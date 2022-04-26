Nicholas Hoult is an all-round actor. Big screen, little screen, stage, and the occasional photo shoot, Hoult is a natural performer. Hoult became an actor at a young age, and his first big-screen appearance was also his breakthrough starring with Hugh Grant in About a Boy. His career has seen him join the X-Men franchise and win the hearts of many admirers with his charm and young looks. Soon, he will be starring in the movie Renfield, written by the Walking Dead’s very own Robert Kirkman, alongside Nicolas Cage. But for now, here are 11 performances from the extremely versatile actor.

The Beast in X-Men: First Class (2011)

Mutant Erik Lehnsherr (Michael Fassbender) is on a path of revenge for the murder of his mother. Crossing paths with other mutants and one exceptionally powerful telepath, Charles Xavier (James McAvoy), Erik decides to join forces with them to help stop another power-absorbing mutant, Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon), from starting a nuclear war. However, a rift of ideals cracks open between Erik and Charles, and Erik cannot step off the violent path of revenge.

The first prequel that follows the younger incarnations of the X-Men, X-Men: First Class has rebooted interest into the franchise, becoming a huge box office success. It spawned three more sequels and has left a huge legacy within the Marvel Universe. Hoult only plays a small part, that of Henry "Hank" McCoy, AKA the Beast — a genius turned into a blue, super strong animal. Hoult reprised his role in all three sequels, but sadly his real-life relationship with fellow cast member, Jennifer Lawrence (Raven), didn’t last the length of the sequels.

Marcus Brewer in About a Boy (2002)

Marcus Brewer (Hoult) struggles with school life and is bullied and humiliated for being a bit different. After his mother, Fiona Brewer (Toni Collette), tries to commit suicide, Marcus blackmails Will Freeman (Grant), a womanizing layabout, to take his mother out so she is safe from self-harm. Will bonds with Marcus and strives to help him fit into society and avoid the bullies. Marcus in return, for just a boy, finally makes Will see how childish he is and forces him to finally grow up.

Hoult was only 11 during the filming of About a Boy, but his confidence is clear for all to see. Starring with Hugh Grant, didn’t seem to faze him, and his serious demeanor is without a doubt beyond his years. Overall, it’s an excellent big screen debut, and helped him to skip back and forth between small and big screen gaining more and more experience until his first blockbuster beckoned, Clash of the Titans.

RELATED: Why Nicholas Hoult Is A More Interesting Character Actor Than A Leading Man

Emperor Peter III in The Great (2020–present)

Image via Hulu

Catherine (Elle Fanning) is the luckiest girl in the whole Russian Empire. She has just married the Emperor, Peter III of Russia (Hoult). However, life as a royal isn’t quite what it should be, and Peter only wants an heir. Now no more than an object, Catherine vies for power in the Russian royal court. With an idea of a coup and a plot to kill the Emperor, will Catherine take control and become the longest reigning female monarch in Russian history?

It’s a period drama, but not like any period in any of Russia’s history — that being the comedic angle. It’s a hilarious spin on real characters doing unreal things. Fanning is brilliant as a cool-headed, machinator hell-bent on self-survival and obtaining the total power of Russia, and Hoult, as the blissfully unaware ruler that isn’t quite as clever or gifted as he thinks he is. It's an entertaining, alternative history with plenty of arrogance, wit and charm.

Private Matt Ocre in Sand Castle (2016)

At the start of the Iraq war, Private Matt Ocre (Hoult) breaks his own hand to avoid going into battle. Months later, after the initial battle, a recovered Private Ocre is finally forced into service. Along with his squad, Ocre is to report to Special Forces, Captain Syverson (Henry Cavill), to be tasked with rebuilding an important water pipe. The locals want the soldiers to go home, as do the soldiers, and both sides see each other as the enemy. Some offer help, others continue to fight the Americans, and no one really knows who to trust.

Sand Castle is a story of the American military trying to clean up the mess they made and the difficulties of mistrust that war leaves in its aftermath. It’s not the fairest representation of soldiers in a war zone, with stereotypical rock music and carefree comments, but it is a brief look into the horror of war, and Hoult, quietly and believably, relays his character’s disdain for it.

Silas in Equals (2015)

Silas (Hoult) lives a sanitized existence within a dystopian world of zero emotion and love, but when he notices co-worker Nia (Kristen Stewart) appear to produce an emotional response over someone’s suicide, his life begins to change forever. Silas is told that emotions are a "disease" and he has been diagnosed at level one. Realizing Nia may also have the "disease," the two begin to confide in each other and their feelings bloom. But will their society do everything it can to stop them?

Visually, Equals looks as sanitized as the content of the movie. Heavy in its use of white, the sets and scenes have been bleached of color for maximum emphasis. It’s a stylized romance that struggles to compete with the more renowned and complicated dystopia, but Hoult and Stewart create a convincing amount of electricity for their forbidden love to make the movie compelling.

Tony Stonem in Skins (2007–2008)

Image via E4

A group of teenagers face life and its challenges head on. Throughout the two years of sixth-form, drug and alcohol abuse, gender, death, and mental illness are just some of those challenges the gang must deal with. Tony Stonem (Hoult) is the most popular of friends, and he is also the most manipulative, and if something happens, then Tony will be involved with the repercussions somehow. What are friends for?

Skins is a British teen-comedy drama that centers on a group of friends studying for their A levels. It’s cool, slick, and brutal in its unforgiving approach to tackling controversial issues that most other shows avoid. Hoult plays a likable but selfish, headstrong teenager that blasts his way through life, burning through his character arc, only to end up a shadow of his former self. Teenage years really are the most complicated.

R in Warm Bodies (2013)

Image via Lionsgate

Years after the zombie apocalypse, R (Hoult), a zombie, walks the floors of an airport every day alongside other zombies, including his best friend M (Rob Corddry). R searches for human brains to eat and to feel alive, but when R bumps into a human, Julie (Teresa Palmer), who is also looking for food, he gets more than he bargained for. For the first time since his death, R’s heart beats. Can a zombie really fall in love with a human?

A comical and crazy spin of the hackneyed zombie genre, Warm Bodies takes everything we know about zombies and throws most of it out of the window. Hoult shows absolute restraint as a teenage zombie just trying to get by in the apocalypse, and a zombie that has to slowly convince the love of his life that he is becoming more human as time passes. Warm and silly, it’s an exceptionally left field romance that looked like it must have been very fun to make.

Nux in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

In a desolate world, gang member, Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), decides to escape the clutches of her leader, Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), and free his five wives in the process. Caught in the melee is Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), a drifter, and Nux (Hoult), a psychotic war-boy sent to kill Furiosa. Nux, after failing his mission, has a change of heart after Capable (Riley Keough), one of the wives, helps him with a little direction in his life. However, Immortan Joe won’t give up until his wives are returned.

This is one of Hoult’s craziest and original performances. Nux is a totally over-the-top character that has no real understanding of his place in the world and thus succumbs to constant failure in his quest to please Immortan Joe. An amazing action movie with an amazing role for Hoult.

Casey Stein in Collide (2016)

An ex-drug runner, Casey Stein (Hoult), needs money to help pay for his girlfriend, Juliette Marne’s (Felicity Jones), life-saving kidney transplant. The one catch is, Casey is broke. He decides the only place to get fast cash is to use his connections and steal from the most feared drug dealer in all of Germany, Hagen Kahl (Anthony Hopkins), which might not be the wisest of plans.

First off, Collide was a box office bomb, and so what? It may not be the greatest thriller ever made, it may not have had strong financial backing, and it didn’t have the greatest script passed down from generation to generation by William Shakespeare, but it does have big names, quality performances and a good amount of thrills to keep us entertained, and of course Nicholas Hoult.

J R R Tolkien in Tolkien (2019)

Image via Fox Searchlight

Orphaned at a young age, the brilliant-minded J. R. R. Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult) falls into care under the guidance of Father Francis Morgan (Colm Meaney). The Father finds Tolkien a stable home where he meets Edith Bratt (Lily Collins) who instantly becomes the love of his life. He also makes friends for life at King’s College and creates a literary circle, the TCBS. His passion for mythology and language drives him through friendship and love, and the horrors of The Great War help open his creative mind.

It’s never easy to fill the shoes of a literary giant such as J R R Tolkien, but Hoult gives a huge amount of grace and dignity to portray the man who modernized fantasy and became its undisputed king. Although some scenes thoughtlessly depict Tolkien seeing the monsters he will go on to write about, those scenes shouldn’t be thought of as gimmicks but as poetic depictions of a young and fascinating individual. Whether it helps because of his own confident demeanor, Hoult, without doubt, plays the intellectual Tolkien effortlessly.

Harley in The Favourite (2018)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

In the early 18th century, England is at war with France. Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) tires of her courtly duties and prefers to play with her rabbits. Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) is the Queen’s favourite, in more ways than one, but her newly arrived cousin, Abigail (Emma Stone), sees an opportunity to steal the Queen’s affections and earn her ladyship back. Harley (Hoult), also sees opportunity by using Abigail to earn his own political favors from the Queen. It’s a time when personal gain and fun is more important than England itself.

Colman won Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her portrayal of the confused and slightly,simple-minded Queen Anne. Hoult’s injection of black comedy helps the slow and meticulous plot unfold with dark but whimsical distraction. Although factually not the case, The Favourite is deviously and sadistically funny, and an exciting alternative to the sometimes stuffiness of history.

Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult on ‘The Great’ Season 2, Filming the Slapping Scenes, and What Could Happen in Season 3

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Simon Steven (18 Articles Published) Husband, father, writer, geek, gamer: needs more sleep. More From Simon Steven

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe