Content Warning: The following article contains discussions of sexual abuse, suicide and gun violence.True crime documentary series have gained popularity among fans of the genre and those who enjoy the horror of each crime with the success of great shows such as Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer, Murder on Middle Beach and Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer. Watching these shows satisfies an innate urge to unravel mysteries and puzzles. It also enables viewers to analyze the darkest aspects of humanity from a safe distance and provides them with insight into why other people would act in certain ways.

Consequently, the number of true crime docuseries created each year rose over time. 2022 has seen many amazing shows of this genre such as Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna, thus, there are so many highly anticipated docuseries waiting to be released to fulfill fans’ inner detective.

‘Web of Death’ - January 19, 2023

Web of Death is a 6-part docuseries that chronicles the investigations of online sleuths as they employ digital traces, DNA databases and the strength of social media to crack grisly, puzzling murder cases.

Each episode follows a different investigation, concentrating on one amateur detective and one case. Each case varies from attempting to identify a skull discovered inside a bucket of cement at a truck stop to locating a lottery winner who disappeared without a trace and so on. Additionally, the documentary emphasizes the amazing tenacity, meticulousness and extensive networks that assist these digital sleuths in uncovering information that others were unable to. The show will air on January 19 on Hulu.

‘Killing County’ - January 26, 2023

Killing County is a three-part docuseries set in Bakersfield, California with former NFL star Colin Kaepernick serving as the executive producer on the show. This series, which is narrated by American Horror Story’s André Holland, centers on a fatal hotel shooting that disrupts the life of the Ramirez family and causes them to doubt their knowledge of their hometown.

They strive for the truth out of desperation to learn what actually transpired to their loved one and soon discover they are not the only ones experiencing such agony. The show is expected to release on January 26, 2023, on Hulu.

‘All American Nightmare’ - 2023

Felicity Morris, who is mostly known for her work on the Netflix documentary Tinder Swindler, which was broadcast in February 2022 and quickly became popular, is now selected for the next Netflix docuseries project under the title, All American Nightmare.

There are few details available about the new docuseries, but the title strongly suggests an investigation into a contentious issue involving any of the All-American athletes, who play sports like football, basketball, baseball, rugby, golf and fencing. The show is yet to release any more details regarding its premiere date, fans, however, can still expect to see the show hit Netflix sometime in 2023.

‘Tokyo Crime Squad: The Lucie Blackman Case’ - TBA

Based on Shoji Takao’s book of the same name, Tokyo Crime Squad: The Lucie Blackman Case is directed by Hyoe Yamamoto. The docuseries centers on the shortcomings of the law enforcement and judicial systems when Lucie Blackman, a British national who was employed as a hostess at a bar in Tokyo, Japan, inexplicably disappeared in July 2000.

It was thanks to the Blackman family's efforts that they were able to track down Joji Obara, the guy who had abducted, sexually abused and killed their daughter, after launching a vigorous high-profile media campaign. The Japanese court system came dangerously close to failing Blackman and the many hundreds of victims of Obara's atrocities, despite the fact that Obara's arrest provided the police with a mountain of evidence proving his horrible crimes. The show is yet to announce its release date.

‘Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence’ - February 9, 2023

A Hulu documentary series about the infamous Sarah Lawrence’s College sex cult called Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult of Sarah Lawrence, includes never-before-seen video of the brutality and psychological suffering students suffered at the hands of parent Larry Ray. Zach Heinzerling, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker, is in charge of the program.

The three-part documentary series focuses on the people who survived Ray's sex cult, which lasted for almost a decade. Survivors recount being preyed upon on the university campus where Ray encouraged former outcasts from high school to create their own group under his supervision. The show is set to release on Hulu on February 9.

‘The Never Ending Murder’ - TBA

The Never Ending Murder is a true crime investigative documentary about the disappearance of Nicola Payne, an 18-year-old British woman, who has been taken up by Signature Entertainment.

The program will revisit Payne's 1991 disappearance in Coventry, England, which sparked one of the most extensive investigations ever conducted by the West Midlands Police Force. Those directly connected to the case, such as retired detective Malcolm Ross and Martin Slevin, who were both main investigators at one point, as well as her father and oldest brother, are also interviewed for the series. The show has yet to announce its release date.

‘Gunther’s Millions’ - February 1, 2023

Gunther’s Millions is a 4-part docuseries with numerous bizarre turns and twists hinted at in the show, including a 'cult-like' residence populated by gorgeous young people who worked for the titular dog. With 27 employees, gourmet cuisine, a yacht and multiple houses in Italy, the four-legged furry infant lives in the lap of luxury.

A German doctor who became wealthy in the 1980s pharmaceutical industry has the only heir left to him and his wife after their son died by suicide was their German shepherd, Gunther. Viewers can find out the shocking twists of the show when it airs on February 1st, 2023, on Netflix.

‘Under the Bridge’ - April 23, 2023

Based on Rebecca Godfrey's nonfiction book of the same name, Under the Bridge is an eight-part docuseries that recounts the murder of Reena Virk, a 14-year-old. Reena was scheduled to accompany pals to a party, but she never returned home. The vicious murder was blamed on seven teenage girls and a boy.

Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar will serve as the series' executive producers in addition to being its showrunners. Moreover, the book is being adapted by Not Okay’s Quinn Shephard, along with Godfrey, Stacey Silverman and Geeta Vasant Patel, who will also direct, are additional EPs. The show is reported to be released on Hulu on April 23, 2023.

‘Love & Death’ - 2023

In another limited series Love & Death, the notorious true-crime tale of Candy Montgomery murdering her friend Betty Gore with an axe will be recreated forty years after the incident. The HBO show will cover the events that led to Gore's tragic death, Montgomery's arrest, and a subsequent trial that exonerated her of the murder.

Elizabeth Olsen will play the lead role of Montgomery whom Jessica Biel once portrayed in the 2022 Hulu true crime series, Candy. Along with Olsen, Love & Death also stars Lily Rabe, Tom Pelphrey, and Jesse Plemons. The limited series is anticipated to debut sometime in 2023.

‘Untitled Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan Docuseries’ - 2023

Chris Smith, the creator of the popular Netflix docuseries FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Tiger King, will produce and direct a documentary for Netflix about one of the largest financial crime cases in history, the theft of 120,000 Bitcoin in 2016 by a married couple, Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan.

The couple tried to sell their stolen riches after breaking into a virtual currency exchange and stealing 120,000 Bitcoins that were subsequently valued at about $5 billion. Although the show has not yet revealed its title or premiere date, viewers can anticipate seeing it sometime in 2023.

