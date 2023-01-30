Science fiction has always been the genre of choice when it comes to depicting dreamy and out-of-reach ideas that lie within a filmmaker's wild imagination, using cinematography, special effects, costumes, and other creative ways to better explore unique and exotic worlds flashed onto the silver screen.

Human characters have of course left a huge mark in some of the most beloved sci-fi movies ever made with characters such as Luke Skywalker and Captain Kirk leading some of the most popular franchises in living memory, but sometimes a terrifying alien monster or a gentle sentient robot can really make a film go from good to great. From the scary to the friendly, here are the ten best non-human characters in sci-fi films.

10 The Thing from 'The Thing' (1982)

Image via Universal Pictures

There are only a few other films as terrifying as John Carpenter's 1982 The Thing, a film based on the 1938 novella, Who Goes There?, originally written by John W. Campbell Jr. The film follows the book's original plot of a group of American scientists in Antarctica alongside a vicious, shape-shifting, extraterrestrial being hellbent on assimilating, imitating, and killing its victims, with the desolate and harsh environment of Antarctica adding a strong element of nihilism as the characters are unable to escape to safety even when not in the presence of the alien monster.

The Thing is great for many different reasons, but it's mainly a triumph of incredible practical effects; the alien intruder is disgustingly realistic with its spidery, stiletto limbs and grotesque sequences of viscera-filled transformations are guaranteed to send a shiver up anyone's spine.

9 The Xenomorph from 'Alien' (1979)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Arguably the most iconic alien monster in cinematic history, the xenomorph from Ridley Scott's 1979 science fiction thriller Alien is the quintessential sci-fi horror villain and still remains one the scariest creatures to ever appear on-screen.

The creature was designed by Swiss artist H.R. Giger and based on his original work in his art book Necronomicon, incorporating dark, sexual imagery and nightmarish combinations of snake vertebrae, car parts, and rib bones to create the creature. Bolaji Badejo portrayed the xenomorph in the original film, with his slender frame, 6'10 height, and slow movements breathing life into the alien beast and helping to place one of the creepiest sci-fi villains into pop culture history forever.

8 Godzilla from "Godzilla" (1954)

Is there any other kaiju as notable as the prehistoric, reptilian, nuclear-powered, city-destroying monster that first made his cinematic debut in the eponymous 1954 Godzilla by Ishirō Honda? Symbolizing the fears of nuclear destruction felt by Japanese viewers following the U.S. attack on Hiroshima less than a decade before the film's initial release, Godzilla is an unstoppable force of terror that wreaks havoc on the city of Tokyo and beyond.

While Godzilla has gone through numerous adaptations, reboots, spin-offs, and more, the source of his power being nuclear radiation has remained a constant fixture of his character, with even his skin texture taking inspiration from the real-life keloid scars of Hiroshima victims. Godzilla is one of cinema's greatest monsters, but his strong association with nuclear power shows the human terror and fears surrounding modern warfare and the ongoing threat of nuclear destruction.

7 Samantha from 'Her' (2013)

Taking a quick break from horrifying monsters, the 2013 science-fiction romantic drama Her starring Joaquin Phoenix as Theodore Twombly, a lonely and introverted man struggling to create meaningful relationships with others around him, and the voice of Scarlett Johansson as Samantha, a constantly evolving AI system that begins a romantic relationship with Theodore.

Finding inspiration from the classical myth of Pygmalion, the Spike Jonze film explores the shift in human relationships during the digital age of technology. Sam genuinely forms a bond with Theodore and begins to experience the complex, messy, and human emotion of love, making her the empathetic antithesis of HAL 9000.

6 WALL-E from 'WALL-E' (2008)

When it comes to heartwarming animated classics guaranteed to make anyone cry Pixar has a pretty impressive record, and their 2008 science fiction CGI film WALL-E is no exception. The film is filled with dazzling visuals that highlight the ethereal beauty of the cosmos, as well as offering a solid social critique about the dangerous effects of consumerism and the environmental destruction that comes with late-stage capitalism.

Related: 10 Movies That Expertly Criticize Capitalism

The design of the eponymous main character is adorable, and the ways in which animators were able to express such emotion in WALL-E's eyes without him speaking a single line of dialogue highlights just how timeless the film really is. WALL-E is absolutely the cutest robot to ever be on-screen, and his journey across a trash wonderland into the depths of space is something that always makes for a magical watch.

5 Marvin from 'The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy' (2005)

Based on the Douglas Adams original comedy radio broadcast from 1978, the 2005 film adaption directed by Garth Jennings is a modern classic and one of the wackiest films to ever exist, just showing how bizarre the human imagination can be when paired with science fiction.

One of the many colorful characters found in The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy is Marvin the Paranoid Android, a deeply depressed robot voiced by the incomparable late Alan Rickman who voices Marvin with the same level of forlorn gravitas as one would expect. He complains about everything for almost the entirety of his time on screen, but he's still one of the more lovable characters in the film.

4 Stitch from 'Lilo and Stitch' (2002)

A story about an illegally-made, genetically engineered and highly dangerous pug/koala-looking alien experiment might not sound like the most ideal family film, but the animated 2002 Lilo and Stitch proves that a mischievous, blue creature can not only be loved by children but also by a grown-up audience too.

Stitch is destructive and temperamental whose proclivities include driving a gasoline truck into a volcano, throwing cars, and generally terrifying everyone who he comes into contact with, but his friendship with Lilo (Daveigh Chase) allows his more childlike personality to shine. He becomes more adorable and less deadly as the film progresses, but his playful side luckily never goes away.

3 HAL 9000 from '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Considered by many to be one of the most menacing villains in science fiction history, HAL 9000 is a sentient computing system voiced by Douglas Rain who controls the majority of the operations of Discovery One, a spaceship en route to the planet Jupiter.

Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odysseyis one of the most acclaimed films ever made and its critique on the over-reliance and dangers of technological advancements still holds a lot of weight today, and HAL still remains as terrifying as he was when the film was first released back in 1968. The soft-spoken tone by Rain has since become iconic, even if he is often misquoted.

2 R2-D2 from 'Star Wars' (1977)

Another iconic robot from one of the most popular films ever made, R2-D2 is lovable, charming, and probably the most famous three-foot tin can to ever exist, which is an incredible feat since the character has never spoken a line of dialogue apart from beeps and of course, that famous scream.

The chemistry that the non-verbal, blue and white machine shares with fellow android C-3P0 is magnetic, pun unintended, with the two often providing audiences with charming comic relief and have led to the funniest moments in the entire history of the franchise. Despite the communication barrier R2 has proven to be incredibly loyal, brave, and even helped to end a fascist space-empire, so there is no mystery why the robot is so loved by people worldwide.

1 The Iron Giant from 'The Iron Giant' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

The criminally underrated The Iron Giant directed by Brad Bird is a masterpiece that never got the full recognition it deserved during its initial release, but has since become a cult-favorite and critically acclaimed masterpiece that offers audiences an intimate exploration of childhood and growing up, as well as the military-industrial complex.

The eponymous Iron Giant is a machine from an unknown origin that was built for destruction, but his close friendship with 9-year-old Hogarth (Eli Marienthal) allows for his innocent nature and passivity to flourish despite his original purpose. It's a film that depicts the power of gentleness as well as the importance and intrinsic value of connection, and the film just goes to show that if the Iron Giant can become a better person then anyone can, too.

