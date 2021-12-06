One of the most loved modern holiday movies, The Nightmare Before Christmas, is a must-watch for the fall/winter seasons. Not only is the film admired for its use of stop motion animation, but its music has gathered its own legion of fans. Composed by Danny Elfman, the soundtrack dives into the dark fantasy tale with passion and just the right amount of fairy dust. Over the years, many artists have put their own spin on the soundtrack to create their own interpretations of the music, most notably in Nightmare Revisited, an album of cover songs.

Here are some of our favorite covers of songs from The Nightmare Before Christmas’ soundtrack ranked!

8. ”Kidnap the Sandy Claws” - She Wants Revenge

She Wants Revenge’s cover of “Kidnap the Sandy Claws” takes the lyrics of the song and then completely transforms it into something new. They meld the lyrics and rhythm of the track to fit their own personal style, focusing on reworking the song rather than re-hashing it. It’s easy to imagine this version of the song in an electro-pop club somewhere, blasting freely at full volume. Although a controversial cover, She Wants Revenge’s cover gets credit for its dancy, heavy beats, muffled vocals, and New Wave twist.

7. “This is Halloween” - Panic! At the Disco

There is something almost tender leading the vocals on Panic! At the Disco’s cover of “This Is Halloween”. Lead singer, Brendon Urie, anchors the track by adding a gentleness in his voice that offers a dimension of innocence to the song. The whimsical atmosphere of the town of Halloween is also heightened by the triumphant strings bursting through the verses of the track.

6. ”Poor Jack” Plain White T’s

“Poor Jack” is about wanting to stretch farther than what is safe, even if it means leaving something you are extremely good at. The Plain White T’s cover infuses pop emo melancholy and angst that fits right into the lyrics of the song. The original is sung by the expressive tenor of Danny Elfman, and the Plain White T’s chase the same delivery. The words float with charisma and just the right amount of uneasiness.

5. ”What’s This?” - Fall Out Boy

It takes 50 seconds for the first words of this cover to be crooned by lead singer, Patrick Stump, but the build-up feels like a pop or zing of vigor -- like the first snow fight of winter. Fall Out Boy rocks through the cover, gloriously racing through the lyrics, each verse bursting with animated pop-punk fun.

4. ”Kidnap the Sandy Claws” - KoRn

“Kidnap the Sandy Claws” is known for its peppy and gleefully violent lyrics that describe all the ways that three characters, Lock, Shock, and Barrel, will end “Sandy Claws” once and for all. KoRn’s cover grasps that maniacal candor and goes full out. Growls, roars, screams, and more are peppered throughout the track, adding a distinct moodiness to the already iconic track. The hearty and full vocals add a new perspective to the song - grown-up versions of Lock, Shock, and Barrel, still looking for blood.

3. ”Making Christmas” - Rise Against

With their distinguishable flair, vocal growls, and grungy guitars, Rise Against’s cover of “Making Christmas” is a sensational ode to the song. The original version of “Making Christmas” is sung through the bratty and fun voices of the citizens of Halloween so it makes sense that the cover would have the same high energy.

2. ”Sally's Song" - Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is the latest pop star to take on “Sally’s Song” from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Billie’s version of this song soars in its delicacy and her voice is the perfect fit for the bittersweet lyrics that the song holds. Dressed as Sally herself, Billie breathed new life into the character for all of the fans at the Hollywood Bowl to enjoy this year.

1. ”Sally’s Song” - Amy Lee

Amy Lee’s siren-esque voice is the perfect addition to “Sally’s Song”. Each note brims with emotion, immediately whisking the listener into the world of The Nightmare Before Christmas. The longing and yearning of the original lyrics are captured with an expertise few can achieve. The additional instrumental piano melodies help add to the magnetism of Lee’s cover. There is an atmospheric timbre in Amy’s voice that makes her version feel perfectly supernatural in all the right ways.

