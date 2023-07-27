The 1980s was a wonderful time for cinema. Plenty of major franchises emerged during this time and an increase in CGI technology and practical effects resulted in each movie having a unique look and feel. This extended to the realm of animation as well, which saw a number of unique movies emerge.

Most people think of Disney went talking about animation, but Disney in the 80s was not nearly the media juggernaut they are today. This allowed a good number of other animated movies to make their mark on audiences, which helped them remain popular forty years later.

10 'Heavy Metal'

An astronaut (Don Francks) comes home to his daughter (Caroline Semple) with a mysterious green orb. When he reveals it, the orb disintegrates him and begins speaking to his daughter. Revealing itself to be the Loc-Nar (Percy Rodriguez), the sum of all evils, it shows the girl an anthology of stories depicting its influence across time and space.

Heavy Metal's individual segments were animated by separate groups, resulting in a mixture of styles. Though it can at times get gratuitous with its violence and sex, each segment offers a unique and interesting story, such as zombies attacking a B-17 bomber, or a young nerd becoming a Herculean hero. Then there is the soundtrack, which is made up of some of the best rock bands of the time.

9 'Fire and Ice'

After the last Ice Age, a witch named Juliana (Susan Tyrrell) and her son, Necron (Stephen Mendel) send glaciers to force humanity southward. Any tribes that do not flee or submit to them are killed, as was the fate of Larn's (William Oscar) tribe. Only Firekeep actively resists their assaults, but that could change when the princess, Teegra (Maggie Roswell) is kidnapped.

This is an animated throwback to classic pulp-fiction sword and sorcery stories like Conan the Barbarian. Though the characters are simplistic, they all serve their respective roles effectively, especially the villains. The animation is also some of the best from Ralph Bakshi, using heavy rotoscoping to create realistic movements.

8 'The Plague Dogs'

Two dogs named Snitter (John Hurt) and Rowf (Christopher Benjamin) are subjected to brutal animal testing including brain surgery and drowning and resurrection. One day, they discover that their cages are unlocked, and make a dash for freedom. While they escape the lab, they now find themselves on the run from humans hunting them and struggling every day to find food and shelter.

The Plague Dogs is a spiritual successor to Watership Downand is written by the same author, Richard Adams. It tells a powerful story regarding animal testing and its psychological ramifications, though at times the bleakness of the dog's situation can be overbearing. This isn't made better by the ending, which is a tragic cliffhanger that leaves the audience wondering about the character's fates.

7 'The BFG'

One night, an orphaned girl named Sophie (Amanda Root) witnesses a giant blowing through a trumpet into a nearby house. The giant sees her and takes her to Giant Country, where he reveals that he is the Big Friendly Giant, or B.F.G (David Jason). Unlike other giants, who eat children, the B.F.G. captures dreams and blows them onto sleeping children.

This is supposedly the one adaptation of Roald Dahl's books that he approved of during his lifetime. It's not hard to see why: the film captures the whimsical and magical spirit of the book while putting emphasis on Sophie and the B.F.G.'s friendship. It also doesn't shy away from some of the darker elements of the story, such as when Sophie watches the Fleshlumpeater Giant (Don Henderson) prey upon a young boy.

6 'The Transformers: The Movie'

In the year 2005, the war between the Autobots and Decepticons enters a new, deadly chapter. An Autobot counter-offensive to retake Cybertron goes poorly, resulting in the deaths of many Cybertronians on both sides, including Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen). Meanwhile, a mortally injured Megatron (Frank Welker) is rebuilt as Galvatron (Leonard Nimoy) by Unicron (Orson Welles), a planet-sized Transformer who seeks to destroy Cybertron.

This movie was created to clear the way for new Transformers toys, but the creative team still did an admirable job creating an engaging narrative. Death is an ever-present theme in the film, both with the loss of fan favourite characters, and Unicron's role as the great destroyer. The death of Optimus Prime in handled with great respect for the character and remains a highlight in Cullen's illustrious voice-acting career.

5 'The Last Unicorn'

After overhearing two hunters talk as they pass through her woods, a unicorn (Mia Farrow) fears she is the last of her kind. She decides to leave her home and find the other unicorns, who she learns are being held by King Haggard (Ser Christoper Lee) and his Red Bull. Along the way, she makes friends with a bumbling magician named Schmendrick (Alan Arkin) and a bandit's wife named Molly Grue (Tammy Grimes).

Thanks to The Last Unicorn's author, Peter S. Beagle, writing the script, this film is a very faithful adaptation. It brings to life the book's themes of regret and what it means to be immortal through stellar animation by Topcraft, the predecessor to Studio Ghibli. If that wasn't enough, the movie's songs are written and mostly performed by America.

4 'An American Tail'

When their home is destroyed, the Jewish-Russian Mousekewitz family decides to immigrate to America for a better life. During the voyage, their son, Feivel (Phillip Glasser) falls overboard and is presumed dead. As they try to move on, Fievel washes up on the shores of New York City and sets out to try and find his family.

Producer Steven Spielberg pulled a lot from his family history for the story, which adds a dash of authenticity to the film. It doesn't shy away from the hardship many immigrants endure, including persecution, discrimination, and exploitation. Yet it also shows the strength that can be achieved when communities come together.

3 'The Secret of NIMH'

Shortly after the death of her husband, Mrs. Brisby's (Elizabeth Hartman) son, Timothy (Ina Fried) falls sick with pneumonia. This means he cannot leave the house in time to escape the farmer's plow. With no other option, Mrs. Brisby braves the lair of the Great Owl (John Carradine) and a rosebush full of intelligent rats to find a way to save her family.

This was the first movie made by ex-Disney animator Don Bluth, and it is an amazing start to a long and illustrious career. Bluth and his team went back to old techniques abandoned by Disney to save money, resulting in a beautiful display of animation. Its story is also very solid, showing themes of bravery and motherly love which elevates Mrs. Brisby to one of the best animated female characters.

2 'The Land Before Time'

Millions of years ago, an ever-changing landscape saw numerous herds of dinosaurs trying to arrive at the legendary Great Valley. Due to earthquakes and the vicious Sharptooth (Frank Welker), a young Apatosaurus named Littlefoot (Gabriel Damon) loses his family. With nothing but his mother's instructions to go on, he forms a herd of fellow orphaned dinosaurs and tries to lead them to the valley.

The Land Before Time is a story about faith, belief, and overcoming prejudice. Time and time again the dinosaurs find their faith that the Great Valley exists challenged by disappointment and disaster, but they keep pressing forward because the alternative is certain death. This shared faith and common cause allows them to also form bonds of friendship that transcend their species and break the cycle of prejudice their parents are stuck in.

1 'Grave of the Fireflies'

In 1945, American firebombing on Japan kills the mother of siblings Seita (Tsutomu Tatsumi/J. Robert Spencer) and Setsuko (Ayano Shiraishi/Corinne Orr). After trying to live with their estranged aunt, they leave her to live on their own. But as the war reaches its climax, it becomes more of a struggle to survive every day.

Grave of the Fireflies is one of the most depressing movies ever made, but its message is worth the tears. It is a poignant reminder of the devastation caused by World War II, especially to civilians. Using young children as the protagonists serves as a brutal but realistic take on themes like loss of innocence and the death of a generation.

