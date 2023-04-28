Recently, Redditors got together on r/movies, the biggest film subreddit, to discuss the films with the best "nighttime in the city" ambiance — dark cityscapes, neon lights, bokeh, and cinematography that brings the urban environment to life.

These movies reveal the concrete jungle in all its beauty (and sometimes ugliness), creating a mood for viewers to get lost in. Their talented directors and cinematographers practically turn the city into a character, showing us aspects of it that we tend to miss while going about our day-to-day lives.

10 'After Hours' (1985)

This lean dark comedy is one of the odder entries in Martin Scorsese's filmography, but still enthralling. It follows the surreal misadventures of Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne), a word processor who finds himself trapped in the seedy underbelly of New York City's SoHo district. He's joined by many memorable characters, played by Rosanna Arquette, Linda Fiorentino, and John Heard.

Cinematographer Michael Ballhaus expertly captures the eerie and disorienting atmosphere of the city at night. As a result, the movie feels like a fever dream. In fact, it's one of the movies that prompted the initial thread by the user pwppip. It's a great mix of satire and thriller, which any Scorsese fan needs to see.

9 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Directed by Sofia Coppola, Lost in Translation is a romantic comedy-drama about two lonely Americans who form a connection while in Tokyo, Japan. It stars Bill Murray as Bob Harris, a fading movie star, and Scarlett Johansson as Charlotte, a young woman traveling with her photographer husband.

The cinematography by Lance Acord emphasizes the fast-paced energy of Tokyo, creating a sense of disorientation and isolation that mirrors the characters' emotional states. "Lost in Translation has some pretty great Tokyo at night vibes," said the user drakoran. "This was my first thought too, and the soundtrack nails the atmosphere of the city at night," added Redditor CaptainBroadus.

8 'Collateral' (2004)

Michael Mann's Collateral is a neo-noir thriller that follows a taxi driver named Max (Jamie Foxx), who unwittingly becomes the hostage and chauffeur of a contract killer named Vincent (Tom Cruise). The film's dark and gritty cinematography, shot by Dion Beebe, highlights the intense and dangerous world of Los Angeles at night. "Perfect night city ambiance feels both busy and incredibly isolating," one user said.

With its compelling storyline, strong performances, and stylish direction, Collateral is a standout in its genre. "Pretty much any Michael Mann movie," said the user pwpipp. "He’s the master of this vibe." "In Collateral, it was one of the first uses of the RED camera which gave the night scenes a distinctive look," Redditor RiversideAviator explains.

7 'Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist' (2008)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist is a romantic comedy that follows two teenagers, played by Michael Cera and Kat Dennings, who bond over their shared love of music during a night out in New York City. The energetic, vibrant cinematography captures the excitement and chaos of the city's nightlife, a perfect complement to the soundtrack featuring Vampire Weekend, The Dead 60s, and more.

With its charming characters, engaging storyline, and catchy soundtrack, Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist is a delightful film that captures the spirit of young love and the power of music. "Nice little movie with an awesome soundtrack," said Redditor totoropoko.

6 'Dark City' (1998)

Dark City is a neo-noir sci-fi about a man named John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell), who wakes up with no memories and finds himself hunted by mysterious beings known as the "Strangers." The film's haunting and atmospheric cinematography, shot by Dariusz Wolski, creates a sense of dread and unease that hangs over the characters. It's gorgeous too: he frames his shots like an Edward Hopper painting.

Dark City has become a cult classic with its unique blend of genres, intricate storyline, and stunning visuals. "Watch only the director's cut," said the user VHDT10. "The theatrical version gives away a big part of the story right in the beginning. I'm very glad I knew this information before I saw it."

5 'The Crow' (1994)

The Crow is a dark fantasy action film that centers on Eric Draven (Brandon Lee), a musician who comes back from the dead to avenge his own murder and that of his fiancée. The film's gothic imagery, also shot by Dariusz Wolski, adds to the brooding tone, creating a captivating and scary world. Never has a modern city looked so medieval and menacing.

Tragically, Lee was killed during the making of the film, adding to its mystique and cult status. With its memorable characters, stunning photography, and iconic soundtrack, The Crow ranks among the most beloved and influential film superhero movies and was recommended by the user beebs44.

4 'Midnight in Paris' (2011)

When it comes to gorgeous, lamp-lit city streets, few films can top Midnight in Paris. This romantic comedy-fantasy follows disillusioned writer Gil (Owen Wilson), who travels back in time to 1920s Paris, where he meets some of the most famous writers and artists of the era. Cinematographer Darius Khondji brings the beauty and romance of the city to life. It's the next best thing to a time machine.

The lush visuals add to the charm, making for a heartwarming film that celebrates the magic of nostalgia and the power of imagination. "I felt the ending was a bit stilted but everything else was incredibly well made," said the user darwinkh20s.

3 'Drive' (2011)

This neo-noir film, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, tells the story of a Hollywood stunt driver (Ryan Gosling) who becomes entangled in the criminal underworld when he agrees to help his neighbor (Carey Mulligan).

The film's stylish cinematography, shot by Newton Thomas Sigel, captures the neon-lit streets of Los Angeles and adds to the film's sleek and cool aesthetic. The music complements the visuals, courtesy of Cliff Martinez and Johnny Jewel of the band Chromatics. "With Drive, it's ALL about the soundtrack," one user said. "Best ambient music you could ask for."

2 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Jake Gyllenhaal delivers one of his strongest performances here as Lou Bloom, a freelance cameraman who begins to cross ethical boundaries to capture footage of violent crimes in Los Angeles. The moody cinematography mirrors the city's seedy underbelly and Lou's moral degradation.

"I really love the bokeh effects they used in this movie," said the Redditor marvellousteat. "Nightcrawler, Drive, and Collateral make a nice little f---ed up sh*t happening around LA at nighttime trilogy," the user looking4astronauts added.

1 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

This romantic drama is the standout work of Hong Kong director Wong Kar-Wai. Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung play two neighbors in 1960s Hong Kong who forms a close connection as they discover that their respective spouses are having an affair. The exquisite and intimate cinematography by Christopher Doyle and Mark Lee Ping-bing highlights the elegance of 1960s Hong Kong, dreamlike and poetic.

Leung and Cheung's performances have been praised for their subtle and nuanced portrayal of love and longing. It's a must-watch for fans of artistic and contemplative cinema, and several Redditors recommended it.

