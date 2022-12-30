A new year is on the rise and with that comes the end of this year. It is time to celebrate. Whether that be by going hard, painting the town red, dressing in your finest threads, or curling up with some friends accompanied by popcorn and drinks ready to binge favorite themed movies and shows. A great mix of kitschy movies or classic episode specials are the perfect things to put on while you're getting ready for a night out, at midnight, or even on New Year's Day while suffering from a hangover.

From traditional perspectives like in New Year's Eve to horror tones in New Year's Evil, this curated list has it all. Here are 10 perfectly themed movies and tv shows to bring in the new year with.

Big Mouth - "Re-new Year's Eve"

Nick, Andrew, Jessi, Jay, Missy, and even Lola see Devin and DeVon's New Year's Party as an opportunity to make amends with the people they've wronged and begin 2019 with a clean slate. Devin and DeVon are renewing their wedding vows. Nick, however, is about to run into trouble because Walter, his hate worm, runs rampant and drags him into the Monster World where he runs into a familiar face.

The finale of season 5 comes with the breaking of the fourth wall as the Big Mouth episode delivers a healthy dose of consciousness about what the show is actually about with a huge dollop of comedy.

Friends - "The One With The Monkey"

With Paolo about to return to Rome, it looks like New Year's Eve will see the friends desperate for someone to kiss at midnight, so Chandler launches a pact for them all not to kiss anyone. However, the group, one-by-one breaks the pact until only Ross is left with the company of his new monkey, Marcel.

Everyone loves the holiday specials that Friends have produced, and this episode is no different. Both happy and sad, funny and serious, "The One With The Monkey" has everything. Plus the end scene between Joey and Chandler, iconic!

Gossip Girl - "The End Of The Affair?"

In this season 5 episode, which took place over The New York Spectator's New Year's Eve party and included flashbacks to Blair and Chuck's earlier car crash that nearly killed Chuck, everything comes to a climax for our favorite Upper West Siders. And that's just the beginning of the abundance of content in this episode.

This is the pick for those who have a flair for the dramatic. Characters that are over the top, and spoiled, and decadence, and luxury that make anyone long for their lives, chaos included.

'New Year's Evil' (1980)

A murderous misogynist with a New Year's resolution to kill women at every stroke of midnight finds easy prey in lonely ladies who want to celebrate New Year's Eve. A Los Angeles disc jockey gets a call on New Year's Eve warning her that she will be the final person killed when the clock strikes midnight in every time zone.

This 1980s horror flick is a perfect choice for those who wants to bring in the new year with a few spooks and chills.

'The Age of Adaline' (2015)

After miraculously remaining 29 years old for almost eight decades, Adaline Bowman (Blake Lively) has lived a solitary existence, never allowing herself to get close to anyone who might reveal her secret. But a chance encounter on New Year's Eve with charismatic philanthropist Ellis Jones (Michiel Huisman) reignites her passion for life and romance.

A heartwarming romantic tale about a woman who believes her everlasting life is something she must face alone. With her whole life changing on New Year's Eve when she meets the right man, audiences can be drawn into the magic that comes with the holiday.

'Carol' (2015)

Carol Follows two women from very different backgrounds who find themselves in an unexpected love affair in 1950s New York. Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara), a young woman in her 20s working as a clerk in a Manhattan department store, is dreaming of a more full existence when she meets Carol (Cate Blanchett), a seductive lady entangled in a convenient but loveless marriage. The innocence of their initial meeting fades as an instant connection blossoms between them and their bond grows.

With the New Year's scene aligning with the main characters giving in to their love for one another, Carol is a romantic movie that expresses the beautiful secrets of love.

'New Year's Eve' (2011)

It's built right into the title. Set during New Year's Eve in New York City, this movie follows several people and how the day affects them. The lives of all the couples and singles in New York City intertwine over the course of the movies. From a mother chasing her daughter, to two polar opposites trapped in an elevator. Full of adventures.

A razzle-dazzle movie complete with an all star cast and hilarious moments, New Year's Eve is arguably the most perfect movie just for the name alone. However, all the individual stories and how they connect are the main event.

'About Time' (2013)

Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson), who is 21 years old, learns he can travel across time. Tim's father (Bill Nighy) informs his son that the men in his family have always had the capacity to travel across time the evening following yet another dismal New Year's celebration. Tim intends to improve his world by finding a girlfriend because he can control what happens and has happened in his own life, unlike what has happened in history.

Full of love, laughs, and awkwardness,About Time is the full package. Tim's unfortunate night at a New Year's party is one of the highlights of the film. Full of stupid funny moments to make anyone laugh.

Mr. Bean - "Do-It-Yourself Mr. Bean"

Mr. Bean works frantically to prepare his New Year's Eve party, but when his only guests, Rupert and Hubert, show up, his preparations are woefully insufficient; while they can smile at the newspaper party hats, the homemade "wine" made of vinegar, sugar, and twigs to nibble in place of delicacies makes them want to flee for the hills.

Mr. Bean at his best. Twenty-four minutes full of fun moments that are made better by Rowan Atkinson's amazingly ridiculous performance as the iconic Mr. Bean. Nothing better to start the year with than good old British humor.

Friends - "The One With The Routine"

Joey tries to kiss Janine at midnight on the set of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," and Monica and Ross reenact their ridiculous high school dance routine. Rachel, Phoebe, and Chandler search for Monica's Christmas gifts in the meantime.

Fans of Friends know that one of the most special moments in the wonderful sibling relationship between Monica and Ross, is their insane routine. The sheer dumbness of the scene has audiences rolling around with laughter and even copying the dance themselves. So get ready for the best way to introduce the New Year; the Geller's routine.

