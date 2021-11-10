With the month of November upon us, the long-standing tradition of Noirvember also comes with it. Used as a time to appreciate the genre of film noir, a style of film filled with pessimism, crime, and stark contrasts to match the mood of its characters and stories. Through the years there have been many noir films made, and this list seeks to point out some of the most essential that the genre has to offer. In this list you'll find both traditional noir from when the style of filmmaking was first created and used to some more modern examples that take what had come before and put their own spin on it. Despite the generational difference in some of these films, they all still have similar stories with pessimistic views on the human condition.

The Maltese Falcon has all of the makings of a classic noir film. In fact, it is one of the first of the genre and really helped to cement a lot of the rules, structure, and aesthetic that many other films adopted. In fact, director John Huston crafted the blueprint noir movie and introduced what a lot of other films on this list would end up using, or molding to their own distinct vision. Following detective Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) as he investigates the death of his partner, Spade becomes enveloped in a web of crime and deceit as himself and a colorful cast of characters all seek a priceless artifact: the Maltese falcon.

With its moody camera angles and lighting, The Maltese Falcon makes itself essential noir viewing. Along with the shady and at times morally ambiguous detective Spade as the leading man and an alluring femme fatale in Ruth Wonderly (Mary Astor), The Maltese Falcon manages not only to be an early pioneer of the genre of film but also a gold standard in its storytelling structure and production. Every shot feels claustrophobic, with different camera setups for different characters. One interesting aspect about the noir gerne is the fact the most of the time, the films see their dour tone and setting all the way to the end. By the time you've finished watching The Maltese Falcon, you'll be enraptured by the dark story and the characters broken by greed and violence.

The Third Man is another noir film from the 40s, focusing on a pulp writer Holly Martin (Joseph Cotten) as he visits Vienna shortly after World War II. However, the city isn't as it seems as Holly becomes embroiled in a murder conspiracy when his friend who he is visiting, Harry (Orson Welles) is killed in a hit and run. As the walls slowly begin closing in on him, Holly tries to uncover the truth involving the 'third man' at the scene of the crime. Overall, Carol Reed's The Third Man is a near-perfect noir film. The complicated plot and murky characters will have you invested from the beginning. The setting of post-war Vienna adds to the mystery that is beyond the audience's comprehension. If you're looking for all the attributes of a noir film, look no further than The Third Man. It is an essential viewing that shows how to execute each aspect of noir with brutal precision. The film is a reflection of the time it was made in after the brutal horrors of the latest world war at the time, the romanticism of cinema was exchanged for a darker, seedier type of story. That is the type of story you can find in the convoluted, dark, and engrossing The Third Man.

A more unconventional film on this list, Brick is still as noir as it gets. Written and directed by Rian Johnson (his directorial debut) Brick follows teenage loner Brendan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) as he pushes his way into the underworld of a high-school crime ring to investigate the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend. What makes Brick intriguing as a noir film is the high school setting, as the film's story is that of a noir through and through, but with a high school paint job. Johnson's script is sharp and witty, with interesting lingo used in the film that is almost a language of its own. Subtitles are almost essential for a viewing of a film as fast-paced and clever as this. Brendan is the quintessential noir protagonist, a loner in his school with no real belonging to any clique. Instead, he envelops himself into his school's shady underworld to upend everything that got his ex-girlfriend killed. Johnson takes a shoestring budget to make a noir film that has a lot of heart put into it. While not as dreary or downtrodden as other films on this list, Brick makes for essential noir viewing because of the unique setting that is a testament to the power of film noir and its ability to adapt to different backdrops.

Director Billy Wilder is considered one of the early pioneers of the noir genre. This won't be the last film of his you see on this list. His mastery over film noir is unlike any other director. It is never more evident than in what is arguably his most iconic film, Sunset Boulevard. The underlying theme of "be careful what you wish for" really cements itself while showing the darker side of Hollywood. The glamour and the tragedy of the film go hand-in-hand. The narration and structure of the film are brilliant. From the opening narration from (dead) screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden) that recounts the events leading to his death, we go inside his tortured relationship with former star Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson) to see what leads to his downfall. The cautionary tale is also a scathing commentary of Hollywood and its star system at the time. Even now, its haunting message is somewhat timely. Wilder's masterpiece is filled with brilliant dialogue and extremely compelling characters.

If you're looking to go into some of the more unconventional corners of the noir genre, look no further than this trippy neo-noir from director David Lynch. This L.A.-set film tells the story of saxophonist Fred Madison (Bill Pullman) who, for reasons unknown to himself and the viewer, finds himself on death row. Then, without explanation, he is transformed into a completely different character named Pete Dayton (Balthazar Getty) who lives a life entirely different than Fred's. This neo-noir is definitely the strangest on the list when compared to the other noirs here. While most noir films can have some complicated plots and character motivations, Lost Highway is a whole other level of bizarre. With the dual narratives of these two different characters, Lost Highway crafts itself as a neo-noir film that tells a cautionary tale of toxic masculinity. The mostly nocturnal world of Lost Highway is dreamlike and a radical departure for noir films, although it's certainly in keeping with the works of Lynch.

"Forget it, Jake. It's Chinatown." Featuring one of the most iconic lines in cinema, Chinatown is filled to the brim with innovative and bold storytelling. Roman Polanski's noir film is considered one of the greatest ever made in the genre. Starring Jack Nicholson as Jake Gitties, a private investigator who takes on a seemingly simple case on infidelity that turns into a larger case involving deception, corruption, and mysterious femme fatale Mrs. Mulwray (Faye Dunaway). The film is beautifully shot and features one of the best soundtracks to come from a noir film, with the music composed by Jerry Goldsmith. This noir film highlights the seedy underbelly of L.A. and takes its time in shaping the prideful and stubborn protagonist Jack Gitties. In one of Nicholson's best performances, this anti-hero's drive to uncover the conspiracy behind Mrs. Mulwray and her family's secrets causes him much physical and emotional damage (try not to look away when Polanski, playing a thug, slices Gittes' nose). Dunaway's femme fatale is also one of the best that the noir genre has to offer. Her chemistry with Nicholson is incredible and makes the ending of the film hit even harder. In the end, Gitties and his nose bandage will always remain an iconic image of film noir, and for good reason.

Double Indemnity is another Wilder classic that takes film noir and propels it even further, being an influential film for years to come. This noir is essential viewing because of its creative structure and electric performances from the cast. Wilder has mastery over his direction, crafting a story about an insurance scam that, while being somewhat low stakes, still pierces the viewer and has an underlying sinister tone that shows the true cruelty of humanity. The film has Fred MacMurray as an insurance salesman, and Barbra Stanwyck as a provocative housewife who seduces him into committing "the perfect crime". Double Indemnity has its characters succumbing to their most base desires, it is a fittingly dark film to match the composition of the cinematography. The moral corruption in the film is a powerful testament to Wilder's skill in storytelling. The visual and tonal style of the film is dripping with what is expected from noir films. The cast, cinematography, writing, and editing all come together to make an incredible entry in the film noir genre. Overall, the paranoia of the film's story pairs well with the sharp dialogue and dark imagery.

The final entry on this list is a neo-noir film, which is Michael Mann's feature directorial debut. Thief remains one of his strongest works thanks to its intimate, intense, and visceral story. The film tells the story of jewel thief and safecracker Frank (James Caan), a man who is at a crossroads in his life after a long history of crime and violence. Frank, who finds himself burdened with his safe-cracking occupation now that he is under aggressive new management, wishes to fight his way out of it for something better. This Chicago set neo-noir wears its influences and genre on its sleeve. The gritty urban landscape and beautiful cinematography tells this crime story with a sense of flair, making the film one of the more vivid noir films on this list. Mann really puts his audience into the headspace of Frank, showing his conflict with his occupation and the fact that he wants more from his life. Overall, Thief is an incredible neo-noir that goes deep into the process of the crimes on display and the psyche of the protagonist that ends on a dark note that distinguishes itself from other crime films of the 80s.

