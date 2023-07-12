Nickelodeon is one of the most acclaimed and recognizable channels on television. Debuting in 1979, Nickelodeon made a name for itself as one of the leading producers of quality content aimed at children. Their original animated shows, known colloquially as the Nicktoons, have received critical and commercial success, with many spawning highly successful franchises.

Most Nicktoons enjoy considerable fame, but a few surpassed Nickelodeon's boundaries, becoming crucial parts of pop culture. From animated sci-fi gems to beloved comedies starring marine sealife, these Nicktoons are among modern television's most celebrated cartoons, instant classics that remain beloved among audiences of all ages.

10 'Danny Phantom' (2004-2007)

Young Danny Fenton was just fourteen when his parents built a very strange machine. Gaining powers after entering a portal to the "Ghost Zone," Danny becomes a superhero fighting the increasingly violent ghosts coming through it.

A decent success during its original run, Danny Phantom has become a critically-acclaimed modern classic. Widely considered among the last great Nicktoons, Danny Phantom featured a refreshing and unique mix of action and teenage angst that separated it from other Nicktoons. Danny is also a remarkably original character, capturing adolescence's mercurial and chaotic experience with a lighthearted yet relatable approach.

9 'As Told By Ginger' (2000-2006)

Klasky Csupo produced many of the most memorable Nicktoons in Nickelodeon history, including the underrated gem As Told by Ginger. The show follows Ginger Foutley, a junior navigating high school and attempting to elevate her social standing.

Adopting a more serious approach to the classic Nicktoon formula, As Told by Ginger is among Nickelodeon's strongest efforts, narratively speaking. The show visits themes fans would sooner expect from a mature and grounded teen show than a Nicktoon, from betrayal and jealousy to insecurity and even addiction. As Told by Ginger is arguably the deepest of Nickelodeon's animated projects.

8 'Doug' (1991-1994)

Doug kickstarted the Nicktoon movement, along with two other groundbreaking animated series. The show follows Douglas "Doug" Funnie, an eleven-year-old with a vivid imagination who does his best to lead a normal school experience while dealing with friends, foes, family, and crushes.

Airing for four seasons as a Nicktoons before moving to Disney, Doug is a landmark in Nickelodeon animation. Although not as popular as other Nicktoons, Doug was a surprisingly daring effort, albeit in a quieter, more subdued way. The show was lighthearted and pleasing, a callback to a softer, more conservative time for cartoons. However, it remained poignant and striking, paving the way for many future Nicktoons.

7 'Rocko's Modern Life' (1993-1996, 2019)

Deserving of a place of honor as one of Nickelodeon's most subversive and surreal shows, Rocko's Modern Life is a jewel of the 90s. The show centers on Rocko, an Australian immigrant wallaby living in the chaotic O-Town with his friends, a steer named Hefer, and a turtle named Filburt.

Aside from educating audiences about the difference between a kangaroo and a wallaby, Rocko's Modern Life was a surprisingly grown-up show, including several adult jokes for a kids' cartoon. Notably, Rocko's Modern Life featured a strong anti-capitalist message, serving as a striking critique of consumerism that resonates deeply when rewatching as an adult.

6 'Invader Zim' (2001-2006)

Image via Nickelodeon

It wouldn't be an overstatement to call Invader Zim the most underrated of the Nicktoons. The show centers on Zim, an ambitious but utterly ineffective extraterrestrial from the planet Irk, sent to Earth to enslave the human race. Posing as a middle-school student, Zim plots his domination while being opposed by a young and eager paranormal investigator.

Blending dark and often morbid humor with bizarre imagery, Invader Zim is nothing short of a masterpiece. The show was groundbreaking, offering some of the most inspired visuals in any animated show in service of a dark yet endlessly entertaining story. Widely considered one of the best Nicktoons, Invader Zim is a crucial project of the millennial generation and arguably Nickledeon's last truly innovative and boundary-pushing effort.

5 'The Ren & Stimpy Show' (1991-1996)

The Ren & Stimpy Show premiered alongside Doug as one of Nickelodeon's first Nicktoons. The series centered on the unlikely and volatile friendship between Ren, an unhinged chihuahua dog, and Stimpy, a kind-hearted but dimwitted Manx cat.

The most divisive of the Nicktoons and one of the all-time most controversial TV shows, Ren & Stimpy is a precursor to the many adult-oriented shows that would occupy television in the coming decades. Outrageous, inflammatory, and sometimes outright insulting, Ren & Stimpy became a major cultural phenomenon in the mid-90s, capturing Gen X's essence and turning into one of its most significant representatives.

4 'Rugrats' (1991-2004)

Image via Nickelodeon

The last of the three original Nicktoons, Rugrats, is perhaps what most people think of when they hear the term "Nicktoon." The plot chronicles the adventures of a group of toddlers — Tommy, Chuckie, and twins Phil and Lil — as they are constantly antagonized and occasionally aided by the older and meaner Angelica.

Rugrats is the best of the Klasky Csupo cartoons and one of the most acclaimed and emblematic Nicktoons. Despite maintaining a sweet and cheerful tone, the show dealt with several deep and heart-wrenching issues, including death, grief, and loneliness. Rugrats also pushed boundaries by depicting religions and social dynamics, becoming one of Nickelodeon's most inclusive and narratively-complex shows.

3 'Hey, Arnold!' (1996-2004)

Image via Nickelodeon

Hey, Arnold! is a modern masterpiece of television. The show depicts the life of Arnold Shortman, a nine-year-old fourth-grader leading an exciting life with his friends while living in an inner-city tenant house with his eccentric grandparents.

Renowned for its earnest depiction of early adolescence and urban life, Hey, Arnold! is perhaps the most melancholic of the Nicktoons. The show dealt with a wide array of deep issues, seamlessly blending them into a classic coming-of-age story full of humor and heart. Hey, Arnold! is a one-of-a-kind show, evoking the best feelings from childhood with a distinctively mature approach that allows for a vivid and grounded portrayal of everyday life.

2 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

The fantasy animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender is among Nickelodeon's most acclaimed efforts. Set in a world where some can manipulate the elements, the show centers on Aang, the last Avatar — an individual capable of wielding all four elements — as he attempts to stop the Fire Lord Ozai and restore peace to his unstable world.

Avatar has achieved a life of its own, to the point where many might not instantly recognize it as a Nicktoon. The show spawned a successful franchise, receiving universal acclaim for its complex and elevated narrative, animation, and action sequences. Avatar: The Last Airbender has endured, remaining a beloved and celebrated classic of 2000s television and attracting new and younger audiences through streaming.

1 'SpongeBob SquarePants' (1999-)

No Nicktoon is as universally adored as SpongeBob SquarePants. The now-iconic show follows the titular protagonist, a lively and childlike sea sponge living in a pineapple under the sea and experiencing numerous adventures along with his many friends.

SpongeBob SquarePants is the fifth-longest animated show on US television, becoming a television mainstay and launching a highly lucrative franchise, including feature films. Acclaimed for its optimistic tone and universal quality, SpongeBob is everything an animated show should be, never taking itself too seriously despite addressing numerous thought-provoking issues. The main character has become an icon, transcending its show and television's boundaries to become one of the most recognizable and celebrated figures in the 21st century.

