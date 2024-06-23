Nothing beats a good thriller to keep audiences’ hearts pounding. Netflix's newest thrillers promise to deliver a chill on your spines, where every shadow holds a secret and every scene is bursting with suspense. Whether you’re dying to watch monstrous creatures swallowing every living creature on the planet, or in the mood for some adrenaline-fueled suspense, Netflix has a curated collection guaranteed to thrill and chill.

These top 6 must-watch thrillers on Netflix will keep you guessing until the final frame. Brace yourself for an unexpected ride through twists, turns, and unexpected revelations that will leave you questioning everything you’ve believed in.

‘Under Paris’

Image via Netflix

Directed by: Xavier Gens

Cast: Bérénice Bejo, Bérénice Bejo, Léa Léviant

In the scorching summer of 2024, as obvious from its title, Under Paris takes place in Paris as the metropolis prepares to host its inaugural World Triathlon Championships on the Seine. But when a colossal shark named Lilith emerges from the river’s depths, the city of love is under threat. Sophia (Bejo), a grief-stricken scientist haunted by a past tragedy, is reluctantly drawn back into her abandoned research on climate-induced shark mutations after Mika (Léviant), a young environmental activist, learns of the shark’s appearance in the Seine As the clock ticks down to the championships, Sophia teams up with Adil (Lyes), a no-nonsense river police commander, forming an eclectic trio determined to avert disaster. With the lives of the world’s best athletes on the line, Sophia has no other choice but to buckle up and put a stop to the mutant sea creature before it’s too late.

Under Paris (2024) A team of urban explorers ventures into the depths of Paris' catacombs, discovering a long-hidden secret that could change everything they know about the city. As they delve deeper, they encounter supernatural occurrences and deadly traps that test their limits. Release Date June 5, 2024 Director Xavier Gens Cast Berenice Bejo , Nassim Lyes , Léa Léviant , Anaïs Parello , Iñaki Lartigue Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Mystery

WATCH ON NETFLIX

‘Upgrade’

Image via Blumhouse Productions

Directed by: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, Harrison Gilbertson

In a futuristic world dominated by technology, the lines between salvation and damnation are blurry. Upgrade follows Grey (Marshall-Green), a hands-on mechanic who shuns modern tech. His life takes a devastating turn when a fatal accident leaves his wife Asha (Vallejo) dead and him paralyzed from the neck down. Just when all hope is lost for Grey, tech mogul Eron Keen (Gilbertson) proposes Grey with a radical solution: a cutting-edge STEM microchip that promises not just mobility but a chance at vengeance. Yet, the experimental nature of the procedure comes with grave risks, forcing Gey to confront a daunting choice. Should he succumb to his spiraling grief from the loss of his physical capabilities, or take to chance to reclaim his life?

Upgrade Written and directed by Leigh Whannell, Upgrade is a Sci-Fi, Action, and Cyberpunk film starring Betty Gabriel, Logan Marshall-Green, and Harrison Gilbertson. The plot sees a man suffering a tragic accident and becoming paralyzed as a result. He soon accepts a STEM implant that gives him back his body and much more. Release Date June 1, 2018 Director Leigh Whannell Cast Logan Marshall-Green , Rosco Campbell , Richard Cawthorne , Michael M. Foster , Betty Gabriel , Harrison Gilbertson Runtime 96 mins Main Genre Thriller

WATCH ON NETFLIX

‘A Simple Favor’

Image via Lionsgate

Directed by: Paul Feig

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding

In A Simple Favor, Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) isn’t your average mom next door; she’s a ball full of energy, juggling her parenting vlog with school volunteering and whipping up gourmet dishes. When she crosses paths with Emily Nelson (Lively), a mysterious PR maven with a penchant for martinis and secrets, their friendship sparks over shared confidences and daring adventures. But when Emily unexpectedly disappears after a casual favor request, Stephanie’s sunny world tilts into a thriller. Putting her vlogging skills to use, and her knack for uncovering hidden truths, Stephanie dives deep into the mystery behind Emily. As he looks into the shadowy corners of Emily’s life, Stephanie discovers chilling secrets that rewrite her understanding of trust and friendship.

A Simple Favor Release Date August 29, 2018 Director Paul Feig Cast Anna Kendrick , Ian Ho , Joshua Satine , Glenda Braganza , Andy Rannells , Kelly McCormack Runtime 119 Main Genre Mystery

WATCH ON NETFLIX

‘The Little Things’

Image via Warner Bros.

Directed by: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales

Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) isn’t any ordinary lawman. Burnt out and struggling with past demons, he’s resigned to a quiet life until a routine assignment spirals into a heart-pounding hunt for a serial killer on the loose in Los Angeles. Assisted by Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), the two follow Deke’s uncanny instinct for details, a.k.a. his ability to sniff out “the little things”, as the crime-solving duo scours the city for clues. Inspecting shadowy alleys and hot on the murderer’s trail, one clue after another slowly reveals unsettling ties to a long-buried cold case, threatening to uncover everything they thought they knew. A psychological chess match where every move could be their last, The Little Things goes to show that the smallest of details are keys to a bigger and sinister picture.

The Little Things Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. Release Date January 28, 2021 Director John Lee Hancock Cast Denzel Washington , Rami Malek , Jared Leto , Chris Bauer , Michael Hyatt , Terry Kinney Runtime 127 Main Genre Thriller

WATCH ON NETFLIX

‘Godzilla Minus One’

Image via Toho

Directed by: Takashi Yamazaki

Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka

Godzilla Minus One throws audiences into post-World War II Japan, during a time when the country is scarred by the brutalities of global conflict. Koichi Shikishima (Kamiki), a former Kamikaze pilot haunted by guilt and loss, returns to a devastated Tokyo. Just when he thinks his wartime nightmares are behind him, Godzilla, a terrifying byproduct of atomic destruction, emerges from the depths of the oceans, threatening to wipe out humanity and everything in its path. Joined by fellow veterans Yoji Akitsu (Sasaki), Kenji Noda (Yoshioka), and Shiro Mizushima (Yamada), Shikishima faces this monstrous threat head-on. As Shikishima wrestles with his past and takes in Noriko Oichi (Hamabe) and Akiko under his wing, the battle against Godzilla becomes personal. In this epic struggle, Shikishima must dig up the courage to confront the monster before it threatens to plunge Japan into chaos once more.

Godzilla: Minus One Godzilla: Minus One is the first Godzilla film since the release of Shin Godzilla in 2016 in the U.S. domestic market. The film brings things back to the start as the King of Monsters returns in destructive fashion. Release Date November 3, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Munetaka Aoki , Hidetaka Yoshioka , Sakura Andō , Kuranosuke Sasaki Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

WATCH ON NETFLIX

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

Image via A24

Directed by: Halina Reijn

Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott

A wild hurricane party at a posh mansion goes absolutely bonkers in Bodies Bodies Bodies. When a group of rich, self-absorbed 20-somethings gather for a night of booze, drugs, and dirty dancing, little do they know that their silly murder mystery game has a deadly twist to it. Working class Bee (Bakalova), nervous about the impression of her girlfriend Sophie’s (Stenberg) affluent friends, arrives at the Georgian manor to find herself stuck amid a storm brewing outside and inside the mansion walls. When a real murder shocks everyone during their game, the evening takes a sinister turn as everyone’s egos are on full display and the so-called friends become suspicious of each other. Trapped by the storm and their own paranoia, the party descends into chaos as alliances crumble and accusations fly. A reflection of Gen Z culture and social media discourses, the film takes the basic foundation of a whodunnit and is given a modern twist that makes it relevant for the chronically online.

Bodies Bodies Bodies When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. Release Date August 5, 2022 Cast Pete Davidson , Lee Pace , Amandla Stenberg , Maria Bakalova , Rachel Sennott Runtime 95 minutes Main Genre Horror

WATCH ON NETFLIX