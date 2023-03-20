A compelling narrative is undoubtedly an essential element when it comes to good moviemaking; oftentimes, what makes a movie so interesting is its non-linear storyline, which moves back and forth in time instead of telling the story in chronological order and ends up surprising viewers with new information and unexpected twists.

No doubt that non-linear narrative movies make for powerful and memorable watches. And with the help of Redditors, it's easy to look back at some of the most unforgettable movies featuring this element – from Cloud Atlas to Memento, these films stand out the most among discussions on the platform.

10 'Cloud Atlas' (2012)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring Tom Hanks in the lead role, Cloud Atlas is an intriguing science fiction film directed by the Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer. It features multiple storylines that span hundreds of years and jump between eras, observing how individual actions impact one another in the past, present, and future.

A Reddit user mentioned the film when another Redditor asked for "best movies with non-linear stories" in a post: "I really think Cloud Atlas is underrated." The film provides viewers with an enthralling time throughout, depicting six distinct stories captivatingly told in eleven parts.

9 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Image via Miramax

One of Quentin Tarantino's most memorable movies, the beloved Pulp Fiction chronicles several stories of crime in Los Angeles as it follows two mob hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta), a boxer (Bruce Willis), and a pair of diner bandits (Amanda Plummer and Tim Roth).

As it turns out, Pulp Fiction is obviously a classic both regarding iconic '90s movies and films with a non-linear narrative (much like many others by the treasured director, for instance, Reservoir Dogs). A now-deleted Reddit account asks if it is "rude to say either Pulp Fiction or Reservoir Dogs" as it "feels almost too obvious."

8 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Adapted from Gillian Flynn's book of the same name, the compelling psychological thriller directed by David Fincher depicts writer Nick Dunne's (Ben Affleck) relationship with his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike). While their bond comes off as strong and passionate to the public eye, it all begins to crumble when Amy goes missing on the couple's fifth wedding anniversary and his husband becomes the prime suspect.

Gone Girl is undoubtedly a very entertaining movie throughout and often catches viewers by giving out just enough information to keep viewers interested and surprise them with its jaw-dropping plot twists (thanks to the film's incredibly smart villain). "It utilizes non-linear storytelling in an amazing way," Samu-tan rightly remarks.

7 'The Killing' (1956)

Image via United Artists

Perhaps one of Stanley Kubrick's most underrated films, 1956's The Killing follows Johnny Clay (Sterling Hayden), an ex-prisoner who just got out after serving for five years, and masterminds a complex racetrack bank robbery after assembling a five-man team.

"Too few people have actually seen it, but the time structure is amazing," XInsects gushes over the film on the platform. "It must be one of the first films to do this as well, but it's just flawless." On Twitter, even actor Seth Rogen compliments the film's fast pace and recommends it to everyone who enjoyed Reservoir Dogs.

6 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Image via RKO Pictures

Citizen Kane assuredly had to be a part of any discussion about non-linear movies. Directed (and starring) Orson Welles, this legendary classic mystery film centers around the life story of Charles Foster Kane, a wealthy newspaper publisher and industrial magnate. Following his death, a group of reporters attempts to decipher the last word ever spoken by the tycoon.

The 1941 movie was certainly a highly impactful and revolutionary one in the film industry, and its use of non-linear storytelling is astonishing – looping through time, Welles' film delivers an unforgettable plot. "Citizen Kane should be #1," mobius_array wrote in a Reddit post about "best non-linear narrative films."

5 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

Image via Universal Studios

This wonderfully directed David Lynch feature depicts the story of an aspiring actor (Naomi Watts) who has just arrived in Los Angeles and forges a relationship with a woman with amnesia who survived a car accident (Laura Harring). The two team up in a search for clues to unanswered questions.

A deeply twisting and disturbing movie at times, Mulholland Drive is also a mentioned film on the platform. According to Upup11, the movie is simply "unlike any other." The user adds that contrary to other "disjointed movies" where you can technically splice the film to make it linear, such a thing could never happen with Lynch's piece; that is what makes it so unique.

4 'Arrival' (2016)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, Arrival is a mind-bending sci-fi mystery that depicts linguistics professor Louise Banks as she leads a team of investigators when mysterious spaceships appear in 12 locations around the globe. In an attempt to find a way to communicate with the outsiders, Banks takes a big chance that could threaten mankind.

According to a user on the website, "Arrival was amazing because you thought scenes were flashbacks and turns out they were foreshadowing," KevinTwitch commented. "It’s a simple but effective switch." No doubt, the Denis Villeneuve movie is a brilliant achievement in the genre.

3 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Image via Focus Features

With Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in the lead roles, Michel Gondry's transfixing movie features an extraordinary screenplay that sends out powerful messages as it narrates the story of a heartbroken couple who undergoes a medical procedure in order to erase memories of each other forever.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is an amazing movie for a number of reasons; its brilliant execution of a non-linear narrative is absolutely one of them (and Reddit users agree). "The structure aids the narrative without feeling like a gimmick," a now-deleted Reddit account wrote. "The audience gets to know these characters and, as the audience realizes that the relationship is literally and figuratively dissolving, it all has a greater impact."

2 'The Prestige' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of Christopher Nolan's many greats, The Prestige is a unique movie that follows two stage magicians (Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale) who, following a tragic accident in 1890s London, attempt to outwit each other in a battle to create a flawless illusion trick. The movie delves into the characters' obsessions with their craft and the consequences that come with it.

In a very well-written comment, a now-deleted Redditor reflects on why they believe The Prestige features the best use of a non-linear storyline in movies: "It's the best use of non-linear storytelling IMO because it managed to maintain an engaging linear dramatic narrative while jumping around in time and perspective."

1 'Memento' (2000)

Image via Newmarket

Also directed by Nolan, Memento undoubtedly stands out when the subject is movie narratives told out of chronological order. Starring Guy Pierce, the 2000 film tells a story about a man who isn't able to make new memories (anterograde amnesia) on a quest to find the people who attacked him and killed his wife using polaroid photographs and handwritten notes.

Many, many people vouched that the mind-blowing thriller Memento is singlehandedly the movie that nails the storytelling method best, including Buluntus, who says the film "wins every single time when talking about non-linear stories. No contest." In a similar post, a Redditor also wrote that "Memento would have to be the best in that category."

NEXT: Movies That Overuse Slow Motion, According to Reddit