell and/or you’re just a highkey nerd for spy stuff, Netflix’s eight-episode docuseries Spycraft will hit the spot. Pared down to an informational exploration into the history of espionage, Spycraft doesn’t make for the most thrilling watch, but it’s fascinating enough on the merits of its subject, breaking down the history of the honeypot, what makes an ideal spy, some of the most infamous moles, and how the act of spying is evolving with technology.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2

Image via Netflix

Available: January 22

Developed by: Zack Stentz

Cast: Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez

I was completely charmed by the first season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Netflix and DreamWorks’ animated series, which followed a group of kids stranded in the park during the events of Jurassic World. Season 2 picks up in the aftermath, and now their genuinely stranded, abandoned on an island overrun with loose dinosaurs, where they have to find a way to survive without the hope of an easy rescue. The new season seems like a taste of what we can expect from Dominion, with humans and dinos living side-by-side, and while there’s less outright monster-inspired action as the series leans into a more empathetic approach towards the majesty of the creatures, it still leaves plenty of opportunity for action while making room for more character-focused moments.

