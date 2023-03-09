A neo-noir movie has many classic elements: a morally-dubious hero, a haunting mystery with unexpected twists, and perhaps even a femme fatale to blur things further. A great neo-noir movie might even blend other genres in, like thriller, drama, or in rare cases, comedy.

RELATED: 10 All-Time Best Neo-Noir Movies, According To Reddit

Humor isn't the first thing audiences think of when recalling noir movies, but many great examples of neo-noir pictures successfully include absurdity in their premises. Luckily for audiences, many of these are recent, with the neo-noir comedy subgenre undergoing something of a mini-golden age throughout the noughties and 2010s.

10 'The Ice Harvest' (2005)

Image via Focus Features

John Cusack and Billy Bob Thornton star in the late Harold Ramis's neo-noir black comedy and unconventional Christmas movie The Ice Harvest. The plot centers on a mob lawyer and his associate, who plan to run away with a large amount of embezzled money. However, an ice storm prevents them from leaving, increasing the danger for the two ambitious criminals.

While the screenplay isn't the strongest, Cusack and Thornton are a killer duo, elevating the material and delivering fast-paced, infinitely personable performances. Sure, The Ice Harvest could be better, but it remains an entertaining, clever, and occasionally insightful entry into the noir comedy genre.

9 'Novocaine' (2001)

David Atkins directs Steve Martin, Helena Bonham Carter, and Laura Dern in his black comedy neo-noir thriller Novocaine. The film follows a well-meaning dentist embroiled in a dangerous mystery after being seduced by an alluring and unpredictable patient who steals his large supply of prescription drugs.

What Novocaine lacks in consistency, it more than makes up for in humor, mostly courtesy of Martin's committed and reliable work. The actor delivers one of his most anxious and contentious performances as a man falling down a rabbit hole of sex, crime, and murder. Aided by strong supporting efforts from Bonham Carter and Dern, Novocaine overcomes its weaknesses, resulting in a brilliant piece of neo-noir brilliance that ranks among Martin's most underrated movies.

8 'The Kid Detective' (2020)

The endlessly personable Adam Brody stars in Evan Morgan's comedy mystery The Kid Detective. Brody plays a former child detective who becomes a washed-up alcoholic as an adult. However, he gets a chance at redemption when an unexpected client approaches him to resolve her boyfriend's brutal murder.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Thrillers Destined To Become Cult Classics

Expertly blending humor and thrills and elevated by Brody's off-beat performance, The Kid Detective is a cult classic in the making. The film doesn't shy away from going deep into the noir genre's most thorny themes but balances things through Brody's endless charm and a witty and sharp screenplay that never slows down on the laughs.

7 'Vengeance' (2022)

Image via Focus Features

B.J. Novak's directorial debut, Vengeance is a black comedy to the bone. The film tells the story of Ben Manalowitz, a New York City journalist and podcaster who travels to Texas to investigate the death of a woman he once hooked up with.

A spectacular and promising debut for Novak, Vengeance is a thrilling, fast-paced, well-crafted mystery that makes the best of its premise and talented cast. Novak never lets the comedy dry away, even during the film's bleakest moments. However, the mystery plays a large, somewhat scattered role in the story, resulting in a rare film that finds levity in the most unexpected places.

6 'Veronica Mars' (2014)

Kristen Bell returns to her iconic role in 2014's Veronica Mars. The plot sees the titular character return to her hometown of Neptune to investigate the death of a former classmate allegedly killed by Mars' high school sweetheart, Logan Echols.

Veronica Mars has always lived and died with Bell, and the film understands it, framing the entire story around her. The film is more a victory lap for dedicated fans of the show that made it happen through Kickstarter, but it remains a compelling and twisty mystery for fans of the noir genre. Showcasing another strong and confident performance from Bell and with a parade of familiar faces that only became more famous since the original show's heyday, Veronica Mars works as a tense and pleasantly surprising noir mystery.

5 'Under the Silver Lake' (2018)

Two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield stars opposite Riley Keough in David Robert Mitchell's neo-noir comedy Under the Silver Lake. The film chronicles a young man's investigation into his alluring neighbor's disappearance and his subsequent discovery of a larger mystery surrounding her.

Garfield delivers a suitably unhinged performance in Under the Silver Lake, a film that rests squarely on his capable shoulders. The film excels as a showcase for the English actor, who keeps it grounded even as the absurdity increases, leading to a ludicrous finale that will work for some and fall flatly for others. Under the Silver Lake is remarkably transgressive and quirky to a fault, a surreal mystery that keeps the audience on edge by going all-in on its excesses.

4 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

Robert Downey Jr. is at his most charming, silliest self in Shane Black's tongue-in-cheek black neo-noir comedy Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Downey Jr. plays Harry Lockhart, a common thief who, after getting confused for an actor, travels to Los Angeles to train under a PI, brilliantly played by Val Kilmer. However, things get complicated when the two become embroiled in a dangerous mystery.

Strengthened by Black's wicked script and the absurd chemistry between Downey Jr. and Kilmer, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is a brilliant satire that still honors the genre it parodies. Come for Downey Jr.'s charm; stay for the plot's increasingly ridiculous antics.

3 '11:14' (2003)

An ensemble cast of familiar faces — Rachel Leigh Cook, Colin Hanks, Barbara Hershey, Hilary Swank, and Patrick Swayze — star in Greg Marcks' directorial debut, 11:14. The plot follows different stories which converge following two car accidents at 11:14 at night.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Thrillers From The 2010s, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

Ambitious yet firmly grounded and sardonic to a fault, 11:14 is a fast-paced and chaotic thrill ride. The actors are having the time of their life with a screenplay that never stops, even when it should. 11:14 is a relentless, occasionally outrageous film with a bite far stronger than its already impressive bark. While the episodic nature might be hard to follow, it's all in service of an impressive storyline elevated by a razor-sharp script.

2 'Inherent Vice' (2014)

11-time Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson wrote and directed 2014's neo-noir period comedy Inherent Vice. Joaquin Phoenix leads an ensemble cast as an inept PI investigating the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriends in 1970s Los Angeles.

Despite not being the best Paul Thomas Anderson movie, Inherent Vice has more than enough PTA flair in it to satisfy the director's loyal fans. The overstuffed plot fits perfectly with Phoenix's meandering performance, resulting in a winding mystery that needlessly complicates at every turn. Yet, that's Inherent Vice's brilliance, a film that recognizes noir's elusive nature: nothing is right, nothing is certain, and nothing ever truly ends.

1 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

No one does neo-noir comedy like Shane Black. Aided by the considerable talents of Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, Black delivers The Nice Guys, one of the all-time best comedies and a unique entry into the neo-noir canon. The story centers on Holland March and Jackson Healy, a PI and an enforcer who join forces to investigate the disappearance of a young woman.

The Nice Guys fires from all cylinders — directing, screenplay, acting, production values; everything falls into place. Gosling arguably gives his best performance, haplessly playing off Crowe's straight man and enriching Black's electrifying screenplay. The Nice Guys is brilliant, a film that understands that humor can make a great mystery all the more compelling.

KEEP READING: 10 Funniest Action Movies Of The 21st Century (So Far)