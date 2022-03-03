Here are the best characters in Marvel and DC's live-action projects who got their starts on screen.

When we think of our favorite superhero movies and television shows, it's easy to think of characters like Batman, Spider-Man, Captain America, and Superman as being the main driving force of the story. While that's certainly true, there are often driving forces behind our favorite heroes that help them carry on in the face of evil. Among these characters are many who don't have comic book origins, but made their first appearances in live-action media.

What's great about these non-comic book characters is that, unlike our heroes, they aren't bound by a pre-existing mythology or expectations, allowing for interesting, compelling, and sometimes shocking stories to be told through them. Here, we've put together a list of the best non-comic book characters to have made their first appearances in live-action superhero media.

Chloe Sullivan/Watchtower - Smallville

Disregarding the Allison Mack controversies, Chloe is not only one of the best characters on all of Smallville, but arguably (outside of Clark Kent himself) the most important. As Clark's best friend, Chloe became his closest confidant regarding his Kryptonian heritage, pushing him further into his role as a hero and often helping him save the day from both intergalactic and local threats.

Chloe's taste for heroics quickly grew until she became Watchtower, a cyber support system to various superheroes such as Green Arrow. Out of all the characters on this list, Chloe deserves a proper comic book introduction where she's not only a part of Superman's story but the greater DC Universe as well.

Agent Phil Coulson - The Avengers/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Known to Tony Stark only as "Agent," Phil Coulson was a recurring S.H.I.E.L.D. agent during Phase One of the MCU, working directly under Nick Fury. It's because of Coulson that the Avengers finally assembled against Loki, and it's because of him that many of them found their way together in the first place. His popularity even got him inducted into the comics, where he fights to this day.

But Coulson's story doesn't end with The Avengers! He returned from the dead in the series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to lead a team of S.H.I.E.L.D. operatives across the MCU. For most of the series, Coulson led his team faithfully, ensuring Earth's protection and survival. Plus, he has a sweet car!

John Diggle/Spartan - Arrow

Originally Oliver Queen's driver and bodyguard, John Diggle quickly joined Oliver's quest to "save his city" and take down Malcolm Merlyn's Undertaking. After years of supporting Green Arrow from the shadows, Diggle adopted the codename Spartan and began helping train the next generation of heroes in the spotlight. There's no doubt that Oliver wouldn't have made it far without him.

In recent years, Diggle has been included as a side character in a few Green Arrow comics, but nothing compared to David Ramsey's vital role on Arrow. As one of the most important characters in the Arrowverse, Dig has continued to appear in various shows post-Arrow, with even more on the way.

Rachel Dawes - The Dark Knight Trilogy

Originally played by Katie Holmes in Batman Begins only to be replaced by Maggie Gyllenhaal in the sequel, Rachel was Bruce Wayne's closest childhood friend and confidant, one he hoped to spend the rest of his life with. After Bruce reconnected with Rachel, she soon realized that his life as Batman may never end and chose to move on, focusing more on her job as Gotham's Assistant D.A.

Rachel's horrific death in The Dark Knight becomes the catalyst for Bruce's decision to eventually leave Batman behind, not to mention Harvey Dent's psychotic break as Two-Face. It's tragic and heartbreaking, and could only have been done to perfection with a non-comic book character.

Michelle Jones-Watson - Spider-Man: Home Trilogy

Okay, sure, "MJ" is loosely based on Mary Jane Watson from the Spider-Man comic books, but if we're being completely honest with ourselves, Michelle is almost nothing like her comic book counterpart. Zendaya's sarcastic, dead-pan, bowl of random facts is just the kind of MJ needed to work with Tom Holland's Gen-Z take on Peter Parker, and she knocks it out of the park.

Of course, as Spider-Man: No Way Home makes clear, things don't always work out the way we want them to, but we're hoping to see Peter and MJ's love spark anew in Spidey's upcoming MCU adventures. Until then, rewatching the Spider-Man: Home Trilogy is on the top of our to-do list!

Joe West - The Flash

The father of Iris West-Allen and surrogate father to Barry Allen, Joe West quickly warmed his way into our hearts from the moment we first met him on The Flash. As Barry's emotional rock, Joe helped raise him to become a hero. In fact, Joe was the first person that Barry told he was the Flash (other than his team that is) and is one of his most loyal and trusted confidants.

Out of all the characters on The Flash, Joe is easily the most lovable. A family man at heart, Joe will do any and everything to keep his family safe and protect Central City from dangerous metahumans. If you're looking for a surrogate father figure, Joe West is hands-down your guy.

Agent Rahul "Ray" Nadeem - Daredevil

The agent in charge of Wilson Fisk's FBI detail, Ray becomes an integral character in the third season of the Netflix series Daredevil, where he becomes vital to Kingpin's release from prison. Watching Ray's story unfold is both compelling and heartbreaking, especially when his work begins to affect his family. Against all odds, Ray is a man you want to root for, even when he's making the wrong choice.

Ray's complex relationship with Daredevil might make you think that he originated in the comics, but he was created specifically for the show. Yet, there's no doubt that Ray fits nicely into Daredevil's world and is a character who absolutely deserves more life outside the Netflix series.

Sara Lance/White Canary - Arrow/DC's Legends of Tomorrow

When Sara first debuted on Arrow, not everyone was sure that Caity Lotz's character would land, but it didn't take long for Sara to shed her "Black Canary" baggage and discover her own identity as the White Canary, traveling through time with a band out DC outcasts. Soon after, Sara would take over as captain of the Waverider and lead the Legends through time, space, and the unknown.

Sara has made herself somewhat invaluable to the Arrowverse throughout her tenure on Legends of Tomorrow, and it's no wonder that she became a quick fan favorite (you'd have to be if you were raised from the dead twice). Plus, we just love to watch her kick some serious historical butt!

Sylvie Laufeydottir - Loki

A variant of Loki herself, Sylvie chose her own path in her quest to take down the Time Variance Authority, completely writing her own story and challenging Loki to do the same. Not only is Sylvie something of a badass, but her determination and skill are powerful motivators that helped Loki break free of the same cycles of betrayal and competition with his brother Thor.

Probably the weirdest part of Sylvie's story is that Loki is kind of in love with herself (yeah, it doesn't make sense), but we kinda try to ignore that, especially after she opens the door to the Multiverse. Here's hoping Sylvie returns in Loki Season 2 and continues to stir Loki onto greatness!

Jordan Kent - Superman & Lois

Jordan is less of an original addition to the Superman mythos as he is half of a whole. In a super-twist, we learn that Jordan, not Jonathan (currently a version of Superman in the comics), inherited his father's abilities, while Jonathan is a mostly normal kid. The addition of Jordan to the Kent family has been met with overwhelming praise, which makes sense given Alex Garfin's excellent work on screen.

Splitting the comic book character in two creates an entirely different and unique family dynamic for Superman & Lois to play with. Along with that, Jordan's history of depression and anxiety allows for a different, more modern, coming-of-age superhero story, one that feels more down-to-earth and human.

The Barton Family - Avengers Endgame/Hawkeye

Probably the most important departure the MCU makes from Hawkeye's mainstream comic book counterpart is the inclusion of his very own family. The revelation that Clint Barton has a wife and kids not only makes us actually care about his survival but watching them fade from existence at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame makes us feel his deep loss. No wonder Clint becomes Ronin!

But it's his wife, Laura (Linda Cardellini), that really hits it home. Her commitment to their life, and her understanding of his work with the Avengers, truly grounds Clint. In a world full of time-traveling aliens and sentient robots, that feels a lot more necessary.

