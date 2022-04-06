It’s hard to imagine any possible April showers with the wide array of television choices Hulu is serving up for the month! Kick off April with Season 2 of the beloved and nostalgic Hardy Boys, before switching to a heavier note at the end of the month with the highly-anticipated true crime series starring Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven. Between the launch of a sort-of-not-really new reality television dynasty and the arrival of multiple Australian drama series, there’s plenty of stellar content to occupy the time if those showers do come to fruition.

The Hardy Boys Season 2

Available: April 6

Developed By: Steve Cochrane, Jason Stone

Cast: James Tupper, Rohan Campbell, Alexander Elliot

Last seen way back in 2020, the brotherly duo from the classic book series is finally back to snag a new case in Bridgeport when one of their classmates mysteriously goes missing. So of course the Hardy boys are forced to step in and investigate. With each brother going through their own romantic trials, there’s sure to be plenty of drama to keep the series afloat. And when a certain mystical relic from Season 1 reappears to cause trouble for the famed boys, all eyes will be locked in to the show. Good thing all episodes drop at once!

Woke: Complete Season 2

Available: April 8

Creators: Keith Knight, Marshall Todd

Cast: Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, J.B. Smoove, Aimee Garcia

What does it mean to suddenly become “woke?” That’s what Black cartoonist Keef Knight has to grapple with after a racist run-in with a police officer back in Season 1 of Hulu’s comedy series. Ever since then, Knight’s Lamorne Morris has been trying to live his best “woke” life while his career is on the brink of mainstream success. Not to mention he’s now seeing inanimate objects (or, cartoons, if you will) that talk to him during his daily life. Based on co-creator Keith Knight's life, Season 2 will see Keef Knight continue his role as a burgeoning activist faced with more and more intricate issues on his path as a newly “woke” Black man in America.

The Kardashians: Series Premiere

Available: April 14

Showrunner: Danielle King

Cast: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

They were gone for a year, but just like that the Kardashian family is back with a new network, and a brand spanking new vibe. Once again, they’re pulling back the curtain to reveal the truth “behind the headlines” with a sparkly and costly deal with Hulu. And boy have there been a lot of headlines this past year. Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker is teased, as well as the jaw-dropping romance between SNL funny-man Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, plus Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy. Let the games begin!

Love Me: Complete Season 1

Available: April 1

Cast: Hugo Weaving, Bojana Novakovic, Bob Morley, William Lodder, Heather Mitchell

Centered around the death of the matriarch of the family, several family members in this Australian series are struggling through finding love of their own amidst heartache and grief. With each character at a different stage in their life, the Melbourne-set drama is determined to make the viewer feel all the things, all at once.

The Family Law: Complete Season 1

Available: April 13

Cast: Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, Genelle Williams

Another television show centered around the intricacies, pains, and joys of family is coming to Hulu this month. The Family Law, a Canadian legal drama set in Vancouver, has all the ingredients for an addictive success – estranged family, a main character’s struggle with sobriety, plus the legal cases that have somehow become catnip to viewers. Recovering alcoholic Abigail joins her estranged father’s law firm and is forced to work with her half-siblings and manage both their family mess and her client’s mess. Sounds like a recipe for disaster, but one that is impossible to stop watching.

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere

Available: April 28, with new episodes airing weekly

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones

Andrew Garfield is having a banner year, with both commercial successes and talented performances capturing the hearts of viewers, and this miniseries will likely be no different. In this FX true crime drama, we see Garfield tackle the role of a Mormon detective trying to uncover the truth behind the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her young daughter. The murder and what detective Jeb Pyre uncovers about the LDS church leads him to question his own faith.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Premiere

Available: April 20, with new episodes airing weekly

Created By: Kurt Sutter, Elgin James

Cast: J.D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta

Another FX crime drama is headed to Hulu, this one in the same universe as Sons of Anarchy. Season 4 of the show centered on the Mayan Charter at the California/Mexico border sees the Santo Padre Mayans after a “heart wrenching betrayal” with the group hanging on by a thread. Tune in weekly to see the chaos unfold.

