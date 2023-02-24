Watching movies that are not English-spoken is one of the best ways to expand one's horizons as a movie enthusiast. So, naturally, being reluctant about subtitles is a very subtle way to limit yourself as a cinephile. While there are countless astounding movies in the English language, there is equally a whole world of outstanding "foreign" films ready to be discovered and properly cherished.

On Reddit, many moviegoers are happy to share their favorite experiences with non-English speaking movies for those who are keen on getting into international cinema — these are just some of the wide-ranged movies that are mentioned the most, from Japanese epics like Seven Samurai to Swedish horror such as Let the Right One In.

1 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Via: Toho

Often regarded as one of the best films of its genre, Seven Samurai is an epic samurai drama that depicts the story of a village exploited by bandits in 1586. When the farmers decide to hire a samurai for protection, he gathers six others to help him teach the population to defend themselves.

There is nothing but praise for Akira Kurosawa's memorable movie on Reddit. With remarkable storytelling and great action sequences that will likely leave audiences on the edge of their seats, this 1954 classic is undoubtedly essential. On the platform, a user says, "it's one of the first foreign movies I saw as a kid and It's definitely the one I've watched the most."

2 'Burning' (2018)

Via: CJ Entertainment

Released in 2018, Burning is an intriguing South Korean psychological thriller that follows a deliveryman named Jongsu (Yoo Ah-in) who takes care of a girl's cat while she's away on a trip to Africa. When Jongsu is introduced to a mysterious young man named Ben (Steven Yeun) on the girl's return, he learns about his weird secret obsession.

Brilliantly executed by director Chang Dong Lee, Burning is assuredly an unforgettable, suspenseful watch that focuses on the search for meaning in life, and a user on the platform agrees: "Something about that film got under my skin and stayed with me," they say. "Watching it, it kind of snuck up on me. It's quite a subtle narrative. After I saw it I thought about it for days. Just a really haunting, special film."

3 'La haine' (1995)

Via: Canal+

Mathieu Kassovitz's La haine (English: Hate) narrates a day and night in the lives of three friends from a poor immigrant neighborhood in the 1990s Paris. Vinz (Vincent Cassel), Said (Said Taghmaoui), and Hubert (Hubert Koundé) strive to make justice for their Arab friend who has been arrested and beaten unconscious by the police.

This French hood movie has seemingly won a lot of people over — including those who do not speak the language. Genuinely exploring class conflict, La haine is equal parts funny as it is politically relevant. KGrizzly was shocked to learn that no one on the platform was recommending the film: "Watch this awesome French film mate!"

4 'City of God' (2002)

Via: O2 Filmes

City of God endures as one of the most memorable of its genre almost 21 years later. The epic Brazillian crime film depicts the lives of the many young criminals inhabiting slums just outside Rio de Janeiro, focusing on two boys that take on different paths in life: while one dreams of becoming a photographer (Alexandre Rodrigues), the other aspires to be a kingpin (Leandro Firmino).

Fernando Meirelles' movie gained massive popularity when it premiered and remains a very well-known movie today (a sequel series is in the works). While City of God is disturbing thanks to the wild amount of violence it features, it's also a very poignant watch as it documents the growth of organized crime in the city and provides viewers with amazing storytelling. "As soon as you think the movie can't introduce another amazing character, they bring another up. Such a great story," a user says.

5 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Via: Warner Bros. Pictures

This dark fantasy horror by Guillermo del Toro is set in the Falangist Spain of 1944 and follows a bookish girl, Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), the stepdaughter of a ruthless army officer who is deeply fascinated with fairytales and escapes to a pit in the center of a maze with a fairy she meets during the night.

Combining elements of history with a fantastical made-up world, Pan's Labyrinth is surely one of the most memorable Spanish movies to date, so it is only logical that it is also extremely beloved on the platform. Del Toro's movie wonderfully reflects on the harsh and dark realities of the world as the protagonist creates an imaginary world of her own to escape and does her best to survive. "It's aged far better than many supernatural movies of its era," a user says. On another post, a now-deleted account comments that they have "seen it enough times that I can quote the movie in Spanish."

6 'Oldboy' (2003)

Via: FilmDistrict

Directed by Park Chan-wook, this South Korean neo-noir revenge film follows Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), who has been abducted from the street and imprisoned in a cell where he remains drugged and unconscious for the next 15 years. When Dae-su is suddenly released and framed as the murderer of his wife, he must find his captor in five days.

There is just so much to love about Oldboy; at least according to Reddit. "Don't read up on it, don't try to find out what it's about, just watch it blind," a user suggests. "It's a hell of a thing to watch not knowing what happens." Truth be told, the 2004 movie is possibly one of the most intense, suspenseful, and action-packed movies anyone will ever see. It also counts on impeccable acting from the main protagonist.

7 'The Lives of Others' (2006)

Via: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

This Oscar-winning political German thriller by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck is set in '84 East Berlin where an agent of the secret police (Ulrich Mühe) finds himself becoming increasingly absorbed by the lives of a writer (Sebastian Koch) and his lover (Martina Gedeck) while conducting surveillance.

"Such a great movie. Probably the best German movie ever made, at least in my opinion," Fuzzikopf boldly — but rightly — remarks on the platform. Featuring a masterful, powerful performance by the late Mühe, The Lives of Others is a thought-provoking piece that provides viewers with an intriguing, emotional journey focusing on transformation.

8 'Amélie' (2001)

Via: Miramax

Amélie is a French bubbly, feel-good comedy that chronicles the events in the life of Audrey Tautou's Amélie Poulain, a somewhat naive, shy, and loving waitress in Paris who loves to secretly orchestrate the lives of those around her and lend a helping hand to whoever is in need.

Shot in over 80 picturesque Parisian locations, the Jean-Pierre Jeunet movie is one of the most visually alluring flicks to date. When asked "what is the best non-English movie that you have seen", DrRexMorman revealed that "Amelie helped my soul grow back." Featuring a very light-hearted and satisfying plot, Amélie is, no doubt, an internationally beloved movie.

9 'Chungking Express' (1994)

Via: Ocean Shores Video

Depicting two policemen falling in love with two very different women, Wong-Kar Wai's movie comprises two different stories which are told one after the other. With distinctive visuals and a captivating narrative, Chungking Express does not fail to impress.

On Reddit, users can't recommend the movie (or any other by Wong-Kar Wai, for instance In the Mood for Love) enough. A now-deleted account says, "I love Tony Leung and this film got me hooked on him, Wong Kar Wai, and Christopher Doyle," adding that it's the only film in the world that they "can watch multiple times over and still be absolutely mesmerized by their beauty."

10 'Let the Right One In’ (2008)

Via: Sandrew Metronome

When a sensitive 12-year-old boy named Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) forges a friendship with a strange, mysterious girl, Eli (Lina Leandersson), in the early 1980s Blackeberg, Stockholm, he unexpectedly learns that she is linked to a string of brutal local murders.

No wonder Let the Right One In is one of Jordan Peele's favorite movies — the Tomas Alfredson Swedish vampire film features a gorgeous but deliciously distrubing storyline that will keep viewers invested. "Best vampire movie ever, precisely because Eli being a vampire isn't really the point of the movie," a user says.

