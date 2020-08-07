The 25 Best Nintendo Switch Games — Let’s-a Go!

After the relative grounding out of the Wii U console (RIP, you beautiful, strange beast), Nintendo hit an absolute home run with their latest console: The Switch. Released in 2017, the Nintendo Switch represents a sharpened, effective peak of Nintendo’s constant experimentation with their controllers. The console itself is a controller. You can dock it into your television and play it big and loud. Or, you can “switch” it to a handheld console, and play it wherever the heck you want. The experiment worked and then some; it routinely tops best-selling console lists, has delivered countless viral and acclaimed titles, and continues to provide joys of playing full-ass games however you want.

If you’re looking the best of the best games to play on your Switch, look no further. We’ve rounded up the 25 best games you can play on the system, with an attempt to provide a broad swath of genres, tones, and vibes. These games represent just how much power and variety Nintendo’s latest system possesses, and makes us excited for the Switch’s future.

Grab an alive hat and take a deep breath of the wild: Here are the 25 best Nintendo Switch games.

(Oh, before we officially start, pour one out for these honorable mentions: ARMS, Bayonetta 2, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Guacamelee!, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Night in the Woods, Octopath Traveler, Ōkami, Ori and the Blind Forest, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Thimbleweed Park, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Yoshi’s Crafted World.)