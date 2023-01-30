Fake accents can risk ruining a film if they're horrible. But where the discourse is often between who is able to do a good British or American accent, it's quite universally agreed upon that the Australian accent is the hardest one to master. Within the entertainment industry, there have been several attempts, sadly, many have missed the mark. The accents either sound like a parody of Crocodile Dundee or an odd amalgamation of South African-English.

From Quentin Tarantino, to Kate McKinnon, to Jude Law - some performers needed a lot more prep time to adjust to the foreign tongue. Actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Daniel Radcliffe did a passable job, but were still quite shaky. As a result, this is a list of the special few who truly mimicked the sounds of an Australian.

1 Kate Winslet

One of the most highly praised actors of this generation, Kate Winslet's talent is undeniable (especially when it comes to accents). With countless accolades to her name, this English actor has wowed audiences through her iconic roles in the likes of Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Sense and Sensibility.

What's even more impressive is how she's practically the Queen of Australian accents - because not only did she master it once, but she essentially perfected it twice. Her first stint was in Jane Campion's Holy Smoke!; whereas the second was in The Dressmaker. In an interview with Joe Michalzuk, Winslet spoke about how she simply "worked with a dialect coach", as she would for any other accent training, and that her actual greatest challenge was "not slipping into New Zealand" given its strong similarities.

2 Liev Schreiber

Born and raised in America, and later on Canada, Liev Schreiber started his career in independent projects until he slowly moved into more mainstream things - some of which include the likes of Ray Donovan, the Scream franchise and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

But when it came to the Australian comedy Mental, fans were shocked at how spot-on his accent was. Playing an eccentric shark hunter, Schreiber's vocals seamlessly blended in with the rest of the real-life Aussie cast. Given that at the time he was in a relationship with Australian actor, Naomi Watts, one can only imagine how that gave him a slight advantage.

3 Andrew Lincoln

From the card holding romantic in Love Actually to the zombie slashing fighter in The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln has been known to be an acting chameleon. Most of the time, thanks to his long-run on the beloved post-apocalyptic show, fans often forget that he's an Englishman. His ability to seamlessly take on different accents - and mask his own - is a skill that many actors dream of possessing.

So it's no surprise that he nailed the Australian accent. While playing Cam, the doting husband and father, in Penguin Bloom, Lincoln was very regimental with the foreign dialect. Not only did he consistently work with a dialect coach, but according to an interview with Glendyn Ivin, the film's director, Lincoln sustained the accent the moment he landed on Australian land. Apparently when they met at his hotel, Lincoln "was speaking Australian" when he opened the door. Very method indeed.

4 Emily Blunt

Where she made fans laugh at her sassy quips in The Devil Wears Prada, she also moved everyone in the horror-filled drama, A Quiet Place. Either way, Emily Blunt is a beloved actor - not only by the fans but also by the critics. With several accolades to her name, the British-born actor is another known aficionado to the world of accents, even the Australian one.

Portraying a frightening and mysterious young woman in the psychological thriller, Irresistible, Blunt was able to masterfully mimic the vocal patterns of a local Australian. Though not a household name at the time, this role can be seen as an early indicator of her talents. Where she does sometimes slip, Blunt doesn't exaggerate her speech at all, and still reflects the natural inflections of an Aussie. So, it's still very solid.

5 Benedict Cumberbatch

Born and raised in England, Benedict Cumberbatch shot to international fame with his portrayal of the high-functioning detective Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock. Since then, his career has reached great heights, coupled with great critical acclaim. From Doctor Strange, to The Imitation Game, to The Power of the Dog, Cumberbatch's range and skills are extensive.

But it was in the biographical thriller, The Fifth Estate, where he shocked fans with his not-too-shabby Australian accent. Playing the real-life founder of the infamous WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, Cumberbatch revealed in an interview that he credited his abilities to the hard work of his dialect coach, Sarah Shepherd. Where some viewers thought his accent was slightly shaky at times, much of that can be attributed to the fact the Assange's accent holds its own unique idiosyncrasies.

6 Sean Harris

A celebrated actor on stage and screen, Sean Harris has been featured in shows like The Borgias and Southcliffe but is known mostly for his more mainstream projects, like his role as Solomon Lane in the Mission: Impossible franchise. This British actor has also been commended for his ability to brilliantly mask his natural accent in various projects.

When the psychological crime thriller, The Stranger, made its way to Netflix, not only did the film receive high praises - but so did Harris' Australian accent. Even when sharing the screen with A-List Australian actor, Joel Edgerton, Harris is able to hold his own and seamlessly adopt a cadence that's incredibly authentic. It's truly one of the best to be done by a non-Australian actor.

7 Meryl Streep

Often regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time, Meryl Streep is a leading lady who has broken numerous records for the number of acting accolades she's won over the years. Born and raised in New Jersey, she has proven to be highly skilled at mastering new accents for her roles. Showcasing her talents in films like The Iron Lady and Sophie's Choice, Streep makes it look effortless.

When cast in A Cry in the Dark, Streep had the challenging task of portraying Lindy Chamberlain, the woman whose baby disappeared from campgrounds near Ayers Rock. Where some local Australians have mixed feelings about her accent, it's still a relatively good effort given that it's reflective of the older vernacular of the time of its release. With slight exaggerations, Streep is more so attempting to capture Chamberlain's unique style of speech, rather than a true-blue Aussie. Nevertheless, credit should still be given.

8 Dev Patel

With his phenomenal debut in projects like Skins and Slumdog Millionaire, Dev Patel entered the entertainment industry with a big bang. Since then, the English actor has brilliantly starred in a range of projects like The Green Knight, Modern Love and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

By the time the biographical drama, Lion, was released, fans and critics were not only moved by Patel's performance - but also amazed at his highly convincing Australian accent that was practically pitch perfect. In an interview with news.com.au, Patel explained how it took him "eight months of effort" with "the genius dialect coach" Jenny Kent in order to get the final result. Given that he was acting among Australian legends, Nicole Kidman and David Wenham, his ability to nail every Aussie inflection was truly impressive.

