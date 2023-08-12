Animal stories have been around for as long as human history. These are any stories where animals are the main characters, usually anthropomorphized to varying degrees to apply human characteristics. There are many reasons for this, including themes or trying to teach a specific moral through caricatures.

In the world of animation, the best-known and best-made animal stories almost always come from Disney. However, many others exist, many of which tackle stories Disney would normally shy away from.

10 'Felidae' (1994)

Francis (Ulrich Tuku/Jeff Harding) and his human move into a new neighborhood filled with other cats. While making his rounds, Francis meets another cat named Bluebeard (Mario Adorf/Graham Parker) and discovers a cat's body killed in a fight. Francis soon learns that this isn't the first murder in the neighborhood and that many of the cats worship a mysterious figure called Claudandus.

While Felidae's characters are a little lacking in places, it makes up for it with its animation, brutality, and heavy themes. It is not a kids film: animals get horribly mutilated and some creative but disturbing dream sequences exist. Meanwhile, its themes extend to animal testing, humanity's responsibility to animals, and even eugenics.

9 'Animal Farm' (1954)

Old Major (Maurice Denham), the prize-winning boar of Manor Farm, summons all the farm animals to hear about his vision for a world where they overthrow humans. Shortly after his death, the animals drive off their cruel farmer and run the farm themselves. Things start well enough, but soon tensions rise between Major's argumentative successors: Snowball and Napoleon (also Denham).

While the film makes a few creative liberties with George Orwell'sstory, most notably at the end, it still conveys the necessary cautionary themes. It shows the dangers of propaganda and how, in time, people can willingly give up their freedoms. Though originally used as an allegory for the Soviet Union, its timeless themes remain prevalent even today.

8 'Charlotte's Web' (1973)

Wilbur (Henry Gibson) is a young pig who has arrived at the farm of Homer Zuckerman (Bob Holt) after being raised by his niece, Fern (Pamelyn Ferdin). He learns quickly from the other animals that, eventually, he'll be slaughtered for meat. Fortunately, Wilbur meets Charlotte A. Cavatica (Debbie Reynolds), a spider who helps keep him alive by writing messages on her web.

Charlotte's Web is a cute and endearing story about the power of friendship and the beauty and sadness of life. The characters are all enjoyable and brought to life through stellar voicework, with special mentions going to Reynolds and. Interspaced through the film are charming and memorable songs from the Sherman Brothers, which proved so popular that they influenced the 2006 live-action remake.

7 'Happy Feet' (2006)

In Antarctica, all emperor penguins learn how to sing to attract a mate. However, Mumble (Elizabeth Daily and Elijah Wood) can't sing at all and instead expresses himself through dancing. Over time, the penguin's supply of fish begins to dwindle, leading Mumble on a quest to discover the source of the famine.

Happy Feet can be a little jarring at times, thanks to the awkward early 2000s CGI on the penguin's mouths and its use of popular songs. Nevertheless, its story is solid, with its main themes touching on self-belief and the dangers of human encroachment. Its approach to humans is also interesting compared to how we view mythological creatures and extraterrestrials.

6 'Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron'

In 19th century America, a horse named Spirit (Matt Damon) is born to a wild herd and grows into a stallion. One day, he is captured by United States Cavalry, who try to break him. They also capture a Lakota man named Little Creek (Daniel Studi), who forms a bond with Spirit as the two make their escape.

This movie is one of DreamWorks' underrated gems brought to life by stellar animation. Spirit only speaks through Damon's narration, leaving the animators to flex their muscles to tell the story through visuals alone. Spirit's conflict with the humans also reflects America's rapid expansionism across the North American continent.

5 'The Plague Dogs' (1982)

In England's Lake District, a facility performs numerous brutal experiments on dogs. One day, two of them named Rowf (Christopher Benjamin) and Snitter (John Hurt), escape into the countryside. As they try to survive, their captors spread rumors that they are diseased to get local help capturing or killing them.

The Plague Dogs pulls no punches when showing the unethical side of animal testing. The opening scene shows Rowf subjected to drowning and resurrection experiments while Sniffer has his brain opened. The rest of the film doesn't get any easier as the dogs are hunted, shotguns are fired, and ends on an ambiguous cliffhanger.

4 'Watership Down' (1978)

Fiver (Richard Briers), a young rabbit with prophetic dreams, tells his brother, Hazel (John Hurt), that death and destruction will come to their warren. When the chief rabbit refuses to evacuate, the brothers and a handful of others decide to risk the wilderness on their own. There are many dangers to overcome, but Fiver's dreams tell him of a safe place called Watership Down.

Watership Down shows the brutal side of nature, as around every corner is a new threat for the rabbits to overcome, including from their kind. Yet it goes further than other animal-stories by giving the rabbits a religion and culture to help make sense of everything. This gives the world a much larger feel despite its small scale.

3 'Leafie A Hen Into The Wild'

Leafie (Moon So-ri/Stacey DePass) is a hen working as an egg layer on a farm who longs for freedom. She's able to escape the farm by playing dead and heads into the wilderness, where she befriends a duck named Wandere (Choi Min-sik/Ryan Hollyman). When he and his mate are killed by a weasel (Kim Sang-hyeon/Stacey DePass), Leafie takes it upon herself to raise their unhatched egg.

While there are a few gratuitous uses of toilet humor the film, the story and emotional stakes are powerful. Leafie's struggles are relatable to any new mother who just wants the best for her child. It ends on a massive gut punch that is both beautiful and depressing for so many reasons, but sadly the English dub weakens it by cutting out key moments.

2 'The Land Before Time' (1988)

Littlefoot (Gabriel Damon) is the only child born to a herd of Brontosaurus made up of his mother (Helen Shaver) and grandparents. As the world changes around them, they search for a mythical place called the Great Valley, said to be safe from predators and full of food. After an attack from a Tyrannosaurus, Littlefoot's mother is killed and his grandparents are lost, forcing him to continue the journey with a band of fellow orphans.

This movie combines the talents of animator Don Bluth and producers George Lucas and Steven Spielberg to create an unforgettable story of faith, prejudice, and triumph over impossible odds. Making the dinosaurs children makes their struggle more serious, as they are innocents still trying to find their place in the world. The film is not afraid to challenge them with moments of despair and loss, particularly with Littlefoot grieving over his mother.

1 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

When his wife reveals she is pregnant, Mr. Fox (George Clooney) agrees to give up his life of chicken chasing. Two years later, the family moves to a tree located between three evil farmers. Eventually, Mr. Fox can't help but slip back into his old habits, which prompts the farmers to join forces against him.

Fantastic Mr Fox is one of the best adaptations of children's author Roald Dahl's work. It tells a story about maintaining family bonds and longing for a more fulfilling life with beautifully stylized stop-motion animation and some quirky humor. There's a certain timelessness to its writing which feels applicable for all generations.

