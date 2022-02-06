Nicole Kidman’s ability to tackle any role that comes her way is a testament to her legacy as a Hollywood star. Before getting worldwide recognition, Kidman started out in small projects in Australia and was encouraged by Jane Campion to keep up with the good work. Although the fame came after her relationship with Tom Cruise, Kidman made sure to show that her talent was all she needed to keep the “Mrs. Cruise” title from taking the spotlight. Often portraying ambiguous female leads facing highs and lows, as of today, the actor and producer has won an Academy Award, two Emmy Awards, six Golden Globes, and a BAFTA.

From playing a courtesan in the Baz Luhrmann musical to most recently embodying the iconic Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, here are nine Nicole Kidman roles that are worth all the notoriety they can get.

RELATED: Watch Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor Share Delightful Memories from 'Moulin Rouge'

1. Alice Harford – Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

Under Stanley Kubrick’s brilliant direction, Kidman was paired with her former husband in this psychological narrative centered on a complex couple. She plays Alice Harford, a stunning woman who gives way to extra-marital fantasies despite never actually giving into them in real life. Once she reveals this to her husband, Dr. Bill Harford (Cruise), he becomes haunted by the thought of his wife cheating on him, so much so that he is drawn to multiple situations that bring up infidelity. Even though Kidman’s role has less screen time than her counterpart, her powerful gaze and shocking revelation are what drive the film in its entirety. Not to mention the way she delivers the last line!

2. Satine – Moulin Rouge (2001)

Image via 20th Century Fox

A star destined to a tragic fate; Satine still stands as one of Kidman’s primary accolades. The actor’s ability to show both confidence on a cabaret stage while singing, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” and the fragility of dying from a terminal illness is what makes this performance a standout. There is nothing more heart-wrenching than seeing Satine and Christian (Ewan McGregor) sing “Come What May” in an over-the-top stage number that feels triumphant but turns devastating. No wonder this was the first role of Kidman’s to earn the Oscar nomination.

3. Grace – The Others (2001)

Image via StudioCanal

The Others was released in the same year as Moulin Rouge. Despite the difference in tone and genre, both films featured incredible performances by Kidman. In this psychological thriller, Kidman plays a religious single mother of two, who decides to move to a secluded mansion she used to live in when she was younger. As Grace waits for the return of her husband from the war, she tries to take care of her children and protect them from the horrors that come with the arrival of three mysterious servants. Seeing the actor immerse herself into a haunting discovery at the end keeps viewers guessing up to the spell-bounding twist.

4. Virginia Woolf – The Hours (2002)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Playing real-life figures has happened more than once throughout Kidman’s career, but all eyes turned towards her when she played the late Virginia Woolf in The Hours. Although the costume and makeup helped her get into character (especially the nose prosthetic), Kidman really blew audiences away by infusing Woolf’s journey with mental illness and her affability when writing. Even though the actor was joined by powerhouses Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore, her performance stands out and deservingly received the Oscar for Best Actress in 2003.

5. Becca – Rabbit Hole (2010)

Image via Lionsgate

It is no secret that Kidman is drawn to meaty roles that often address the different facets of grief and trauma. In this case, she plays Becca, a woman trying to recover after her son died in an accident. As Becca and her husband Howie (Aaron Eckhart) navigate their crumbling relationship given their diverging ways of copying with grief, it is evident that Kidman’s character is incredibly suppressed by the loss of her son. She constantly has tears running down her face and can’t carry on with day-to-day activities without getting distracted. Despite the film being low budget, the stellar portrayal led to nominations for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

6. Sue Brierly – Lion (2016)

Image via The Weinstein Company

For someone to hold a supporting role and use the few times they show up on the screen impactfully is no easy task. Yet, Kidman warmed hearts as an Australian foster mother to Saroo (Dev Patel), an Indian boy who accidentally gets lost on a train to Kolkata. Raising him with love and devotion, viewers can’t help but sympathize with her character as you see her interact with Saroo throughout his coming-of-age journey. Although she understands his urge to figure out the gaps of what happened to his family since the train incident, Sue feels upset that she will never be seen as his legitimate mother.

7. Anna Murphy – The Killing of the Sacred Deer (2017)

Image via A24

If you haven’t seen a Yorgos Lanthimos production before then let me warn you that his films follow a unique style that may or may not weird you out. The Killing of the Sacred Deer is a perfect example of this. The story is centered on Dr. Stephen Murphy (Colin Farrell) and his family, who are haunted by the son of a former patient who died during a surgery led by Murphy. Once the teenager’s intent is revealed, Murphy and his family must fight for their lives. Kidman plays Murphy's wife, who constantly tries to keep her composure while on the brink of madness when she realizes that her whole family is at risk.

8. Celeste Wright – Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

Kidman has been involved in a couple of tv projects, but none like Big Little Lies. She plays Celeste, a stay-at-home mom who hides an abusive relationship with her husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard). From the outside, it seems like Celeste’s family is picture-perfect when in reality, they are far from being ideal. The more you get to know what happens inside their home, especially when she tries to confront Perry, the more you want her to get away from him. Celeste’s journey in recognizing that she is in an abusive relationship and that she must make the move for the sake of herself and her children is one of the most powerful character developments of the series.

9. Lucille Ball – Being the Ricardos (2021)

Image via Amazon Studios

Another biopic to enter the list, Kidman’s most recent film focuses on one of America’s iconic celebrity couples: Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem). Although the actor has portrayed well-known figures like Virginia Woolf and Grace Kelly before, tackling Lucille Ball in a believable manner is another outstanding accomplishment on her part. Kidman’s Lucille is funny when the cameras are rolling, but a visionary aiming at perfection whenever they aren’t. Seeing her struggle when dealing with TV executives, a political scandal, and the ever-present feeling that her husband isn’t as attached to her as he used to be is what makes the part a perfect fit for Kidman. This role shows off Kidman’s range and proves to everyone that she is getting better and better with every new opportunity.

Nicole Kidman Says She Had Second Thoughts About Playing Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos' But writer-director Aaron Sorkin talked some sense into her.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email